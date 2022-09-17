FOOTBALL: Wheaton Academy spoils banged-up McNamara's Homecoming

KANKAKEE — Wheaton Academy football coach Jim Johanik wants his Warriors to have the special environment surrounding their program that they saw when the Warriors, the eighth-ranked team in the IHSA AP Class 4A Poll, visited Bishop McNamara Friday night as the Fightin’ Irish celebrated their 100th anniversary Homecoming.

With the game serving as a feather in the cap of a special night on Brookmont Blvd., the Warriors came out a bit slow before quickly revving their engines into full gear for a 47-0 win behind six touchdown passes from quarterback Belay Brummel.

The Warriors improved to 4-0 and 2-0 in the Metro Suburban Conference and dropped the Irish to 1-3 (1-1).

“We came out flat because we looked at this environment — it’s packed, you’ve got four, five, six state championship teams with groups that stepped up, and that’s just a history we don’t have,” Johanik said. “It is a little intimidating stepping into an environment like that, and yes, we envision that for our program.”

Brummel hit Brett Kasper for a 6-yard touchdown that capped off a game-opening five-play, 50-yard drive for the Warriors, who quickly forced a McNamara punt before sending one right back to the Irish after a quick three-and-out.

Another Mac punt gave the Warriors the ball back with 34 seconds left in the first quarter, with Brummel opening the second quarter by hitting a wide-open Jalen Whitaker in stride for a 65-yard score, the first of two 65-yard touchdown passes that sandwiched a shoulder injury to running back and middle linebacker Jaydon Wright.

“They came out with emotion and you saw in that first quarter, it was 6-0 but we just didn’t have that edge,” Johanik said. “I think it’s when [Wright] came out hurt, that’s when it started to tip in our favor.”

The second 65-yard Brummel touchdown came on a jet screen pass that Breck Peacock took near the line of scrimmage and danced to the endzone with, with the Warriors three scores 16 minutes into the game matching the three starters McNamara had lost by that point, with defensive end and tight end Sean Storer joined by receiver and linebacker Landon Provost on the sidelines.

By the end of the night, the Irish had lost a total of seven starters and key contributors.

“It’s a gut punch when our kids see our captains out and we have to dip down to kids who shouldn’t have to be [playing], but numbers wise they have to be,” McNamara coach Shawn Lade said. “We’ve got freshmen who are making plays for us — I’m not upset with our freshmen, they put their nose in there and are tough — it just is what it is.”

By halftime, Brummel had 249 of his yards and five of his touchdown passes, adding the last of his efforts with a 10-yard strike in the endzone to Whitaker that brought out the running clock to make it 40-0 on their first drive of the second half.

Whether it was under some heavy pressure up the middle in the early going or with time in the pocket, Brummel credited the team around him and a well-known Chicago quarterback for helping concoct a performance like Friday, which led the Warriors to their fourth outing of 40 or more points in as many games.

“I think it just comes from the way we practice, just our coaches and belief in each other; it’s not one person making every play, it’s our whole team,” Brummel said. “I think that starts with the o-line giving me time, and then the receivers, it’s just a team effort.

“...Watching [Chicago Bears quarterback] Justin Fields, I think he does a great job of staying cool and calm,” Brummel, a Valparaiso commit, added. “I see how that works for him and try and emulate him the best I can.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Brummel finished the night 12-for-15 for 259 yards and six touchdowns. Peacock had 150 yards and a pair of scores on six catches. Whitaker’s two touchdowns totaled 75 yards. Kasper had two catches for 25 yards and a touchdown and James Fellowes added 29 yards and a score on two catches.

McNamara quarterback Deuce Allaway had a team-high 51 rushing yards on 13 attempts and went 4-for-7 for 24 yards. Wright added 33 yards on eight carries before his injury.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Irish visit Elmwood Park at 6 p.m. Friday.