ROUNDUP: Beecher boys golf win Grant Park Invitational

BOYS GOLF

Grant Park Invitational

Beecher won this year’s Grant Park invitational with a meet-best 324. Kankakee followed in second with 340 and Manteno placed third overall with 350. Grant Park finished in fourth (362), followed by Dwight (363), Illinois Lutheran (367), Iroquois West (368), Watseka (374), Peotone (378), Bishop McNamara (379), St. Anne (380), Donovan (408), Wilmington (416), Lisle (428), Crete-Monee (467) and Reed-Custer (DNF).

Brandon Moffitt led the first-place Bobcats with a team-best 79. Peyton Serafin added a 80, which was one-stroke better than teammate Jackson Reece. Vinny Messana shot a 84.

Kankakee’s Paul Azzarelli fired off a meet-best 70 to help claim medalist honors. Tyler Bayston carded a 87 and Connor O’Malley shot a 89. Payne Tedford rounded out the Kays top golfers with a 94.

Jayson Singleton led the Panther with a 80, followed by teammates Brody Shepard (87), Jace Nikonchuk (91), Wes Dwyer (92) and Carter McCormick (92).

Trey Boecker finished two-strokes off Azzarelli, carding a 72 to help pace the Dragons. Jasper Cansler finished with a 93 and Evan Suprenant shot a 98. Ian Herz shot a 99.

Jack Groves recorded a team-best 85 to help lead the Trojans. Will Trainor added a 88 and Jace Gall totaled a 93. Andrew Gartke chipped in a 97.

Tyler Read and Kamden Kimmel each shot 90’s to help pace the Raiders. Kyler Meents finished with a 91 and Gannon Schnurr shot a 97.

Austin Marcier totaled an 85 to lead the Warriors. Brayden Ketchum added a 91 and Ethan Snow shot a 98. Hagen Hoy turn in a card of 100.

Joe Hasse recorded an 87 to help lead the Blue Devils. Miles Heflin totaled a 93 and Michael O’Connor and Michael Bettenhausen each had 99’s.

Nik Acevedo led the Irish with a 88. Eamon O’Brien shot a 92, which was five-strokes better than teammate Johannes Peddinghaus. Kaden Harre shot a 102.

Tyler Balthazar fired a team-best 86 to help pace the Cardinals. Merrick Hess shot a 95. Michael Savoie recorded a 96 and Max Wendt contributed a 103.

Brenden Henneike led the Wildcats with a 95. Jacob Onnen totaled a 103, which was one-stroke better than teammate Carter Ponton. Griffen Walters shot a 106.

Aaron Burkey turned in a low card of 89 to lead the Wildcats. Shawn James added a 91 and Caius Drown shot a 108. Joey Lewsader chipped in a 128.

Reed-Custer did not qualify for team scoring due to failing to field a full team. Kyle Highland recorded a 90 to pace the Comets. Hunter Baxster totaled a 113.

BOYS SOCCER

Grant Park 6, Grace Christian 0

Rylan Heldt and Luke Horn each had two goals to help lead the Dragons. Cameron Becker and Brock Brown had one score apiece. Tyler Hudson, Emilio Sandoval and Ryder Greenholt had one assist each. Owen Reynolds totaled one save behind the net.

No individual stats were available for the Crusaders.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Bradley-Bourbonnais 115, Homewood-Flossmoor 53

Samantha Tomic led the Boilermakers with four individual victories in the 200-yard freestyle (2:05.31), 50-yard freestyle (26.59 s), 100-yard butterfly (1:07.63) and 100-yard freestyle (59.37 s) races. Maddy Miller added wins in both the 200-yard individual medley (2:38.36) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:22.64). Leah Hamende placed first overall in the 1-meter diving (135.85 points). Ashlynn Kelly won the 500-yard freestyle (6:54.44) and Mia Mulder finished first in the 100-yard backstroke (1:08.03). BBCHS also chipped in relay victories in each of the 200-yard medley relay (2:16.49), 200-yard freestyle relay (1:47.64) and 400-yard freestyle relay (4:06.62) races.