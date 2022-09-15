GAME OF THE WEEK: Wilmington at Peotone

<strong>Wilmington (3-0) at Peotone (3-0)</strong>

<strong>Game time:</strong> 7 p.m. Friday

<strong>Wildcats</strong>

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> QB/DB Ryder Meents, RB/DL Hunter Hayes

<strong>Wildcats on offense:</strong> Colin James continues to turn heads as one of the top area players through three weeks, as his area-best 414 rushing yards will be Wilmington’s focal point. But it’s great blocks from the offensive line and from Hayes at fullback that allow James the room needed to let his quickness do the talking. Meents is a threat with his own legs as well, and as he continues to show through the first third of the season, is also a threat with his arm.

<strong>Wildcats on defense:</strong> Hayes isn’t the biggest defensive linemen, but he is much stronger than his 5-foot-10, 200-pound frame indicates and is quick enough to get past any combination of inside blocks. His ability to penetrate the Peotone backfield could make for a long night for a Blue Devils ground attack that hasn’t seen too much resistance early on. After Marengo was able to hang 26 points on Wilmington in Week 1, the Wildcats have buckled down and allowed just seven combined points the past two weeks.

<strong>Blue Devils</strong>

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> RB/LB Chase Rivera, RB/LB Dylan Sroka

<strong>Blue Devils on offense:</strong> Much like Wilmington, the Blue Devils will employ a double-wing attack offensively and look to ground-and-pound their way to victory. Dawson Piper is the top dog of that attack, but Sroka has found the biggest nose for the endzone with six touchdowns. Rivera is an emerging threat as one of the area’s most intriguing underclassmen through three games to help keep the tread on the tires of Piper and Sroka.

<strong>Blue Devils on defense:</strong> Just like their offensive identity, Peotone’s defensive foundation is derived on its physicality. There are several players in the front seven who will lead the defensive charge, including the three running backs, while Corey Grotenhuis will look to continue his hot start on the defensive line and look to keep Wilmington’s offense looking to run inside, where a bevy of linebackers hope to clean up. Coach Apostolos Tsiamas takes pride in his team’s ability to defend all types of offenses, which could sparingly come in play against Meents and his arm.

<strong>Pick:</strong> As always between these two, physicality and guts will win out. The Blue Devils know how much a win over Wilmington can help take things to the next level, but there’s a reason nobody has been able to top the Wildcats in years. <strong>Wilmington 24, Peotone 17</strong>