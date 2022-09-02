CROSS COUNTRY: Local season unofficially kicks off with Irish Conditioner

KANKAKEE — As Labor Day weekend marks the start of the seasonal transition, many area schools are preparing to ramp up their cross country seasons as the first full month of school begins.

In order to help prepare for the lengthy schedules that lie ahead, 11 boys and girls teams, including eight area teams, gathered at Governor Small Memorial Park for Bishop McNamara’s annual Irish Conditioner cross country meet Wednesday afternoon.

“I think most teams really look forward to this race because it kind of takes the pressure off the individuals and makes it more of a team sport,” McNamara head coach Haven Provost said. “It tends to relax them, and it’s kind of a great way to start off the season doing a race like this.”

Unlike traditional cross country meets, the conditioner is an annual event hosted by the Fightin’ Irish in which runners race in pairs in a relay-style format for a 4-mile race. Runners pass a baton to their partner after running in 1-mile intervals.

It’s a completely different format than a typical cross country meet, during which runners compete individually on a 3-mile course.

With the area’s most prominent runner — Drew Rogers (Hescher graduate of 2022) — off running at the University of Missouri this fall, this year’s conditioner was as wide open as ever, leaving both races to come down to the final stretch.

On the boys side, it was the Bradley-Bourbonnais boys duo of senior Josiah Jones and sophomore Ethan Piper that gave the Boilers the individual championship and helped lead the team to the team title as well.

“Honestly, it’s a dub for me, and I never thought I would get a dub in this race, especially because we used to have Drew Rogers here,” Jones said. “He was definitely a competitor in this race, and now that we had our chance, we came out and swept.”

As impressive as it was to edge out their fellow teammates — Jeremiah Lanum and Alex Bonilla — by a combined five seconds to claim first overall, Jones’ and Piper’s victory was far from easy.

Iroquois West standout Bryson Grant led the charge for the entire first leg, which left Lanum and Bonilla in second as Jones and Piper followed closely in third headed into the second leg.

During the second leg, both Boilermakers teams wound up jumping ahead of Grant’s Iroquois West partner Jake Kocher, leaving for a friendly rivalry amongst two pairs of teammates for the final 2 miles.

Trailing by a 14-second split headed into the final lap of the race, Piper went on to burst through the course and overtake Bonilla to help his squad complete a come-from-behind first-place time of 20 minutes and 22 seconds.

“It was amazing to win the Irish Conditioner in comeback fashion because we love to trash talk amongst teammates,” Piper said. “It’s good to be on the upside of it, for sure.”

Along with Piper and Jones claiming first as individuals, Bradley-Bourbonnais’ boys squad also won the team event with eight points, followed by Herscher in second (19), Chicago Christian in third (27) and Manteno in fourth (34). The meet also had runners from Morris, Iroquois West, Beecher, Dwight, Wilmington and Bishop McNamara, but they were not a part of team scoring.

The win for the boys gives first-year cross country head coach Kyle Eastman his first meet victory of his young head-coaching career after serving on the Boilermakers cross country coaching staff since 2017 as an assistant.

“I wasn’t even looking at other teams today because success is based on leadership,” Eastman said. “Leadership is about making team members and others around you better, and so they did a really good job today focusing on each other.

“They train as a team, and they ran as a team today, so I’m really looking forward to what’s ahead with this group.”

As for the girls race, the Boilermakers’ Mady Dykstra and Madeline Mellin nearly avenged last year’s conditioner third-place overall finish by heading into the final leg of the 4-mile race in a tie for first place with Morris’ Mackensi Martin and Danica Martin, thanks to Mellin’s ability to cut around a 15-second deficit during the third leg of the race.

“I was not even surprised that Mellin was able to cut our deficit,” Dykstra said. “I know she can do that any day of the week, and so I tried to hang on and do my best [in the final leg], but Morris’ girl was really good.”

Morris went on to not only win the girls race by beating Dykstra and Mellin’s time of 24 minutes and 33 seconds by 28 seconds but the meet as well after totaling a meet-low 16 points to help overthrow second-place finisher Chicago Christian by three points. Herscher claimed third with 31 points, followed by Bradley-Bourbonnais (35), Beecher (38) Bishop McNamara (40) and Kankakee (60). The girls race also featured runners from Iroquois West, Wilmington and Manteno, but they were not a part of team scoring.

Although the Boilermakers weren’t able to replicate the boys success, first-year head girls coach Alexa Chinn was pleased with how her team competed in their first true test of the fall season.

“As a team, I thought our girls were much more confident and relaxed compared to our first meet,” Chinn said. “That was something we were focusing on and aiming for tonight — to run our race — rather than letting the nerves get the best of us.”