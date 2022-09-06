A new foursome of Rollison champions are crowned

KANKAKEE — A little drizzle didn’t fizzle out any of the excitement at this year’s 60th annual Clive Rollison Memorial Golf Tournament held over the weekend at the Kankakee Country Club, where 92 golfers participated in the special two-day event grouped into teams of four playing two-best balls during 36 holes.

“I think it started as just a friendly way to end the summer over Labor Day weekend and now it’s grown into a 92-person event…we are happy the weather has cooperated,” Head Golf Professional Richard Arden said. “It’s a golf tournament, but I think the big thing is the club getting together and celebrating the summer.

“The event has grown beyond a club event and turned into its own animal within the club, but at the end of the day it’s still about the membership getting together and having a good time over Labor Day weekend,” he added.

“I don’t think we’ll ever lose that aspect of it and so it’s good.”

Unlike last year’s event that saw the top two teams being separated by a total of 10 strokes, this year’s event turned into a three-team race that saw the top foursomes be separated by just a total of four strokes, with the foursome of Kevin Pinksi, Thomas Ryan, Mark Smith and Peter Grant walking way as the eventual champions with a combined score of 32 under par.

“This is my 34th year in the Rollison and this is my fourth victory,” Pinksi said of his team’s championship victory.

“It’s special, no question, and unfortunately it’s gut-wrenching standing up here where you don’t have control watching the other teams come in, but it’s definitely special.”

As to what the team credited for its Day 2 surge of 20-under par, Grant noted it was all about the teamwork and camaraderie down the stretch.

“It was a team effort,” Grant said. “Today all four of us played well, scored and kept our head in the game.”

The championship foursome had to watch from afar as the foursome of Team Oo — Sonny Oo, Don Devereaux, Mehmet Sipahi and Mike Scanlon — walked up to Hole 17 just one-stroke back at 31 under par, but they couldn’t close the deal as they went on to finish with a combined score of 30 under par to finish two strokes back and earn second place overall.

“The last two holes, especially Hole 17, were difficult,” Oo said. “We tried our best, but it is what it is. At least we had a chance to win it at the end.”

Oo’s teammate, Sipahi, shared a similar experience being able to compete amongst the event’s best while noting that it did sting to come up a tad short.

“Out of 23 teams we finished second and so that’s a very successful venture, but the fact that we let it slip on the next to last hole where we lost two points, it’s going to hurt for a while.”

Taking third was the team of Tyler Boerschig, Ron O’Connor, Ryan Friedericks and Larry DePatis, who also had a slim chance to win it by going into the 18th Hole down four strokes. They finished the pack with a Day 2 score of 13 under par, which allowed them to take third at 28 under.

Fourth place was occupied by two teams as Frank Hasik IV, Jerome Warner, Jake Cooke and Scott Irps tied with the team of Matthew Schore, Gary Freedlund, Michael Kick and Mark Joritz with scores of 25 under par.

In sixth place at 24 under was Tyler Ricketts, Mike Pinksi, Robert Gessner and James Gerth. The team entered Sunday 11 under before ending the tournament 24 under par.

Two more squads tied for a share of seventh place after each team carded 23 under par for the tournament. Those were Team Tyson (David Tyson, Tom Scanlon, Ed Glazar and Chad Kalecki) and Team Gordon (Brett Gordon, Steve Bettenhausen, Alan Webber and Ken Tousignant).

Rounding out this year’s Top 10 teams were Team Guzek (Brian Guzek, Kent Frye, George Ryan Jr. and Pat Huette), which took ninth at 21 under; and Team Joern (Kyle Joern, Paul Molthan, Matthew Hoffman and Mike Allegro) who finished at 20 under to take 10th place.