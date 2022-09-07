Hotwagner new AD at Manteno; Wenzel promoted to associate principal

Since 2018 Doug Wenzel had put his focus toward improving Manteno High School and its athletic programs during his time serving as the school’s athletic director over the last four seasons at his alma mater, holding the same position his father, Ken, once held as well.

But like all good things, they’ll eventually come to an end one way or another. And in Wenzel’s case, it couldn’t have been a better one as he was recently promoted to the associate principal position at the school grounds he’s built numerous relationships with over a lifetime.

“I absolutely loved my time as the athletic director at Manteno…,” Wenzel said. “I’m very grateful for the opportunity — associate principal — from the district and so now I’ll be working more with teachers in a different setting.

“I’m just very excited for that opportunity.”

As a result of Wenzel’s promotion to associate principal, the Panthers went on to promote from within by hiring Ed Hotwagner as the school’s new athletic director.

Over the last decade Hotwagner has gone on to build up numerous relationships within the Manteno community himself, most notably from serving as an assistant football coach since 2014 before taking over as a math teacher and track and field coach in 2019, a sport he also coached for one season in 2014.

“I think it’s crucial because knowing how close-knit the town is and how much of a sense of a community Manteno is and how much everyone cares about athletics and the student success, it’s nice being able to come into a school and community I already know,” Hotwagner said. “...It’s comforting to know I’m stepping into a new role and it’s happening quickly, but I know the community does support the decisions the school makes and will support the moves the athletic department makes.”

The 33 year-old Manhattan native moved to Manteno in 2016 after having graduated from Eastern Illinois University in 2013. Hotwagner got his career started as Manteno’s assistant varsity football and track coach in 2014 all while being a paraprofessional resource teacher before opting to leave to Park Forest High School a year later, where he spent four years teaching eighth grade math while simultaneously still helping coach the Panthers football team each fall.

As much as Hotwagner enjoyed his time at Park Forest he always knew that someday he wanted to teach high school math, which is why he eventually made the move to return to Manteno in 2019 once one of the school’s math teacher positions opened.

“He’s somebody who’s really good at building relationships,” Wenzel said of his replacement. “Hotwagner has a good relationship with our students and staff, so it was a natural fit to move into that role for us and we are so excited.”

Hotwagner noted that having Wenzel by his side to help aid him with his quick transition as the school’s new athletic director has helped make his transition to athletic director tremendously smoother.

“Doug has been huge for me,” Hotwagner said. “Having Wenzel still in the office has been such a help because since I took this job in the late summer so we really didn’t have much time to pass anything over. We had maybe two weeks and then school started and so having him there to help me get everything going for the first time and being able to ask him questions has been a huge help.”

Being that Hotwagner has seen first-hand just how much work his student-athletes put in on a daily basis from his time spent on the gridiron and track, his biggest plan of change for Manteno athletics will be trying to make more of an online presence.

With social media becoming more vital for exposure, Hotwagner plans to showcase his athletes more online.

“I want to do some different things, including getting more of a presence online,” Hotwagner said. “Social media is a big thing and so I want to boost our social media presence while continuing to support the athletic department and provide for the student the way Manteno always has.”