ROUNDUP: GS-W volleyball wins on Childhood Cancer Night

WEDNESDAY

High school VOLLEYBALL

Gardner-South Wilmington 2, Seneca 1

Gardner-South Wilmington and Seneca teamed up to raise more than $2,000 to benefit childhood cancer funds. All proceeds were donated to the Megan Bugg Rhabdomyosarcoma Research Laboratory.

The Panthers eventually walked away with a 12-25, 25-14, 25-18 third-set, tiebreaker victory. Addison Fair led G-SW with 13 digs, five kills and two aces. Eva Henderson had 11 digs, three kills and one ace. Hannah Frescura contributed 23 digs, 11 assists and three kills.

Milford 2, Beecher 1

Milford earned a 25-12, 25-22 straight-set win against Beecher to improve to 7-2 overall. The Bearcats totaled 34 digs, 24 kills and 23 assists between both sets. No individual stats were available for Milford.

Beecher suffered its first loss of the season to drop to 3-1 overall. Kayla Eickmann led the Bobcats with 15 assists, three digs and one ace. Bri Schrimsher totaled five assists and two digs. Abby Sippel had 12 digs and two assists. Lola Eckhardt chipped in eight kills, five blocks and one dig.

BOYS GOLF

Bradley-Bourbonnais 172, Bremen 219

Max Lamore recorded a 40 to help lead the Boilermakers to a 47-stroke victory against Bremen. Spencer Frey and TJ Prude each totaled 43s, and Thomas Offill shot a 46.

River Valley Conference Tournament

Beecher 326, St. Anne 346, Illinois Lutheran 352, Grant Park 365, Donovan 408, Momence 443

Jackson Reece led the Bobcats with a team-best 79. Andrew Hering and Peyton Serafin each carded 82s. Vinny Messana chipped in a 83.

Tyler Balthazor and Max Wendt each recorded 83s to help pace the Cardinals. Michael Savoie added an 88, and Merrick Hess had a 92.

Trey Boecker earned medalist honors with a meet-low 75 to lead the Dragons. Jasper Cansler added a 90, and Evan Suprenant totaled a 99. Cade Lacer shot a 101.

Jacob Onnen finished with a team-best 101 to help pace the Wildcats. Brenden Hemmeike and Ty Miller each contributed 102s, and teammates Griffen Walters and Preston DeWitt each shot 103s.

Liam Madison turned in the only Momence card below 100, totaling a 91 to help pace the Redskins. Gaven Cantwell shot a 116, followed by teammates Anthony Carbonaro (118) and Calvin Bishir (118).

Boecker (Grant Park), Reece (Beecher), Herring (Beecher) and Serafin (Beecher) were all named to the 2022 River Valley All-Conference Team.

GIRLS GOLF

Lincoln-Way West 157, Bradley-Bourbonnais 174

Gabby Hubbs continued to lead the Boilermakers with a team-best 42. Madelyn Duchene and Kate Cailteux each shot 43 apiece. Danica Voss carded a 46.

River Valley Conference Tournament

Beecher 483, Donovan N/A, Tri-Point N/A, Grant Park N/A

Makenzie Krupa led the Bobcats with a 107, followed by teammates Samantha Kain (106), Tabitha Gregory (126) and Olivia Geringer (143).

Layla Lou Walters totaled a 131 to pace the Wildcats.

Ally Schuette recorded a 141 to lead the Chargers. Kali Statler finished with a 148.

Kennedy Marcotte carded a 132 to lead the Dragons. Kami Marshalek added a 136, and Dylan Marcotte shot a 160.

Kain (Beecher), Krupa (Beecher), Gregory (Beecher), Marcotte (Grant Park) and Walters (Donovan) were named to the 2022 River Valley Conference Tournament.

BOYS SOCCER

Plano 8, Coal City 2

Zakk Kramer recorded his first career goal to help pace the Coalers. Nathan Elberts added another score, and Luke Hawkins chipped in one assist.

THURSDAY

GIRLS TENNIS

Kankakee 3, Watseka 2

Alejandra Cornejo and Margaret Mulcahy each recorded singles wins to help lead the Kays. Zaida Garcia and Mishelle Gaytan added a straight-set doubles victory.

Emma Simons and Baler Rigsby recorded a straight-set doubles win to help pace the Warriors. Moriah Pueschell and Sarah Parsons added a third-set tiebreaker doubles victory.

BOYS SOCCER

Bishop McNamara 5, Westmont 4

Bishop McNamara outscored Westmont 4-1 in the second half to earn the Metro Suburban Conference victory in comeback fashion. Carter Heinrich recorded a hat trick with an assist to help lead the Irish. Carter Levesque totaled 18 saves in the net. Kolton Hunt contributed one goal and two assists. Rafa Medina had a goal and an assist.

Grant Park 7, St. Anne 0

Rylan Heldt led the Dragons with a hat trick. Tyler Hudson added two goals, which was one more score than teammates Emilio Sandoval and Carson Davis. Owen Reynolds contributed two assists. Luke Horn grabbed four saves.

No individual stats were available for the Cardinals.

Beecher 10, Momence 4

Beecher improved to 11-3 overall, thanks to the help of Wences Baumgartner, who totaled a team-high five goals. Ethan Rydberg, Ethan Graham, Jadyn Hill and Conner Cochrane had one goal apiece. Gavin Smith chipped in two assists, and Jimmy Kypuros tallied two saves in the net.

No individual stats were available for Momence.

Hoopeston 6, Watseka 4

Narciso Solorzano scored two goals to help pace the Warriors. Jack Combs and David Bell had one goal apiece.

Lisle 6, Herscher 0

Goalkeeper Tucker White led the Tigers with 17 saves.

High school VOLLEYBALL

Sandburg 2, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1

BBCHS suffered a heart-breaking 25-23, 15-25, 26-24 third-set tiebreaker loss to Sandburg. Finley Westover led the Boilermakers with eight kills and three digs. Kiersten Martin had 17 digs and two assists. Alyssa Russow tallied 14 assists, five digs and a kill. Ellie Haggard and Emmerson Longtin contributed seven kills apiece.

Watseka 2, Oakwood 0

Watseka claimed a 25-19, 25-18 straight-set win to improve to 8-6 overall. Christa Holohan finished with 10 assists and four digs to help lead the Warriors. Ella Smith had a team-high four aces to go along with four kills. Haylie Peck had six kills and one block.

Cissna Park 2, Bismarck-Henning 0

Cissna Park remained undefeated (9-0) with a 25-20, 25-19 straight-set victory. Brooklyn Stadeli led the Timberwolves with nine digs and four aces. Mikayla Knake had 16 assists, and Addison Lucht chipped in a team-high seven kills.

Milford 2, Armstrong 0

Milford kept up its winning ways with a 25-21, 25-19 straight-set victory against Armstrong. The Bearcats totaled 39 digs, 20 aces, 20 assists, 20 kill and fives aces combined during the match.

Beecher 2, St. Anne 0

Beecher earned a 25-13, 25-13 straight-set victory to improve to 4-1 overall. Lola Eckhardt led the Bobcats with five kills, one dig, one block and an ace. Kayla Eickmann had 14 assists and an ace. Emily Avelar totaled three digs, two kills and two aces. Lily Avelar had nine digs and five kills.

No individual stats were available for the Cardinals.

Momence 2, Donovan 0

Momence earned a 25-15, 25-16 two-set victory to help themselves stay undefeated (7-0) on the season. Lexi Hamann led the Redskins with 15 kills, five digs and three aces. Kaylee VanSwol had eight serves and three kills. Alondra Fierros recorded 15 serves, nine digs and two aces.

Grant Park 2, Gardner-South Wilmington 0

Grant Park earned a two-set victory against the Panthers, winning 25-17, 25-21. Delaney Panozzo totaled eight digs, seven kills, six blocks and four points to help lead the Dragons. Brooke Veldhuizen had nine digs, eight kills and two blocks. Delaney Malkowski and Camryn Nowak-Brown had three kills each. Alejandra Maldonado chipped in 21 digs.

No individual stats were available for G-SW.

GIRLS GOLF

Bradley-Bourbonnais 176, Lincoln-Way East 176

Kate Cailteux turned in a low card of 43 to help the Boilermakers earn draw with the Griffins. Gabby Hubbs and Madelyn Duchene each shot 44s, and Larrigan Saindon shot a 45.

BOYS GOLF

Livningston County Invitational

Coal City placed fifth overall out of nine teams with a team score of 355 points. Ryland Megyeri once again led the Coalers with a team-low 85. Ryne Phelan shot a 89, which was one stroke better than teammate Luke Crater. Dylan Brown shot a 91.