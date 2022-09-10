FOOTBALL: Boilers' upset bid dashed by late Lockport lift

BRADLEY — Coming into a Week 3 matchup against Lockport, Bradley-Bourbonnais head coach Mike Kohl knew his squad was going to need to score at least four touchdowns in order to possibly upset the reigning IHSA Class 8A state champions Friday night.

To Kohl’s credit, that’s exactly how many scores the Boilermakers needed for a late victory, but their bid for that fourth score came up short on a turnover on downs with less than two minutes remaining as the Porters escaped town with a 23-22 victory.

The one-point loss to the Porters marked the second straight one-possession loss by Bradley-Bourbonnais, which fell to 1-2 after last week’s 14-10 heartbreaker to Kenwood.

“Our kids are really blessed to play in a conference like [the SouthWest Suburban Conference] because every week is going to be like tonight,” Kohl said. “It’s going to come down to the last possession, and I’m really proud of our guys for competing against the defending Class 8A state champions.

“We had them down to the end but couldn’t make enough plays.”

Although the Boilermakers failed to convert on their final drive of the game they had plenty of opportunities to pull of the upset and put on quite a show. In a first half that saw both teams struggle to convert in opposing territory, outside of the game’s opening drive that saw Lockport take a 3-0 lead after a chip-shot field goal, it was the home squad who managed to take a 7-3 into the locker room.

Despite failing to get on the scoreboard during the first 22 minutes of action, Bradley-Bourbonnais found pay dirt on its final drive of the half. Starting on their own 20-yard line with 5:48 left in the half, the Boilermakers capped off a seven-play, 80-yard drive with an incredible 22-yard rushing touchdown by Neal May that gave the home team its first lead of the evening with just more than two minutes remaining in the half.

“May is a special kid; he’s a Division I football player, and he hasn’t had any offers yet, but this film is going to help him,” Kohl said. “He’s a special athlete, and he’s not a selfish kid.

“… I’m really proud of how he leads us.”

Bradley-Bourbonnais’ defense then held strong after the Porters quickly drove down the field in the blink of an eye that helped them set up at the Boilermakers’ 28-yard line with less than a minute remaining. Brady Pfeiffer attempted to connect with Hyatt Timosciek in the end zone, but BBCHS cornerback Vernon Malone made an incredible catch for a field goal-saving interception to keep the Boilermakers up at the break.

“I knew we needed to hang on, and I could tell the entire time our kids believed,” Kohl said of his team’s message at halftime. “That’s a huge tribute to them. ... We were right there with a great program.”

May added another six points to the home team’s scoreboard when he capped off Bradley-Bourbonnais’ second-half opening drive with a 3-yard touchdown rush up the gut of the Porters’ defense, giving his squad a 14-3 lead.

The Porters responded with a touchdown of their own when Aidan Preciado burst through the Boilermakers’ defense for a 17-yard touchdown rush to cut the home team’s lead to 14-10 on the ensuing possession.

With the momentum creeping back toward the road team, things took a quick turn for the worst just two plays later, when BBCHS quarterback Ethan Kohl was intercepted by Danny Stevens for a pick-6 after trying to connect with Matt Allen up the middle of the field.

After Lockport was unable to make the PAT, both teams went on to trade back-to-back punts before Luke Allen brought the entire crowd to its feet after he made a leaping catch down the sidelines before taking it all the way for a 63-yard score midway through the final quarter.

Up 22-16 thanks to a successful two-point conversion reception by Allen, Bradley-Bourbonnais seemed poised to hold on as the Porters took over down six points starting on their own 20-yard line with six minutes remaining.

But in the blink of an eye, the the Porters were able to move down the field on a quick four-play, 80-yard drive that resulted in a 37-yard touchdown reception to Timosciek.

The Boilers looked as though they were threatening to respond late, as Ethan Kohl’s scramble past midfield appeared to give the Boilers a first down in plus-territory with three minutes remaining.

But a hold brought the play back, with the ensuing snap sailing more than 20 yards behind the quarterback, setting the Boilers up with a 3rd-and-40, and ultimately a 4th-and-30 they couldn’t convert to allow the Porters to run out the final 1:55.

“When we play teams like Lockport, there is no room for error,” Kohl said. “We just made too many mistakes, and they beat us by one, so no need to hang our heads. We’ll get up in the morning and get better and hopefully stay together as a team.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

May had 75 all-purpose yards to go along with two touchdowns to help lead Bradley-Bourbonnais. Kohl completed 22-of-30 pass attempts for 188 yards and two touchdowns. Allen grabbed seven balls for 110 yards and a score. Caleb Barclay added nine receptions for 55 yards. Malone had an interception.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Bradley-Bourbonnais (1-2) will head to Lincoln-Way West at 7:30 p.m. Friday.