GAME OF THE WEEK: Bishop McNamara at Coal City

<strong>Bishop McNamara at (4A-RV)Coal City</strong>

<strong>Game time: </strong>7 p.m. Friday

<strong>Fightin' Irish</strong>

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> OL/DL Zach Hansen, QB/DB Deuce Allaway

<strong>Fightin' Irish on offense: </strong>McNamara is looking for its first touchdown of the year after a shutout loss to Marmion last week. Jaydon Wright will look to get that offense established through the ground, as will Allaway from the quarterback position. His first road start is coming in a hostile environment in Coaler Country, but Allaway is a senior with experience at the position as he's grown into the leadership hole he's filled. Any matchup against the Coalers comes down to the trenches, where Hansen leads the Irish up front.

<strong>Fightin' Irish on defense: </strong>Equally eager to prove last weekend is done and over with is a defensive unit that showed its inexperience at times. Coach Shawn Lade said in the offseason that the linebacking trio of Wright, Landon Provost and Isaiah Payton and their abilities to fill three empty roles will be the most important piece of their defense, and their second-straight test comes against a Coalers offense that will focus on the run, but also look to open that ground game up with the arm and play-extending ability of Braden Reilly.

<strong>Coalers</strong>

<strong>Players to watch: </strong>QB/LB Braden Reilly, RB/LB Gavin Carpenter

<strong>Coalers on offense: </strong>The Coalers knew that last week's matchup with Morris would provide a tall task of trying to out-muscle and out-hustle one of the best consistently sturdy mid-size defenses in the state, but they didn't expect to be quite as out-manned as they were a week ago. Pride won't let that happen again for the Coalers. Carpenter is one of the backs that coach Francis Loughran was high on over the summer and sophomore Logan Benson will also see plenty of carries after leading the team in rushing last week.

<strong>Coalers on defense: </strong>Just like the offense and ground game, the Coaler defense wants a rebound performance in another big-time atmosphere this week. Carpenter has a big role defensively as well and will look to find room to operate behind a Coaler defensive line that knows its job is to fill holes and keep the McNamara ground game at bay. Michael Gonzalez had his coming out party against McNamara last season and will look to repeat that effort alongside Dane Dearth on the defensive line.

<strong>Pick: </strong>Coal City 24, Bishop McNamara 21

Wilmington stayed atop the Class 2A AP Poll this week, and Kankakee (Class 5A) and Reed-Custer (Class 3A) both came in second in Wednesday's polls.

Iroquois West is ninth in Class 1A while Coal City received votes in Class 4A, and Peotone received votes in Class 3A. For full rankings, see page C2.

For a breakdown of the rest of this week's games, see page C3.