ROUNDUP: Kays soccer stays unbeaten after Herscher Shootout

SATURDAY BOYS SOCCER Herscher Shootout

Kankakee 1, Lisle 0

Carlos Lopez scored the lone goal off an assist by Victor Mendoza to help lead the Kays. Goalkeeper Kevin Quinones tallied seven saves.

Kankakee 1, Oak Forest 1

Kankakee tied with Oak Forest after exchanging penalty kicks in a back and forth battle. Carlos Lopez recorded the only Kays goal on a penalty kick while goalkeeper Kevin Quinones tallied five saves behind the net. Kankakee remains undefeated with a 5-0-1 overall record.

Grant Park 3, Morris 0

Rylan Heldt scored two goals to lead the Dragons. Tyler Hudson had one goal and Luke Horn hauled in five saves behind the net.

Herscher 4, Grant Park 1

Jaden Jaimie and Luis Parra each scored two goals and one assist each to help lead Herscher offensively. James Holohan had a team-high two assists and Tucker White had nine saves.

Rylan Heldt scored the lone goal to pace the Dragons offensively. Luke Horn tallied four saves.

Manteno 2, Iroquois West 0

Joe Mallaney and Kash Goranson each scored a goal to lead Manteno. Alec Robinson and Ben Froechle had one assist each.

No individual stats were available for Iroquois West.

Manteno 1, Somonauk 1

Manteno finished with a 1-1 draw with Simonauk. Alec Robinson scored the lone goal to pace the Panthers while Logan Smith recorded five saves..

Herscher 2, St. Edwards 1

Jaden Jaimie scored both goals to lead the Tigers. Tucker White grabbed eight saves behind the net.

Hoopeston 1, St. Anne 0

No individual stats were available for the Cardinals.

VOLLEYBALL Manteno Early Bird Tournament

Watseka went 1-2 with a 25-14, 25-21, straight-set victory over Central and straight-set losses to Manteno and Yorkville Christian. Megan Martin was named to the All-Tournament team after totaling 13 kills, five blocks and four aces throughout the tournament. Elena Newell recorded 54 assists, 11 digs and five aces. Brianna Denualt had 29 digs and Becca Benoit tallied a team-high 18 kills.

Grant Park earned fourth-place after finishing the tournament 2-1 in pool play before suffering a 20-25, 17-25, loss to Yorkville Christian. Brooke Veldhuizen was named to the All-Tournament team after totaling 16 kills, 15 blocks, 27 digs, 18 points and an ace throughout the four games. Delaney Panozzo recorded 27 kills, 26 blocks, 19 digs, 18 points and seven aces. Elizabeth Voigt had 14 assists, four kills, six digs, 17 points and an ace.

Additional area stats will be in Wednesday’s Daily Journal.

FRIDAY BOYS GOLF

Beecher 156, Iroquois West 177, Watseka 190, Hoopeston 218, Cissna Park 222

Vinny Messana fired a meet-low 36 to earn medalist honors and help lead Beecher to victory. Brandon Moffitt added a 39 while Trevor Stout shot a 40. Andrew Heiring carded a 41.

Kyler Meents led the Raiders with a 40, followed by teammates Tyler Read (45), Collin Tilstra (46) and Kamden Kimmel (46).

Hagen Hoy finished with a 43 to pace the Warriors. Austin Marcier totaled a 46, which was two-less strokes than teammate Brayden Ketchum. Nathan Bowling shot a 53.

No individual stats were available for Cissna Park.

Grant Park 187, Illinois Lutheran 196, Momence N/A

Trey Boecker turned in a meet-low 35 to earn medalist honors and help lead the Dragons. Cade Lacer added a 48 while Noah Sluis shot a 51. Ia Herz chipped in a 53.

Levi Walk paced the Redskins with a 65, followed by teammates Anthony Carbonaro (69) and Eddie Rivard (94).

GIRLS GOLF

Watseka 226, St. Thomas More 239, Iroquois West N/A

Jasmine Essington led Watseka with a 51. Kyah Westerfield finished with a 54 and Layla Holohan shot a 57. Juliann Newman chipped in a 64.

Adelyn Scharp earned medalist honors with a meet-low 41 to lead the Raiders. Jersey Fowler had a 55 and Jaidyn Ashline recorded a 56.