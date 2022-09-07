2-Minute Drill: Getting a grip

Sure, nothing beats the excitement and anticipation of the first weekend of Friday night lights (and Thursday night lights and Saturday afternoon sunshine). But while the first weekend of games provides us with our first glimpses of football action all calendar year, it’s after the second week when we start to get an honest look at where teams stack up going forward.

Of course, there still remain plenty of unknowns after two weeks, and a pair of (largely) nonconference games doesn’t always paint an entire picture. We’re starting to realize things like how Kankakee is trying to put together the jigsaw pieces of their juggernaut of an offense, but the entire puzzle is not yet put together.

The same could be said in Wilmington, where Ryder Meents has thrown 10 passes this season, normally an entire season’s worth of passing from a Wildcats quarterback, and several young players are stepping in to fill voids, something we’re starting to get a clearer idea of in places like Coal City, Bishop McNamara and others.

As we prepare for the start of the conference season this weekend, we are getting an idea of what players will be asked to do what by their coaches as playoff spots and conference championships come into view (Editor’s Note: the Vermilion Valley Conference is split into north and south divisions, with crossovers filling the schedule, and Illinois Central Eight Conference rivals Wilmington and Lisle met in a nonconference tilt last week).

<strong>Quick Recap</strong>

Here are the area’s football scores from Week 2:

<ul><li>(5A-2) Kankakee 42, Washington 0</li><li>(6A-10) Kenwood 14, Bradley-Bourbonnais 10</li><li>(4A-RV) Coal City 30, Bishop McNamara 6</li><li>(2A-1) Wilmington 29, Lisle 0</li><li>(3A-2) Reed-Custer 67, Arcola 6</li><li>(1A-9) Iroquois West 58, Oakwood 6</li><li>(3A-RV) Peotone 26, Edgewater (Ind.) 25</li><li>Plano 45, Manteno 22</li><li>Rochelle 49, Herscher 13</li><li>Central 47, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 6</li><li>(1A-RV) Salt Fork 42, Momence 7</li><li>(2A-6) Bismarck-Henning 48, Dwight 8</li><li>Westville 63, Watseka 12</li><li>Milford-Cissna Park 36, Martinsville 20</li></ul>

<strong>Kays get back on track</strong>

Perhaps no area team had a longer week than Kankakee, who played its first game as the top-ranked team in the state to the tune of a 2-0 loss at Nazareth in a Week 1 meeting of the top two teams in Class 5A.

The Kays showed how much their offense was ready to right the ship after putting up a dominant display in their running clock win over Washington. Larenz Walters established himself at the quarterback position with three touchdowns, including a 90-yarder to Quan McElroy that paired nicely with a running game that got a balanced effort from Tony Phillips and Demere Turner.

It’s now time to grind in the Southland Athletic Conference, where the Kays are 15-2 over the past three seasons, including the first-ever football Southland title a year ago.

<strong>Pivotal ICE meetings begin right away</strong>

Coal City knew that it absolutely had to win at least one of its first two games against Morris and Bishop McNamara to have some momentum going into this week’s Illinois Central Eight Conference opener at arch rivals Wilmington on the docket, and after a soul-searching 49-10 loss on opening night and a slow start against McNamara, a signature Coalers second half against Mac saw them bully their way to that much-needed win.

The Coalers will be the first ones to get the chance to hand the Wildcats their first conference loss since Oct. 18, 2019, which was also won by Coal City.

But that is much easier said than done against the reloaded Wildcats. Colin James was a Daily Journal All-Area and All-ICE running back a year ago and is right back at it with back-to-back performances of at least 100 yards and two touchdowns. Mix in one of the most aggressive offensive looks we’ve seen from coach Jeff Reents through two years, and everything adds up to another promising matchup between the Coalers and Wildcats.

<strong>Reed-Custer can’t stop scoring</strong>

A week after Reed-Custer set a football program record with 67 points in Week 1’s 67-0 win over Elmwood Park, the Comets put up their second-best offensive effort in school history with their 66-7 win at Arcola. Lucas Foote missed almost all of last season with injury, but with 255 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns last week, he has entered this fall more than ready to be the top target for one of the area’s top quarterbacks, Jake McPherson.

The Comets know that their schedule gets much tougher now that conference play has begun, but with such a dominant start to the season, one has to begin to wonder if there’s anyone in the ICE, or perhaps all of Class 3A, who can slow this prolific attack down.

<strong>Welcoming the champs</strong>

Bradley-Bourbonnais has no time to recover from the brutality of last week’s four-point loss in a defensive slobberknocker of a matchup with Kenwood, as the Boilermakers now turn around and welcome the defending Class 8A champions this weekend, Lockport.

The Porters aren’t the same team that took the title last year, but the culture head coach George Czart has quickly built since he took over in 2019 certainly is, as the Porters will bring a 2-0 record to town.

In my fifth year covering sports for the Daily Journal, there’s no doubt this year’s Boilers team is the most athletic and gifted roster I’ve seen here. But with the emergence of Lockport as a SouthWest Suburban Conference crossover and what look like improved teams in Lincoln-Way West, Andrew and Stagg, this year’s drive for five wins and a Class 7A postseason appearance may be their tallest climb yet, with yet another season-ender scheduled against mighty Lincoln-Way East.

Here are the top quarterback, running back and wide receiver performances from Week 2. For a full breakdown of the area's top stat leaders, see page C2.

<strong>PASSING</strong>

<p dir="ltr">Akiyama, Man 22-42, 277 yards, TD; 53 rushing yards, 2 TDs

<p dir="ltr">Walters, Kan: 12-20, 257 yards, 3 TD; 37 rushing yards

<p dir="ltr">Wenzelman, Her: 208 yards; 30 rushing yards

<p dir="ltr">McPherson, RC: 7-9, 177 yards, 3 TDs; 102 rushing yards, 2 TDs

<p dir="ltr">Shoven, Cen: 9-16, 162 yards, 4 TDs

<p dir="ltr"><strong>RUSHING</strong>

<p dir="ltr">Laffoon, MCP, 172 yards; 10-19 passing, 77 yards, 2 TDs

<p dir="ltr">Benson, CC: 147 yards, 2 TDs

<p dir="ltr">Bertram, Mom: 135 yards; 29 receiving yards

<p dir="ltr">Schacht, IW: 131 yards, TD; PR TD

<p dir="ltr">Piper, Peo; 125 yards, TD

<p dir="ltr"><strong>RECEIVING</strong>

<p dir="ltr">Foote, RC: 165 yards, 3 TDs; 92 rushing yards, TD

<p dir="ltr">Keigher, Man: 163 yards; 20 rushing yards

<p dir="ltr">McElroy, Kan: 90 yards, TD

<p dir="ltr">Schmidt, Cen: 89 yards, TD; 5 rushing yards

<p dir="ltr">Jy. Hill, Kan: 88 yards, TD; 21 rushing yards