ROUNDUP: Kankakee wins BodyArmor Series Showdown; BBCHS volleyball takes third at Boilermaker Challenge

BOYS SOCCER

BodyArmor Series Showdown

Kankakee 3, Pritzker Jaguars 2 (OT)

Kankakee earned the Body Armor Showdown Series championship with a 3-2 overtime victory in penalty kicks. All five Kays made their PKs (Carlos Lopez, Humberto Baez, Pavel Andrade, Chris Garcia and Kristian Gaytan) to help earn the title win.

Ricardo Cruz scored off an assist by Joseph Andrade. Carlos Lopez added a goal on a penalty kick with 10 minutes left in regulation to help force overtime.

Regular season

Coal City 4, Morris 3

Luke Hawkins and Timi Shabani each recorded two goals to help lead the Coalers. Gavin Parks added two assists, and Carter Macaluso grabbed nine saves.

Reed-Custer 5, St. Anne 2

Danny Kuban recorded a team-high two goals to help lead the Comets. Mendi Aliu, Jayden Bustos and Jareck Hirsch had one goal apiece. Stephen Condreay contributed six saves.

Brigham Hays and Reece Curtis each had one goal apiece to help lead the Cardinals. Logan Tolly and Fred Burton had one assist each. Logan Anderson hauled in eight saves in the net.

Watseka 3, Judah Christian 0

Jack Combs, Owen Avelar and Narciso Solorzano each scored one goal to lead the Warriors. Haven Maple recorded the clean sheet in the net.

High school VOLLEYBALL

Boilermaker Challenge

Rock Falls went 4-0 to win the championship pool. Bradley-Bourbonnais claimed third in the championship pool with a 2-2 overall record. Beecher placed sixth overall with a 1-3 overall record in the second-place pool, and Herscher placed seventh with a 2-2 record in the third-place pool.

BBCHS opened the tournament with a 25-21, 25-13, straight-set win against Beecher before adding another 25-11, 25-16 straight-set win against Danville. The Boilermakers dropped their next two matches to Rock Falls and Plainfield South in straight sets. No individual stats were available for the Boilermakers.

Beecher claimed a 25-15, 25-11 straight-set win against Danville for their only win in the tournament. No individual stats were available for the Bobcats.

After dropping their first two matches to Nazareth and Rock Falls in straight sets, the Herscher Tigers bounced back to claim a 25-11, 25-16 two-set win against Danville before ending the tournament with a 25-19, 12-25, 25-21 win against Thornton Fractional South.

Isabella Mendell totaled 22 kills, 20 assists and 20 digs to lead the Tigers during the entire tournament. Elise Kukuck added 27 assists and 12 kills. Kennedi Huston had 22 digs and 18 kills.

Fieldcrest Invitational

Cissna Park (13-1) finished runner up at the Fieldcrest tournament after earning straight-set victories against Stanford Olympia, Gardner-South Wilmington, Peru St. Bede and Illinois Bluffs before falling to Fieldcrest 17-25, 18-25 in the championship round. Brooklyn Stadeli led the Timberwolves with 33 digs and 33 kills. Morgan Sinn had 33 digs, and Sophie Duis had a team-high six aces. Mikayla Knake totaled 105 assists and five aces.

Regular Season

Grace Christian 2, Tri-Point 1

Grace Christian earned a come-from-behind 16-25, 25-17, 25-19 third-set tiebreaker victory against the Chargers to improve to 5-2 overall. Alexa Doty led the Crusaders with eight kills and three blocks. Kailey White added eight assists, six kills and six digs. Anna Kibbons had eight assists.

No individual stats were available for Tri-Point.

GIRLS GOLF

Andrew “Best Ball” Invitational

Andrew placed first overall out of eight teams with a team score of 243. Bradley-Bourbonnais finished in second with 253, and Beecher did not qualify for team scoring. Gabby Hubbs and Brynn Devine combined for a best-ball score of 81 to pace the Boilermakers. Danica Voss and Madelyn Duchene combined for a 85, and teammates Kate Cailteux and Larrigan Saindon contributed an 87.

Makenzie Krupa and Olivia Geringer-Spagnola scored a 98 to lead the Bobcats. Tabitha Gregory and Samantha Kain added a 100 apiece.

GIRLS SWIM & DIVE

Lincoln-Way West placed first overall with 301 points, followed by Joliet (277 points), Lemont (201), Bradley-Bourbonnais (176) and Homewood-Flossmoor (40). No individual stats were available for the Boilermakers.