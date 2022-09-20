ROUNDUP: IW boys win county golf tournament; Manteno, Coal City win ICE golf tournaments

BOYS GOLF

Iroquois County Golf Tournament

Iroquois West earned the Iroquois County Golf Tournament championship by totaling a first-place team score of 169. Watseka finished in a close second with 175, followed by Milford (191), Donovan (195), Christ Lutheran (227) and Cissna Park (234).

Tyler Read earned medalist honors with a meet-best 37 to help lead the Raiders to victory. Colin Tilstra added a 43, which was one stroke better than teammate Evan Izquierdo. Kamden Kimmel shot a 45.

Hagen Hoy fired the only card below 40 for the Warriors with a team-best 39. Austin Marcier recorded a 42, and Ethan Snow shot a 46. Brayden Ketchum rounded out the Warriors’ top scores with a 48.

Adin Portwood totaled a 44 to help pace the Bearcats. RJ Mann carded a season-best 45, and teammates Jace Boyer and Payton Harwood each shot 51s.

Carter Ponton led the Wildcats with a 47. Jacob Onnen and Griffen Walters shot 48 apiece, and Brenden Henneike shot a 52.

Dalton McWethy and Kahne Clauss each shot 54s to pace the Timberwolves. Luke Petry added a 56, and Gnoah Frank chipped in a 70.

Illinois Central Eight Conference Tournament

Manteno claimed first overall out of seven ICE teams with a first-place score of 351. Streator finished in second with 361, followed by Coal City (372), Peotone (379), Lisle (424), Wilmington (432) and Reed-Custer (488).

No individual stats were available for Manteno.

Ryland Megyeri finished first overall out of 53 golfers with a 90 to lead the Coalers and help claim medalist honors. Ryne Phelan added a 92, which was one shot better than teammate Jack Varnak. Dylan Brown and Luke Crater each shot 97s.

No individual stats were available for Peotone, Wilmington or Reed-Custer.

Southwest Suburban Red Division Conference Championships

Bradley-Bourbonnais finished with 346 teams points to help claim fourth overall out of five teams. Lincoln-Way Central earned first place with a team score of 319.

Max LaMore finished eighth overall with a 82 to earn All-Conference honors and help lead the Boilermakers. Cody Freitas added a 83, and Thomas Offill carded a 90. Alex Mann shot a 91.

GIRLS GOLF

Southwest Suburban Red Division Conference Championships

Bradley-Bourbonnais finished fourth out of five SWSC teams with 374 points, which was 30 strokes off first-place finisher Lincoln-Way West. Gabby Hubbs led the Boilermakers with a 85, which was good enough for the fifth-best overall score. Madelyn Duchene added a 92, and Danica Voss shot a 98. Brynn Devine and Larrigan Saindon each shot 99s.

Iroquois County Golf Tournament

Watseka 213, Iroquois West N/A, Milford N/A, Christ Lutheran N/A

Jasmine Essington led the Warriors with a 49, followed by teammates (Sophie Simpson (53), Layla Holohan (55) and Kyah Westerfield (56).

Adelynn Scharp carded a meet-low 43 to earn medalist honors and help pace the Raiders. Jaidyn Ashline fired a 53, and Jersey Fowler totaled a 59.

Grace Gregory finished with a personal-best 63 to pace the Bearcats. Kirstyn Lucht added a 65, and Molly Harms chipped in a 67.

Illinois Central Eight Conference Tournament

Coal City earned the ICE Tournament championship with a first-place team score of 489. Wilmington placed second with 606, and Lisle claimed third overall with 627. Reed-Custer and Manteno also participated, but neither school qualified for team scoring because they did not have enough golfers.

Emma Varnak led the Coalers with a 112, followed by teammates Kylee Kennell (120), Dakota Clubb (122) and Darcy Ness (135).

No individual stats were available for the Wildcats.

Makayla Wilkins fired a meet-best 90 to earn medalist honors and help lead the Comets. Dakota Wilkins shot a 137.

Manteno’s Katherine Gaffney recorded a 97 to claim the second-best individual score on the evening.

BOYS SOCCER

Momence 10, Grace Christian 0

Junior Jaime Garcia could not be stopped as he went on to total six goals and two assists to help lead the Redskins. Aaron Lopez added two goals and two assists. Miguel Fronceca and Roman Ojeda contributed one score each. Manuel Duran and Caleb Ford tallied two saves each in the net.

No individual stats were available for the Crusaders.

Reed-Custer 4, Watseka 3

Danny Kuban totaled a team-high two goals to lead the Comets past the Warriors. Mendi Aliu and Jarreck Hirsch had one score apiece. Goalkeeper Stephen Condreay grabbed six saves. Wyatt Crater, Brady Schultz and Aliu contributed one assist each.

Narciso Solorzano recorded a hat trick (three goals) to help pace the Warriors.

High school VOLLEYBALL

Bishop McNamara 2, Peotone 1

McNamara lost the first set by three points before storming back to earn a 22-25, 25-23, 25-23 third-set tiebreaker victory against the Blue Devils. No individual stats were available for the Fightin’ Irish.

Brooke Gwiazda led the Blue Devils with 12 kills and two blocks. Marissa Velasco added five kills, and Mady Kibelkis finished with two kills and two aces.

Grant Park 2, Crete-Monee 0

Grant Park claimed a 26-24, 25-14 straight-set win against Crete-Monee. Brooke Veldhuizen and Delaney Panozzo each had seven kills apiece to help lead the Dragons offensively. Paige Tavoletti and Elizabeth Voigt each had eight assists.

Prairie Central 2, Watseka 0

Watseka dropped to 8-7 overall after a 21-25, 15-25 straight-set loss to Prairie Central. Brianna Denault led the Warriors with a team-high 11 digs. Christa Holohan added seven assists and three kills. Elizabeth Wittenborn had six assists, and Haylie Peck totaled three kills. Megan Martin had a team-high four kills.

Fisher 2, Iroquois West 0

Iroquois West fell to Fisher in straight sets, losing 20-25, 20-25. Kennedy Kanosky led the Raiders with four assists, three digs and three aces. Shea Small contributed one kill, one solo block, one dig and an ace. Ella Rhodes chipped in four digs.

Bismarck-Henning 2, Milford 0

Milford suffered a 22-25, 20-25 straight-set loss by a combined eight points. The Bearcats totaled 38 digs, 16 kills and 14 assists combined. No individual stats were available for Milford.