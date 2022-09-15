ROUNDUP: St. Anne soccer kicks past Central

BOYS SOCCER

St. Anne 2, Central 1

Reece Curtis recorded two goals to help lead the Cardinals. Logan Tolly chipped in an assist and Logan Anderson hauled in five saves.

Ethyn Bailey connected for the Comets’ only goal of the evening. Austin Schoon grabbed 10 saves behind the net.

Beecher 4, Manteno 1

Beecher improved to 10-3 overall this season with a three-goal victory over Manteno. Logan Wilkins, Ethan Graham and Tre Brown each recorded a goal to help pace the Bobcats. Wences Baumgartner, Gavin Smith and Tyler Kramer had one assist apiece. Goalkeeper Jimmy Kypuros grabbed 11 saves.

Mason Swanson scored the long goal to lead the Panthers. Alec Robinson had one assist.

Grant Park 9, Grace Christian 0

Three Grant Park players managed to score two or more goals in its shutout victory over the Crusaders. Tyler Hudson led the Dragons with a hat trick, totaling a team-high three scores. Collin Mort and Brayden Heldt each added two goals apiece. Emilio Sandoval and Rylan Heldt each contributed one goal. Luke Horn tallied one save behind the net.

No individual stats were available for Grace Christian.

Aurora Central 1, Bishop McNamara 0

Aurora Central scored with less than 10 minutes left in the second half to earn a one-goal victory over Bishop McNamara. Goalkeeper Carter Levesque totaled 10 saves behind the net.

Georgetown 4, Watseka 2

Jack Combs and Narciso Solorzano each had one goal to help lead the Warriors.

BOYS GOLF

Sandburg 163, Bradley-Bourbonnais 176

Max Lamore turned in a low card of 42 to help pace the Boilermakers. Thomas Offill finished right behind Lamore with a 43 and Cody Freitas shot a 45. Spencer Frey and Alex Mann each had 46s.

Milford 185, Christ Lutheran 222, Cissna Park 230

Milford improved to 21-8 on the season with victories over Christ Lutheran and Cissna Park. Payton Hardwood shot a personal best on the season with a 41 to earn medalist honors and help lead the Bearcats. Saylm Estes, RJ Mann and Owen Halpin each finished with 48s.

Dalton McWethy led the Timberwolves with a 51, followed by teammates Colson Carley (53), Luke Petry (54) and Gnoah Frank (72).

GIRLS GOLF

Bradley-Bourbonnais 177, Andrew 181

Gabby Hubbs led the Boilermakers with a team best 40. Kate Cailteux carded a 42 and Madelyn Duchene added a 44. Brynn Devine rounded out BBCHS’ top golfers with a 51.

Seneca 239, Watseka 249, Iroquois West N/A, Dwight N/A

Jasmine Essington finished as the only Warrior under 60 with a team best 56. Layla Holohan shot a 63, which was one stroke better than teammate Juliann Newman. Kyah Westerfield chipped in a 66.

Adelynn Scharp earned medalist honors with a meet low 49 to help pace the Raiders. Jaidyn Ashline carded a 58 and Jersey Fowler shot a 60.

Sophie Anderson paced the Trojans with a 50, followed by teammates Bella Dinelli (55) and Ava Meister (60).

VOLLEYBALL

Kankakee 2, Thornton 0

Kankakee opened its Southland Athletic Conference action with a 25-15, 25-20, straight-set win over Thornton. No individual stats were available for the Kays.

Beecher 2, Grant Park 0

Beecher improved to 3-0 on the season with a 25-22, 25-18, straight-set win over the Dragons. Kayla Eickmann led the Bobcats with nine assists, six digs and an ace. Abby Sippel had 10 digs and one kill. Lily Avelar contributed four digs, two kills, one block and an ace. Emily Avelar added seven kills, three digs and one block.

Brooke Veldhuizen recorded six kills, four points and two aces to help lead the Dragons. Camryn Brown totaled five points.

St. Thomas More 2, Watseka 0

Watseka fell to 7-6 overall with a 19-25, 13-25, straight-set loss to St. Thomas More. Megan Martin led the Warriors with two kills, one block and an ace. Brianna Denualt added six digs, which was one more dig than teammate Christa Holohan. Haylie Peck had a team-high six kills.

Cissna Park 2, Georgetown Ridge Fam 0

Cissna Park remained undefeated (8-0) with a 25-14, 25-12, straight-set win. Addison Lucht recorded a team-high 11 kills to help lead the Timberwolves. Mikayla Knake added 25 assists and Morgan Sinn had seven digs.

Milford 2, Westville 0

Milford improved to 6-2 overall this season with a 25-16, 25-20, two-set victory. Jahni Lavicka led the Bearcats with 18 assists and seven digs. Emma McEwen totaled 10 digs and two aces. Brynlee Wright contributed eight kills and two blocks. Anna McEwen chipped in nine kills and eight digs.

Peotone 2, Lisle 0

Peotone improved to 7-4 overall this season with a 25-16, 25-18, straight-set win over the Lions. Brooke Gwiazda led the Blue Devils with 10 kills and two digs. Marissa Velasco added seven digs and seven kills. Mackenzie Strough totaled 18 assists to go along with two digs. Mady Kibelkis had three digs, two kills and a block.

Chrisman 2, Iroquois West 0

Iroquois West suffered a 26-24, 25-10, two-set loss to Chrisman. Kynnedi Kanosky led the Raiders with six assists, three digs and two kills. Shea Small finished with four kills, one solo block and one block assist. Madi Scheurich chipped in seven digs and one kill.

Coal City 2, Herscher 0

Coal City claimed a 25-13, 25-15, two-set victory over Herscher to improve to 12-5 overall and 5-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference. Addyson Waliczek led the Coalers with 15 setting assists, four service aces and two digs. Kayla Henline added three setting assists, three kills and two service aces. Kenzie Henline had five kills and four service aces. Jadyn Shaw chipped in a team-high five digs.

No individual stats were available for the Tigers.

Momence 2, Grace Christian 0

Momence earned a 25-22, 25-8, straight-set victory to improve to 6-0 on the season. Haylie Smart led the Redkins with 15 serves, 13 assists and four kills. Lexi Hamann added seven kills and Tessa Chico totaled 23 digs. Kaylee VanSwol totaled seven digs, two kills and an ace.

No individual stats were available for the Crusaders.

Tri-Point 2, St. Anne 1

Tri-Point secured a 20-25, 25-18, 26-24, third-set tiebreaker victory over the Cardinals in comeback fashion. Zoey Honeycutt led the Chargers with 21 assists and four aces. Emma Creek had 13 digs and Maddie Stites totaled two blocks. Kate Hummel recorded a team-high nine kills.

No individual stats were the Cardinals.

Tri-Point 2, Illinois Lutheran 0

Tri-Point earned a 25-19, 25-15, straight-set win over Illinois Lutheran. Maddie Stites led the Chargers with four kills. Zoey Honeycutt added eight assists and Kyra Cathcart tallied five aces. Kadie Hummel chipped in five digs.

Wilmington 2, Reed-Custer 1

Wilmington earned a 25-1, 20-25, 25-17, third-set tiebreaker victory over the Comets. Jaylee Mills led the Wildcats with four kills, four digs, four aces and two blocks. Emma Strong had 11 assists, five digs and four aces. Olivia Hansen totaled four kills, three aces and one block.

No individual stats were available for Reed-Custer.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Bradley-Bourbonnais 12, Bolingbrook 0

Avery Tomic swept the 200-yard freestyle (1:01.27), 200-yard individual medley (1:06.79), 100-yard breaststroke (1:24.69) and 100-yard butterfly (1:12.20) events to help lead the Boilermakers. Maddy Miller added a first-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle (28.57 s). Mia Mulder won the 100-yard backstroke (1:09.85). Bradley-Bourbonnais’ relay teams also claimed first overall in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:56.90) and 400-yard freestyle relay (4:11.30) races.