FOOTBALL: James' late score secures Wilmington's win over Coal City

WILMINGTON — The top-ranked team in Class 2A held off rival Coal City on Friday, as Wilmington took a 17-7 win in a slugfest to remain unbeaten on the year at 3-0 with 22 straight wins dating back to the start of the Spring 2021 season.

Colin James, the area’s leading rusher entering Friday, led Wilmington with 94 rushing yards and a game-sealing touchdown in the fourth quarter after the Wildcats were stymied for most of the game in a vintage, smashmouth Wilmington-Coal City battle.

“You have to give [Coal City] credit for slowing us down early,” said Wilmington head coach Jeff Reents. “They always defend our offense well. I can’t remember many Coal City vs. Wilmington games that weren’t close like this one.”

Wilmington stayed persistent with the run, and with 15 seconds left in the first half, quarterback Ryder Meents found paydirt on a 1-yard run up the middle for the game’s first score to put the Wildcats up 7-0.

Defensively, the Wildcats were stingy early as well, limiting Coal City to just 15 total yards in the first half, shutting down the Coalers’ run game and putting pressure on quarterback Braden Reilly.

“The key for us early was keeping Coal City in 2nd-and-long and 3rd-and-long situations,” Reents said. “I thought we did a nice job up front against the run. The [Landin] Benson kid for Coal City runs hard for only being a sophomore. Our kids did a nice job adjusting to some different formations they threw at us.”

Similar to last week’s win against Bishop McNamara, Coal City made adjustments at halftime to get the running game going in the second half, creating holes for sophomore running back Benson, who led the Coalers down the field before Drake Dearth scored on a 1-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 with 7:40 left in the third quarter.

“I thought we did a better job blocking the first level in the second half,” Coal City Francis Loughran said. “We were getting hit in the backfield most of the first half. We gave Landin some more room to run in the second half and were able to get him some room to operate in the second half.

“I liked some of the adjustments we made in the second half, but we have to start the game better in the first half,” he added. “You can’t show up in the third quarter and expect to beat Wilmington.”

Meents converted a long 3rd-and-13 with a 25-yard run late in the third quarter, setting up a 46-yard touchdown run by Colin James on the first play of the fourth quarter to give Wilmington a 14-7 lead they eventually held on to.

“We were in a lot of tough down and distance situations tonight offensively,” Reents said. “James broke a big run, and that was huge for us, but our offense and Coal City’s defense went to war tonight.”

Coal City lost a fumble on its ensuing drive, giving Wilmington the ball back with less than six minutes left. The Wildcats continued melting the clock before a 32-yard field goal by Reid Juster iced the 17-7 win for a Wildcats win against their arch rivals on Military Appreciation Night, a night in which the home team wore camouflage jerseys to show their support.

“We beat a good football team tonight — two good teams went at it,” Reents said. “We got them some, and they got us some. It was a battle and we’re happy to come out with the win.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

For Wilmington, James led with 94 rushing yards and one touchdown. Kyle Farrell finished with 90 yards on 20 attempts. Meents chipped in 28 yards on the ground with one touchdown. Zach Willis led the defense with 6 1/2 tackles and one sack. Cade McCubbin and Joey Allgood each had five tackles.

For Coal City, Benson rushed 26 times for 102 yards. Reilly finished 4-of-9 passing for 24 yards and rushed for 38 yards. Dearth tallied 14 yards on six attempts with one touchdown. Cason Headley led the Coalers’ defense with 9 1/2 tackles, followed by six from Dearth and five from Austin Davy and Gavin Carpenter.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Wilmington travels to play undefeated Peotone at 7 p.m. Friday. Coal City will host Herscher at 7 p.m. Friday.