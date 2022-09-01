VOLLEYBALL: Mac sweats off Kankakee push in All-City action

KANKAKEE — As Bishop McNamara’s volleyball team attempted to rally from a second-set deficit to All-City rivals Kankakee on Wednesday, every time the Fightin’ Irish seemed to have momentum brewing, a service or hitting error would stall their momentum.

That allowed the Kays to take the second set, forcing a third after hosts McNamara took the first. In that third set, it was, ironically enough, at the service line where junior outside hitter Lillee Nugent’s ace broke a 20-20 tie to give the Irish a lead they held the rest of the way for a 2-1 victory (25-21, 22-25, 25-21).

“I think we were a little down on ourselves, and I think the ace really helped build us gain the momentum back,” Nugent said. “We just pushed through from there, and I think our fans had a lot to do with that.”

Both schools provided ample fandom and spirit, which helped create a roaring buzz from the first point of the first set until the Irish wrapped it up in the third. After last week’s Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off, a tournament in which both schools played in and met in, McNamara coach Ryan Thomas noted the upped ante of Wednesday’s All-City denotation.

“Definitely nerve-wracking to start with — I think it’s just something we have to get re-used to,” Thomas said. “Most of the girls are returning from last year and have played in this atmosphere, but we just played a tournament that wasn’t an atmosphere like this, and you just have to get used to it.

“... It’s definitely different with your friends and family in the stands.”

The Irish pulled ahead 6-3 in the first set and maintained that distance consistently until taking a 25-21 win in the opener off of big-time plays up front from the likes of Nugent (10 kills) and Kenna Brosseau (nine kills), as well as junior middle hitter Anna Darr, who was matched up with a battle of premier athletes in the middle with Kankakee’s Nikkel Johnson.

With Breanna Lamie and Mikyla Lawrence digging up McNamara’s attempts and setting up the front of Johnson, Na’Kyrah Cooks and Aniya Lewis, the Kays — with the help of some untimely McNamara errors — caught fire after falling behind 5-0 in the second set to road ahead by as many as five points on several occasions in the second, a set they ultimately took 25-22 to force a decisive third set and increase the intensity in McNamara’s gym.

In their first match with a new-look offensive, Kays coach Dennis Pommier credited Johnson for leading that Kankakee spark in the middle set.

“She’ll play pin to pin in the front row, blocking and on offense,” Pommier said. “She lit the fire for us with a couple big swings, and sometimes that’s what you’ve got to do.”

That Kays fire remained as they took an early lead that stood until ties came at 6, 7, 8 and 9 apiece. By the time the score reached the teens, the Irish had built a steady two- to three-point edge, but the Kays had evaporated it and forced an Irish timeout with ties at 19-19 and 20-20.

That’s when Nugent stepped to the line and fired up her ace to break the tie, as they scored four straight points and five of the last six down the stretch.

“It’s something that we all have to work on, including myself, to not get too high or too low,” Thomas said. “When things are going our way it’s easy to not look up, but the real test is when things aren’t going your way and how you pull yourself up.

“I think we did that in the third.”

It was the first All-City match for Pommier against McNamara since before the COVID-19 pandemic. The longtime area volleyball coach retired before the 2021-22 school year, but when the job opened back up this summer, Pommier knew with what he sees as a special group in the fold and the full support of athletic director Ronnie Wilcox, he couldn’t say no to coming back.

“I’ve gotten to see them mature in volleyball and other sports, and they all get good grades,” Pommier said. “So, it wasn’t a very hard decision.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Nugent totaled 10 kills, seven digs and two aces, besting Brosseau for the team lead in kills by one. Mackenzie McCammon had a well-balanced night all over the floor with 18 assists, nine digs, four kills and three aces.

Johnson led Kankakee’s attack with six kills, the defense with four blocks and tied Lamie for a team-high 11 assists. Cooks had three aces and three blocks.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

McNamara (4-1) visits Ridgewood at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Kays (2-2) play at 6 p.m.