Central honoring new Hall-of-Famers at Sept. 23 football game

Central High School has announced that it will induct its newest members to the athletic Hall of Fame at halftime of the school’s football game on Friday, Sept. 23 against Watseka, which begins at 7 p.m.

This year’s inductees are coaches and members of the 1982 football team, which went 9-2 under head coach Norm Henderson and reached the IHSA Class 2A quarterfinals.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. A reception area east to the main entrance in the south endzone will be set up, where fans can meet the new inductees.

“The Hall of Fame committee and Central High School are very excited to be inducting this team into the hall of fame,” Central athletic director DJ Harris said. “... We invite all fans to take a few minutes to meet with the players throughout the evening.”