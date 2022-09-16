VOLLEYBALL: McNamara outlasts Herscher to claim a two-set victory

KANKAKEE — As area volleyball approaches midseason form, many local teams are starting to find themselves and gain momentum heading into the teeth of their seasons, and after last week’s All-City loss to Bradley-Bourbonnais, Bishop McNamara might be one of those teams starting to find its footing.

Coming off a monumental third-set tiebreaker victory against Riverside-Brookfield on Tuesday, the only Metro Suburban West Conference team to best the Fightin’ Irish last season, Bishop McNamara managed to continue its winning ways by taking a 25-22, 25-19 straight-set victory against Herscher at home Thursday.

“We came out a little slow, but the girls picked it up,” Bishop McNamara head volleyball coach Ryan Thomas said. “It goes back to Tuesday midway through our [Metro Suburban] Conference match against Riverside-Brookfield, where it just clicked, and I think that’s the thing that’s going to catapult our season.”

Despite toppling the Tigers in back-to-back sets for the third straight season dating back to the 2020-21 year, the Fightin’ Irish had to do everything in their power to pull through late.

Herscher quickly jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first set with the help of a block by Isabella Mendell, an ace by Elise Kukuck and two McNamara miscues. Even while trailing early in the opening set, the Fightin’ Irish never let it affect them as they went on to force ties at 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 16, 17, 19 and 22 in a neck-and-neck set.

With the first set there for the taking at 22 points apiece, McNamara junior setter Mackenzie McCammon connected on back-to-back kills of her own to help put the home team on top by two before a Herscher hitting error ended the first set in favor of the Irish, giving them much-needed confidence.

“I think it was really important for us to get that first-set victory because we played and lost to Herscher over this past summer,” McNamara middle blocker Ana Darr said.

The set the one to follow featured numerous ties as well, with the Tigers once again jumping out to a 2-0 lead. The Irish quickly recovered with the help of a handful of Herscher errors and a couple of big runs, including one primarily led by two Kenna Brosseau kills that helped give McNamara a 23-18 lead. The two teams then would trade off points before Brosseau ended things with her fifth and final kill of the evening.

“I think McNamara is a really solid team, and they don’t make a lot of mistakes,” said Herscher head volleyball coach Joel Huizenga. “We worked really hard tonight, and we had a couple of balls drop on the floor, and those tiny little momentum swings made the difference tonight.

“There wasn’t a lot of momentum swings, but the little ones that did happen put us in a little two- to three-point hole against a solid McNamara team. ... It’s hard to come back against that.”

As impressive as it was for McNamara to overcome its early set struggles to improve its record to 7-3 overall this season, Thomas was more pleased to see how his squad has continued to display high-level energy from the opening tip-off.

“What impressed me most tonight was our energy,” Thomas said. “It’s the one thing I’ve been asking them to play with, and they are doing it now.”

As for the 3-10 Tigers, Coach Huizenga said believes this loss only will help his squad as it gets ready to head into the bulk of their Illinois Central Eight Conference action during the second half of the season.

“We are going to get better, and we are still struggling to get those wins against teams that I think we match up well against,” Huizenga said. “Hopefully in the second half of our conference season we can turn some of those matches around.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Brosseau led the Irish with five kills and six digs. McCammon had 12 assists, seven digs, one kill and an ace. Ava Brosseau chipped in 15 digs and two aces. Darr had three kills, three blocks and an ace.

Kennedi Huston led the Tigers with four kills and an ace. Mendell totaled two blocks and a kill. Kukuck chipped in one block, one kill and an ace.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Bishop McNamara (7-3) will travel to Peotone at 7 p.m. Monday. Herscher (3-10) will travel to Nazareth Academy at 9 a.m. Saturday.