2-Minute Drill: Word around town

The weekend’s warm weather wouldn’t allow one to really believe it, but autumn has arrived and we are already a month into the prep football season. And with a solid sample size of four games, including some conference matchups, to look at, we’re starting to get a glimpse of what teams might have a voice in how conference and postseason races shake out.

The IHSA released its initial playoff outlook last week and updated it on Monday after last weekend’s results (and some forfeits this week), and as it stands, nine area teams would qualify for the playoffs if they started today — Bradley-Bourbonnais (Class 7A), Kankakee (5A), Coal City (4A), Reed-Custer (3A), Peotone (3A), Wilmington (2A), Central (2A), Iroquois West (1A) and Milford-Cissna Park (I8FA).

The nine current postseason teams have gotten to their month-long starts in different ways, varying from Reed-Custer’s red-hot start that hasn’t stopped to Kankakee catching fire after a season-opening shutout to Bradley-Bourbonnais showing great resilience last week following a pair of gut-wrenching losses.

We still have just more than half a season to go, and several 1-3 teams such as Herscher, Bishop McNamara and Momence are hoping to right their ships and find postseason hope through a hot conference stretch run, but one thing already is certain as we begin mapping out the rest of the year — our area appears primed to continue building on what’s been one of the best collective local football eras during the past few years.

<strong>Quick Recap</strong>

Here are the area’s football scores from Week 4:

<ul><li>Bradley-Bourbonnais 39, Lincoln-Way West 32</li><li>(5A-2)Kankakee 49, Peoria Manual 0</li><li>(4A-8)Wheaton Academy 47, Bishop McNamara 0</li><li>(2A-1)Wilmington 28, (3A-9)Peotone 13</li><li>(3A-3)Reed-Custer 69, Manteno 5</li><li>Coal City 63, Herscher 14</li><li>(1A-T8)Iroquois West 23, Salt Fork 20</li><li>Central 28, Westville 21</li><li>Oakwood 32, Dwight 27</li><li>(2A-4)Bismarck-Henning 63, Momence 20</li><li>Hoopeston 52, Watseka 12</li><li>Milford-Cissna Park 40, Amboy 30</li></ul>

<strong>Homecoming honors</strong>

We’ve started seeing area schools celebrate their homecomings, an occurrence seen at several locations that hosted games last Friday. Included in those special celebrations were the 100th anniversary celebrations at Bishop McNamara, where all former football state championship teams were honored before the game and prior homecoming queens were recognized at halftime, and also at Kankakee, where the Kays gave the state championship rings to the boys and girls track and field members from last season’s title-winning teams, the first in school history.

I’ve written in past years about how special these games — and by extension, weeks — of celebration are, but the unique events surrounding some of them this year was truly special. And ironically enough, with how well some of our area teams have gotten out of the gate this fall, in a few short decades we could see some of these same faces come back to be honored for the seasons they end up putting together this year.

<strong>Passing under pressure</strong>

Bradley-Bourbonnais is just two possessions and five collective points away from a 4-0 record with signature wins over a loaded Kenwood team and a victory over the defending Class 8A champions, Lockport. The Boilermakers found themselves on the wrong side of a 14-10 loss to Kenwood in Week 2 and a 23-22 score to Lockport in Week 3, but rather than sulk in their losses, they came ready to avenge several close battles with Lincoln-Way West by emerging victorious in an instant classic.

Quarterback Ethan Kohl did everything and then some, throwing for two touchdowns and a school-record 352 yards in the win, with three more Kohl touchdowns coming on the ground. He’s got a crazy deep list of skill players he can feed, and if the junior gunslinger can keep finding them with efficiency, this offense could pair with a defense that allowed just 37 points through the first three weeks of the year to force a really tough out in the Class 7A field.

Kohl wasn’t the only signal-caller with a monumental performance over the weekend, as Central’s Luke Shoven went nuts for 389 yards and four scores, none more crucial than the game-winner to Matthew Luhrsen, his third touchdown snare of the day.

As the Vermilion Valley Conference gets ready for the gauntlet of divisional play, the Comets have plans on putting themselves back atop the standings like they did so many times during the days of the Sangamon Valley Conference. Iroquois West and Seneca will have something to say about that, but they might not be able to say much if Shoven and the Comets keep this aerial attack up.

<strong>Championship swagger</strong>

The area’s two most recent state champions, Wilmington (Class 2A, 2021) and Milford-Cissna Park (I8FA, 2018) entered this season with title aspirations, and a month into the year, both have lived up to their own hopes so far and have most recently done so with signature victories.

The Wildcats knew they were in for a meat grinder of a battle at Peotone, a battle that left several players as purple and blue as the two team’s school colors. Through it all, the end result was perhaps one of the most familiar in the area — Wilmington’s double wing offense just kept on churning out yards while the defense was nasty as could be in a two-score win.

M-CP was in a similar position when it took to the road for its biggest matchup of the young season at Amboy, ranked first in the NUICFootball.com I8FA rankings last week. (Editor’s note: There are no AP Polls for the Illinois 8-Man Football Association.) The fifth-ranked Bearcats rode the legs of sophomore phenom Tyler Neukomm, who also sealed the deal with a game-clinching interception, and the experience of a deep senior class to deal Amboy a 10-point loss and stake their claim as perhaps the top dogs in the I8FA.

<strong>Quick thanks</strong>

As many of our readers probably realized, there was no 2-Minute Drill last week and I didn’t have many bylines pop up throughout the course of the week. I was away for most of the week as my family and I grieve the loss of my mother, Sheri, who passed away Sept. 10.

I know the words will come some day and I will be able to reflect on her life properly, but I am not yet at a place where I am ready to do that. I did just want to thank the countless people who have reached out, whether it be to simply offer condolences or share memories they had with a wonderful woman.

Here are the top quarterback, running back and wide receiver performances from Week 2. For a full breakdown of the area's top stat leaders this season, see page C2.

<strong>PASSING</strong>

<p dir="ltr">Shoven, Cen: 19-28, 389 yards, 4 TDs

<p dir="ltr">Kohl, BB: 18-21, 352 yards, 2 TDs; 3 rushing TDs

<p dir="ltr">Walters, Kan: 6-11, 128 yards, 2 TDs; rushing TD

<p dir="ltr">Laffoon, M-CP: 7-for-14, 124 yards, 2 TDs; 58 rushing yards, TD

<p dir="ltr">McPherson, RC; 6-7, 105 yards, 3 TDs; 41 rushing yards, TD

<p dir="ltr"><strong>RUSHING</strong>

<p dir="ltr">Neukomm, M-CP: 215 yards, 3 TDs

<p dir="ltr">James, Wil: 207 yards, 3 TDs

<p dir="ltr">Ahlden, IW: 145 yards, TD

<p dir="ltr">Schacht, IW: 141 yards, 2 TDs

<p dir="ltr">Cora, CC: 111 yards, 2 TDs

<p dir="ltr"><strong>RECEIVING</strong>

<p dir="ltr">Luhrsen, Cen: 192 yards, 3 TDs

<p dir="ltr">May, BB: 177 yards, TD

<p dir="ltr">Schmidt, Cen: 168 yards, TD

<p dir="ltr">Tillman, M-CP: 109 yards, TD

<p dir="ltr">Barclay, BB: 98 yards, TD