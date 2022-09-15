CROSS COUNTRY: Boilers sweep individual races, split team titles with Mac

KANKAKEE — From the time the starting gun fired Wednesday night and cross-country runners from Bradley-Bourbonnais, Bishop McNamara and Kankakee took off on their 2½-mile race, there was hardly a doubt which team would win the boys and girls All-City cross country races at McNamara.

To the sounds of loud cheers and spikes thundering on the ground, All-City individual and team victors were crowned, with Boilermaker red sweeping the individual championships and a split of the team titles between a near-perfect outing from the Bradley-Bourbonnais boys and a hard-earned girls victory from McNamara.

Both individual winners were from Bradley-Bourbonnais, with Jeremiah Lanum repeating his 2021 win and Madeline Mellin rising to first place after last year’s runner-up finish.

Bradley-Bourbonnais boys coach Kyle Eastman said the individual wins are proof of a collective effort by his team.

“Cross country is an individual sport, but we’re really trying to focus on teamwork — what that looks like and how we can make others better,” Eastman said. “… We are one group.”

<strong>A new champion emerges</strong>

In the girls race, Mellin took the early lead, followed by Bishop McNamara’s Evita Martinez and Kankakee’s Priya Knox, and only expanded her lead as the race progressed, finishing with a time of 15 minutes and 23 seconds, which was 42 seconds faster than Martinez, who completed her race with a final time of 16:05.

Knox, a newcomer to the scene, held on for third place with her time of 17:07.

After finishing second to Martinez last year, Mellin succeeded in becoming champion this year.

“Going into it, I was really excited because this is one of my favorite meets,” Mellin said, “It’s at night time, and all of the girls [who] we run with I’ve run with forever, so it’s a really fun meet, and I look forward to it.”

“I think my team did really well today — they really pushed each other,” she added. “We had some strategies going into it, like sticking together and making sure that we don’t leave anybody behind, and I feel like we really did that, and everybody did really amazing.”

Bishop McNamara coach Haven Provost was happy with his girls team’s result, as the host Irish, powered by Martinez, pushed through with a team victory with 31 points, holding off the Boilers (35) and Kays (66).

“We knew we had a shot with our girls, and it got a little dicey in the middle because one of our top girls had to drop out,” Provost said. “They pulled together and rallied, and they knew what was going on in the middle of the race. They all did what they had to do to come out with a victory, so I’m real[ly] proud of them.”

Kankakee had two Top-10 finishers on the girls side: Knox and ninth-place finisher Marielle King.

“This is our biggest team so far, but we’re all still very close,” King, the team’s captain, said. “Everyone’s been working really hard to bring their time down.”

<strong>A complete sweep</strong>

While the girls race saw plenty of variety at the top, the boys race was as opposite as could be, as the Boilers, led by a strong six pack at the top, took nine of the Top 10 spots and won the team competition with an astounding 15 points, besting the Kays (61) and Irish (65).

Led by Lanum, the group of Bradley-Bourbonnais athletes executed a complete sweep of the race, taking all of the Top 5 spots. Lanum finished in an impressive time of 13 minutes and 19 seconds, followed by Josiah Jones (13:47), Alex Bonilla (13:47.9), Ethan Piper (13:49) and Anthony Embry (14:34).

“I think they ran really well. The game plan today was to come in and race as a team and focus on running as a group, and I think they did that really well and they executed really smoothly,” Eastman said. “Our overall goal is to make it to state as team and, again, it’s going to come down to teamwork.”

That team-first motto is something the individual champion agreed with.

“We did amazing,” Lanum agreed. “We did exactly what we planned to do before the race, and I feel really good, really confident.

“I felt really good with my performance — I felt relaxed and comfortable the whole time,” he added. “This course is iconic, and I love it because it’s so fast at the same time.”

McNamara’s sole senior, Carter Heinrich, placed seventh amidst a swarm of Bradley-Bourbonnais runners in a time of 15:07, the only non-Boilermaker to take a spot in the Top 10.

“We knew tonight was going to be tough — BBCHS has a great team right now, and we were down a couple guys, so our expectations weren’t high there,” Provost said. “If we could get healthy, I think we could make a little run ... make it to sectionals, make it to state.”

Kankakee was led by four sophomores — Baylor Case (14th), Ryan Shepard (17th), Caleb Haut (18th) and Asher Chandler (21st) — making the future of its program seem promising with a second-place finish.

“The boys are coming along,” Kays coach Rich Olmstead said. “Our sophomore boys are strong, and they’re pushing our seniors, so it bodes well for the future.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Followed by Martinez, the McNamara girls were led by Emily Storer (4th; 17:30), Marley Green (5th; 17:48), Meredith Cortes (8th; 18:21) and Izzy Quigley (12th; 18:52).

Bradley-Bourbonnais was not far behind, with Mellin, Sarah Bouferrache (6th, 17:48), Madelyn Dykstra (7th, 18:05), Magaly Marin (10th, 18:41) and Mikayla Ryan (11th, 18:51) bringing in its 35 points.

Kankakee was led by a combined effort from Knox, King (9th, 18:21), Magdalena Ayala (19th, 21:41), Kylie Glogowski (24th, 24:20) and Gabriela Baron (25th, 24:21).

Kankakee’s lead runner in the boys race was Case, who finished in 14th with a time of 16 minutes and 11 seconds. He was joined by Shepherd (17th, 16:14.9), Haut (18th, 16:15), Chandler (21st, 16:51) and Zach Boudreau (23rd, 17:15).

Bishop McNamara came in with a young team, as three of their five male runners were underclassmen. Led by senior Heinrich, McNamara then added points from Sam Munsterman (15th, 16:13), David Quigley (20th, 16:20), Oliver Heinrich (26th, 17:33) and Aiden Singleton (30th, 18:18).