VOLLEYBALL: Bradley-Bourbonnais tops Kankakee in two sets

BRADLEY — Coming off of a second-place finish at the Joliet Central Peg Bryan Memorial Tournament over the weekend, Bradley-Bourbonnais volleyball coach Leigh Reiniche knew the Boilermakers were playing good volleyball, but she also knew that the records and recent play had to be thrown out ahead of an emotionally-charged couple days of All-City volleyball, which began with a home meeting with Kankakee on Tuesday night.

“It’s all about emotion; you can have the best volleyball team physically, but if our head isn’t in it, or we let those emotions or a cheer break something down, it turns into a completely different match,” Reiniche said. “To focus on what we’re doing in that 30-by-30 box and if we play the game together, we’re going to come out with a win.”

That’s exactly what the Boilermakers did, building sturdy early leads they held onto through the duration of each set for a 2-0 win (25-12, 25-13).

With injuries to senior middle hitters Maya Proctor and Maddy Heil, the Boilers had to lean on their other seven seniors to provide more of a leadership role in Tuesday’s match, where they especially got it from outside hitter Finley Westover, who got the Boilers going on the outside with a match-high seven kills.

But Westover gave the credit to sophomore middle hitter Emilee Fitzgerald, who has been thrust into the opening left by the injuries to Proctor and Heil. From her spot up front, Fitzgerald provided three blocks and a pair of kills to help free space on the outside for Westover.

“We’re definitely focused on defense first, and then we want to get our middles going and split the pins,” Westover said. “That’s something we’ve struggled with but we did that well tonight. [Fitzgerald] is really young but she did awesome tonight.”

The defense Westover spoke of got started with another senior, libero Kiersten Martin. Martin tallied 10 of the team’s 19 digs on the evening and steadily got the ball to setter Alyssa Russow, who notched a dozen assists as the Boilers were efficient and effective in their defense-to-offense transitions.

Whether it be getting the ball inside or outside on the front row, that can’t happen for the Boilers without establishing possession with good defense, something that isn’t lost on Martin.

“Our defense has gotten a lot better,” Martin said. “We’ve worked more in practice on defense, and it’s helped a lot.

“We move pin to pin and try and get those middle blockers started.”

The win improved the Boilers to 6-3 on the season while the Kays fell to 2-5. After also playing in the Peg Bryan Memorial last weekend and now wrapping up All-City, Kays coach Dennis Pommier said the team will now start shifting its focus to defending the Southland Athletic Conference championship, a title they’ve won in three of the past four seasons.

“We’ve had two tournaments, a handful of matches, All-City is done — our next match starts the conference season and our goal is to win conference, so we’ll shift our focus to that,” Pommier said.

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Westover finished with seven kills, two aces and a block. Fitzgerald had a pair of kills, three blocks and a dig. Marin recorded 10 digs and a pair of assists. Russow had 12 assists and two digs. Ellie Haggard and Emmie Longtin each pounded out five kills.

No individual stats were available for the Kays.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Bradley-Bourbonnais wraps up All-City play at Bishop McNamara and then hosts Sandburg at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Southwest Suburban Conference play.

The Kays begin Southland play at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Thornridge.