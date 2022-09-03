ROUNDUP: Wilmington blanks Lisle; Reed-Custer, Iroquois West win big

<strong>FRIDAY</strong>

<strong>(2A-1) Wilmington 29, Lisle 0</strong>

Colin James totaled three touchdowns as the Wildcats improved to 2-0 with a home shutout. James had 19 rushes for 118 yards and two touchdowns and added two catches for 44 yards and another score. Ryder Meents went 4-for-7 for 63 yards and a touchdown. Kyle Farrell added 44 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.

The Wildcats host Coal City at 7 p.m. Friday.

<strong>(3A-2) Reed-Custer 66, Arcola 7</strong>

The Comets were a point away from tying last week’s school record for points in a game as they improved to 2-0. Jake McPherson ran for 102 yards and two touchdowns and was 7-for-9 passing for 177 yards and three touchdowns.

Lucas Foote caught all three touchdowns as part of a four-catch, 165-yard game. He also had four carries for 92 yards and a touchdown. Nick Cieslak ran for two touchdowns and Brandon Moorman added one of his own as Reed-Custer totaled 395 yards on the ground.

Reed-Custer is at Lisle at 7 p.m. Friday.

<strong>(1A-9) Iroquois West 58, Oakwood 6</strong>

John Ahlden scored the first three Iroquois West touchdowns on an interception return and two rushes to help lead the Raiders to a lopsided win Friday night and sent them to a 2-0 record.

Trystyn Schacht ran for 131 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries and also had a punt return for a touchdown. Rene Hinojosa had a 64-yard touchdown catch from Sam McMillan. Damian Melgoza had 68 rushing yards and a touchdown and Izzy Alvarez also had a touchdown.

The Raiders visit Georgetown-Ridge Farm at 7 p.m. Friday.

<strong>Plano 45, Manteno 22</strong>

The Panthers showed improvement from Week 1 but were dealt a three-score nonconference loss Friday to drop to 0-2. Niko Akiyama had a touchdown and 277 yards on 22-of-42 passing and ran for two more touchdowns and and 53 yards on 15 carries.

Sevin Keigher caught 14 passes for 163 yards to go along with four rushes for 20 yards. Aidan Dotson had a touchdown and 41 yards on two catches and Porter Chandler added three receptions for 63 yards.

Manteno hosts Peotone at 7 p.m. Friday.

<strong>Westville 63, Watseka 12</strong>

The Warriors scored twice in 10 seconds in the first quarter but were shut out the rest of their way as they fell to 1-1 on the year. Anthony Shervino had 81 yards and a touchdown on six rushes. Brady Walwer went 2-for-3 for 39 yards, including a 36-yard touchdown to Evan LaBelle. LaBelle had 23 rushing yards on 11 attempts.

Watseka hosts Bismarck-Henning at 7 p.m. Friday.

<strong>Salt Fork 42, Momence 7</strong>

A four-yard Leo Ortiz rushing touchdown with three minutes remaining was the lone score for Momence, who fell to 0-2 on the year.

Kud’de Bertram had 135 yards on 12 rushing attempts. He also was 3-for-14 passing for 15 yards and an interception and had two catches for 29 yards. Erick Castillo ran it five times for 23 yards and went 3-for-6 passing for 34 yards and an interception. Newberry had 13 rushing yards and CJ Wiechec had a 13-yard reception.

Momence visits Hoopeston at 7 p.m. Friday.

<strong>Rochelle 49, Herscher 13</strong>

The Tigers fell to 1-1 on the year Friday. Brock Wenzelman threw for 208 yards and ran for 30 more. Luke Richmond had five catches for 70 yards. AJ Patrick added four receptions for 44 yards. Clay Schultz and Garrett Osenga each ran for touchdowns.

The Tigers host Streator at 7 p.m. Friday.

<strong>SATURDAY</strong>

<strong>Central 47, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 6</strong>

The Comets earned their first win of 2022 Saturday afternoon by a running clock score. Luke Shoven threw for four touchdowns and 162 yards on 9-of-16 passing, with half those touchdowns and 29 of those yards going to Matthew Luhrsen. Tristan Schmidt led the Comets with 89 yards and a touchdown on three catches. Maddex Miner caught a five-yard touchdown.

Jayce Meier led the backfield with 101 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Gianni Panazzo had a four-yard rushing touchdown.

The Comets host Oakwood at 7 p.m. Friday.

<strong>(2A-6)Bismarck-Henning 48, Dwight 8</strong>

The Trojans were tied at 8 early in the second quarter and trailed just 15-8 with just over two minutes left in the first half, but the Blue Devils caught fire and scored four touchdowns in 2:25 of game action between the end of the second quarter and start of the third to extinguish any hopes of an uspet.

Austin Burkhard had 16 carries for 68 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown run. David Paige-Gomez had 13 rushes for 47 yards.

Dwight hosts Westville at 7 p.m. Friday.

<strong>(3A-RV) Peotone 26, Edgewood (Ind.) 25 (Saturday)</strong>

The Blue Devils faced a 25-13 deficit to start the fourth quarter after four third-quarter turnovers but scored the final two touchdowns of the game to return home from their four-plus hour drive with a one-point win.

Dawson Piper paved the way on the ground, rushing for 125 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries. Dylan Sroka found the endzone three times and churned out 57 yards on 12 carries and caught a 69-yard reception from Ruben Velasco. Chase Rivera had 11 carries for 72 yards.

The Blue Devils visit Manteno at 7 p.m. Friday.

<strong>Milford-Cissna Park 36, Martinsville 20</strong>

The Bearcats had the premier showdown in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association Saturday and left Martinsville with a two-score win after grabbing an early 14-0 lead that held all afternoon.

Sawyer Laffoon was one of three Bearcats to run for over 100 yards, finishing with a game-high 172 yards on 10 carries. He also went 10-for-19 passing for 77 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Mason Blanck ran for 108 yards on 16 carries and Tyler Neukomm ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. Justin Tillman had four catches for 35 yards and a touchdown. Carter Borgers had 20 yards and a touchdown on four receptions.

The Bearcats visit Blue Ridge-Deland-Weldon at 7 p.m.