FOOTBALL: Wilmington powers through Peotone in a battle of unbeatens

PEOTONE — The highly anticipated football game between (Class 2A) No. 1 Wilmington (3-0) and (Class 3A) No. 9 Peotone (3-0) was exactly the heavyweight power-run game matchup many expected, with both teams trading blows throughout the entire 48 minutes with limited offensive possessions at Blue Demon Field in Peotone Friday night.

And, as it tends to usually be the case for Wilmington, it was the Wildcats who proved why they are deserving of that No. 1 ranking by the time the final buzzer rang, winning the battle of unbeaten by a 28-13 score to improve to 4-0 on the season and 2-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference. Peotone was dealt its first loss of the season, falling to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in ICE action.

“It was a big win for us,” Wilmington head coach Jeff Reents said. “Peotone was undefeated and so for us to come in here on the road and get a win it was huge for us.

“I thought defensively we stopped their run game, but we had trouble with their pass game. ...I thought both teams gave great effort tonight.”

In a battle of double wing offenses, it was the Wildcats who showed their superiority in the run game during the opening quarter.

After quickly forcing a Peotone punt on the game’s opening possession Wilmington needed just two offensive plays to find the endzone when senior running back Colin James gashed the Blue Devils’ front seven before bouncing it outside down the sidelines for a 51-yard score, giving the road team a favorable 7-0 lead early.

Knowing the scarcity of possessions in a game that features two run-heavy teams Peotone tried its best to answer on its ensuing possession when the team decided to go for a 4th-and-1 on its own 38-yard line. Senior running back Dawson Piper attempted to barrel through the Wildcats’ front line, but junior linebacker Joe Allgood met Piper behind the line of scrimmage, which resulted in the Blue Devils turning the ball over on downs at their own 38-yard line.

Following a three-yard rush by James, sophomore running back Kyle Farrell bursted on the scene for a 34-yard rush that helped set up a 1st-and-goal on Peotone’s three-yard line, where Farrell would eventually score one play later on a three-yard touchdown run up the middle to help his team open the game with back-to-back touchdown drives while also giving them a 14-0 lead heading into the second frame.

Having totaled less than 20 yards of total offense throughout the entire first quarter on two possessions Peotone head coach Apostolos Tsiamas opted to switch gears from its usual ground-and-pound game in favor of airing it out more with senior quarterback James Kuypers.

The change of pace on offense it afforded the Blue Devils to reach past the midfield mark for the first time all game. Starting on their own 44-yard line Kuypers went 5-of-8 for 50 yards during the Blue Devils 56-yard touchdown drive, including the eventual 15-yard touchdown pass to Marquis Walton that helped cut their deficit to 14-7 right before halftime approached.

“We’ve got the personnel to pass the ball more this year,” Tsiamas said. “It’s not the cleanest when we do it, but our kids did a good job of executing it.

“Sometimes you have to take what the defense is giving you and that’s what helped us move the football today and it got us on the board a couple of times, but the problem was we didn’t get enough stops that we needed to.”

Clinging onto a seven-point lead with the ball to open the second half Wilmington did what it has done many times over its 23-game win streak — put together one of those lengthily “put away” touchdown drives.

Starting on its own 33-yard line the Wildcats went on to cap of the opening drive of the third quarter with a 13-play, 67-yard touchdown drive that lasted nearly a full 10-minutes following James’ ability to find pay dirt for the second time on a 6-yard score. It gave the road team a commanding 21-7 lead with just two minutes remaining in the third quarter.

“That’s the kind of drive our offense is built for,” James said. “Taking up whole quarters, gaining five yards at a time, draining the play clock down to zero and just getting first down after first down to wear the defense down.”

Trailing 21-7 to open the fourth quarter Peotone managed to answer the call when Kuypers connected with sophomore wideout Rorey Hart for an 11-yard touchdown pass on a 3rd-and-7 that helped cut its deficit to 21-13 following a missed PAT with 4:51 remaining.

Needing a stop while knowing the Wildcats wanted to run out the clock, Peotone’s defense stuffed the box only to let James break through the seams for a 53-yard touchdown rush on Wilmington’s first play on offense following the Blue Devils nine-minute touchdown drive.

“You always look to your team and see how they answer — our kids answered right away and that’s probably the proudest moment I had for them,” Reents said. “They didn’t get their head down after Peotone had a good drive and it resulted in James coming up with a big play.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

James led the Wildcats with 207 rushing yards and three scores on 16 attempts. Farrell added 64 rushing yards on 11 carries. Ryan Nelson had 6.5 tackles and 0.5 sacks. Hunter Hays had 2.5 tackles and a sack. Brendan Moran recorded 5.5 tackles and half a sack.

Kuypers completed 9-of-16 pass attempts for 93 yards and two touchdowns to help pace the Blue Devils. Dawson Piper totaled 55 yards on 20 carries. Dylan Sroka had nine carries for 16 yards. Chase Rivera hauled in three passes for a team-high 34 receiving yards. Hart and Walton each had one touchdown reception.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Wilmington (4-0) hosts Herscher at 7 p.m. Friday while Peotone (3-1) will host Reed-Custer at the same time and day.