ROUNDUP: Grant Park volleyball edges Peotone in back-and-forth affair

VOLLEYBALL

Grant Park 2, Peotone 0

Grant Park clawed its way to a 26-24, 30-28, straight-set victory over the Blue Devils. Brooke Veldhuizen led the Dragons with eight digs, seven kills and five blocks. Delaney Panozzo totaled nine kills, six digs, five blocks and five points. Alejandra Maldonado had 12 digs and two points. Paige Tavoletti chipped in eight assists and three points.

Brooke Gwiazda finished with 10 kills and four blocks to help lead the Blue Devils. Marissa Velasco added eight kills and one block. Mackenzie Strough recorded 18 assists, five points and an ace. Mady Kibelkis had four digs, three kills and one block.

Grace Christian 2, Iroquois West 0

Grace Christian picked up a 25-16, 25-16, straight-set victory over the Raiders. Angelina Larsen led the Crusaders with eight kills and seven digs. Kailey White had seven assists and six kills. Anna Kibbons recorded a team-high 10 assists and Natalie Dalton added six digs.

Kynnedi Kanosky tallied nine assists, four digs and one kill to help pace Iroquois West. Shea Small contributed five digs, four kills and two solo blocks. Ilyana Nambo had two kills and two digs.

South Newton 3, Watseka 0

Watseka suffered a 17-24, 10-25, 16-25, loss to South Newton. Megan Martin totaled three kills and two blocks to lead the Warriors. Christa Holohan had 10 assist and eight digs. Brianna Denault tallied nine digs and Haylie Peck recorded three kills.

GIRLS GOLF

Pontiac Invitational

Morton’s 353 team points was good enough to best Bradley-Bourbonnais, who claimed third overall out of 12 teams with 362 points. Watseka finished 10th with 478 team points, followed by Coal City in 11th (486 points) and Dwight in 12th (332).

Gabby Hubbs fired a 83 to help lead the Boilermakers. Danica Voss shot a 90 and Kate Cailteux added a 94. Larrigan Saindon finished with a 95.

Jasmine Essington led the Warriors with a 112, followed by teammates Layla Holohan (113), Sophie Simpson (124) and Kyah Westerfield (129).

No individual stats were available for Coal City or Dwight.

BOYS GOLF

Milford 195, Donovan 216, Hoopeston 221

Payton Harwood recorded a team-best 47 to help lead the Bearcats to their 19th win of the season. Salym Estes shot a 48 and RJ Mann shot a 49. Adin Portwood and Owen Halpin each carded 51’s.

No individual stats were available for Donovan.

Prairie Central 163, Watseka 186

Watseka dropped to 22-11 overall. Austin Marcier carded a meet-best 43 to earn medalist honors and help pace the Warriors. Brayden Ketchum shot a 46, which was one-stroke better than teammate Hagen Hoy. Nathan Bowling shot a 50.

BOYS SOCCER

Romeoville 6, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1

Jack Dechand scored Bradley-Bourbonnais’ lone goal off an assist from Paul Kuerbis. Grant Bahr had 15 saves in the first half and Brayden McKuras tallied 15 saves of his own in the second half.

Grant Park 1, Peotone 1

Tyler Hudson buried a low shot on a penalty kick to help the Dragons forced a 1-1 draw late into the second half. Luke Horn grabbed 11 saves behind the net.

No individual stats were available for the Blue Devils.

Beecher 6, Reed-Custer 0

Beecher improved its record to 9-3 overall. Nate Diachenko and Wences Baumgartner each had two goal apiece to help lead the Bobcats. Tyler Kramer and Logan Wilkins each added one goal and one assist. Ethan Graham chipped in a assist and Jim Kypuros earned the shutout behind the net.

Reed-Custer dropped to 3-6 overall with a shutout loss to the Bobcats. Stephen Condreay grabbed nine saves to lead the Comets.

Watseka 6, Grace Baptist 2

Watseka had a 3-1 lead at halftime before adding three more scores during the second half. Owen Avelar totaled two goals to help lead the Warriors. Narciso Solorzano, Travis Milligan, Caiden Brassard and David Bell each had one goal apiece. Aiden Bell, David Bell and Brassard had one assist.

St. Anne 7, Momence 2

Junior Reece Curtis recorded three assists and a hat-trick to help lead the Cardinals. Logan Tolly added three goals and Brigham Hays had two assists and a score. Jonathan Chagoya had an assist and Logan Anderson hauled in five saves.

No individual stats were available for Momence.

Herscher 7, Iroquois West 0

Jaden Jaime, James Holohan and Luis Parra each scored two goals apiece to help lead the Tigers to their fourth victory over the season. Holohan also added a team-high three assists while Connor Thorsten chipped in one goal. Tucker White tallied six saves.