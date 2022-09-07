ROUNDUP: Several volleyball teams earn two-set wins; Kankakee soccer tops Crete-Monee

High school VOLLEYBALL

Bishop McNamara 2, Ridgewood 0

Bishop McNamara claimed a 25-21, 25-20 straight-set win against Ridgewood. Lillee Nugent led the Irish with 10 kills and six digs. Ava Brosseau added 13 digs and five aces. Ana Darr had seven kills and one block. Mackenzie McCammon totaled 21 assists, five digs, one kill and an ace.

Watseka 2, Central 0

Watseka earned a 25-12, 25-11 win against the Comets to improve to 6-4 on the season. Ella Smith led the Warriors with 10 digs and an ace. Elena Newell contributed 15 assists and an ace. Haylie Peck had six kills, which was two more kills than teammate Megan Martin.

No individual stats were available for Central.

Grant Park 2, Grace Christian 0

Grant Park toppled the Crusaders 25-14, 25-20 to win in two sets. Brooke Veldhuizen led the Dragons with 13 digs, eight blocks, eight kills and three points. Delaney Panozzo finished with seven kills, eight points and three blocks. Shelby McKinstry chipped in 12 digs, six points and three aces.

Natalie Dalton and Miranda Glenn each led the Crusaders with five kills apiece. Ella Reynolds contributed five digs.

Cissna Park 2, Judah Christian 0

Cissna Park improved to 6-0 on the season with 25-19, 25-14 straight-set victory against Judah Christian. Mikayla Knake led the Timberwolves with 28 assists and eight digs. Addison Lucht had a team-high 11 kills, which was four more kills than teammate Brooklyn Stadeli.

Peotone 2, Herscher 0

Peotone improved to 5-3 overall this season with a 25-20, 25-20 straight-set win against its Illinois Central Eight Conference counterpart. Allie Werner led the Blue Devils with 11 points, three digs and two aces. Mackenzie Strough totaled seven assists and an ace. Brooke Gwiazda had seven kills and three blocks.

Hailey King recorded a team-high seven kills to pace the Tigers. Emery Robinson had five digs.

Milford 2, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0

Milford defeated P-B-L in two sets, winning 25-21, 25-23. Jahni Lavicka recorded 16 assists and 10 digs to lead the Bearcats. Anna McEwen had eight kills and three aces. Hunter Mowrey tallied seven kills and six digs.

Momence 2, Iroquois West 0

Momence bested the Raiders by a combined 13 points following a 25-17, 25-20 straight-set win. No individual stats were available for the Redskins.

Kynnedi Kanosky led the Raiders with six assists, one kill, one dig and an ace. Shea Small added two digs, two kills, one assists and an ace. Aubrey Wagner chipped in two digs, one kill and an ace.

Coal City 2, Manteno 0

Coal City toppled Manteno in a 25-23, 25-20, straight-set win. Addyson Waliczek had 12 setting assists, six digs, three kills and one service ace to lead the Coalers. Kayla Henline had six setting assists, six digs and two kills. Gwen Wharrie totaled eight kills and four digs.

Drew Hosselton led the Panthers with four kills, two aces and two digs. Makayla Myrick added five digs, and Reece Eldridge chipped in seven assists and three kills.

Prairie Central 2, Gardner-South Wilmington 1

G-SW suffered a 25-23, 17-25, 17-25 third-set tiebreaker loss after taking the first set by two points. Eva Henderson led the Panthers with 10 digs, five kills and two aces. Addison Fair contributed 18 digs, five kills, one block and an ace. Jessica Dominguez had 27 digs and one assist.

Streator 2, Wilmington 0

Wilmington suffered a 16-25, 24-26 loss to Sreator. Jaylee Mills led the Lady Cats with a team-high seven kills.

BOYS SOCCER

Kankakee 8, Crete-Monee 2

Kankakee improved to 6-0-1 overall this season. Chris Garcia and Ricardo Cruz each had two goals apiece to lead the Kays. Carlos Lopez had two scores and an assist. Humberto Baez tallied one score and two assists. Antonio Campos scored once, and Patto Cruz had three assists. Kevin Quinones grabbed two saves in the net.

Peotone 5, Reed-Custer 2

No individual stats were available for the Blue Devils.

Reed-Custer dropped to 3-4 overall and 1-2 in Illinois Central Eight Conference play. Danny Kuban continued his offensive onslaught by totaling both goals to lead the Comets. Logan Leckrone contributed one assist and goalkeeper Stephen Condreay hauled in seven saves.

Beecher 9, Momence 1

Beecher improved to 5-3 overall this season after leading the Redskins 7-0 at halftime before taking an eight-goal win. Logan Wilkins earned a hat trick to help lead the Bobcats. Tyler Kramer had two scores and one assists. Wences Baumgartner added two goals, and Nate Diachenko contributed one score and two assists. Ashton Kraus chipped in another goal and Ethan Graham tallied three assists. Ethan Rydberg claimed the clean sheet in the net with one save.

No individual stats were available for Momence.

Iroquois West 3, Watseka 1

Angel Andrade led the Raiders with two goals and one assist. Miguel Iturri added another score off an assist by Mario Andrade. Goalkeeper Chris Andrade had five saves.

Narciso Solorzano scored the long goal to help pace the Warriors.

Grant Park 5, St. Anne 1

Rylan Heldt and Emilio Sandoval each scored two goals apiece to help lead the Dragons. Cameron Becker chipped in another score, and Tyler Hudson and Heldt contributed one assist each. Luke Horn grabbed five saves.

No individual stats were available for the Cardinals.

Streator 5, Manteno 1

Freeshman Caden Reiter scored the lone goal off an assist by Ben Froeschle to lead the Panthers.

BOYS GOLF

Beecher 164, Wilmington 211

Jack Hayhurst edged teammates Trevor Stout and Andrew Hering by one stroke with carding a meet-best 40 to help himself earn medalist honors and lead the Bobcats. Vinny Messana and Jackson Reece each contributed 42s.

Sean James led the Wildcats with a 43. Aaron Burkey carded a 45, and Caius Drown shot a 62. Joey Lewsader finished with a 67.

Manteno 174, Reed-Custer 214

Manteno improved to 10-1 on the season with a blowout win against the Comets. Brody Shepard led the Panthers with a 42. Jace Nikonchuk totaled a 43, and Carter McCormick shot a 44. Jayson Singleton rounded out Manteno’s top golfers with a 45.

No individual stats were available for Reed-Custer.

Lincoln-Way Central 170, Bradley-Bourbonnais 192

Thomas Offill fired a 43 to help pace the Boilermakers. Alex Mann added a 46, and Zach Morrey carded a 51. JT Woolman and Cody Freitas each contributed 52s.

Streator 170, Coal City 181

Coal City dropped to 4-4 on the season. Despite not earning the win, Ryland Megyeri earned medalist honors with a meet-low 38 to help pace the Coalers. Dylan Brown added a 44, which was five less strokes than teammate Ryne Phelan. Luke Crater finished with a 50.

Cissna Park 216, Hoopeston 220, Christ Lutheran 247

Dalton McWethy shot a team-best 48 to help lead the Timberwolves. Luke Petry finished right behind McWethy with a 49, followed by teammates Kahne Clauss (58) and Colson Carley (61).

Dwight 166, Watseka 178, Putnam County 190

Dwight’s Jack Groves and Will Trainor each finished with 40s to earn a share of medalist honors. Teammate Dawson Carr added a 41, and Tracer Brown contributed a 45.

Austin Marcier totaled a team-best 41 to help lead the Warriors. Hagen Hoy added a 42, and Ethan Snow contributed a 47. Brayden Ketchum tallied a 48.

GIRLS GOLF

Prairie Central 200, Watseka 253

Jasmine Essington led the Warriors with a 61, followed by teammates Sophie Simpson (62), Layla Holohan (63) and Juliann Newman (67).