FOOTBALL: Week 2 capsules

<strong>Washington (0-1) at (5A-2)Kankakee (0-1)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: RB James “Dink” Stampley, DE Jayden Villagomez

Preview: The Kays lost in one of the most unimaginable ways possible in last weekend’s 2-0 loss at Nazareth, but a trademark defensive effort and a few drives that showed promise before collapsing give the Kays plenty to bring into Friday night’s home opener. Stampley showed his ability to churn out hard-nosed runs and saw time in the slot last week as another puzzle for coach Derek Hart to put together a potentially lethal offense. That defensive performance was arguably led by Villagomez, who had two sacks and recovered a fumble last week. Washington was an early 5A contender last year, but graduation has left plenty of new faces this fall.

Pick: Kankakee 35, Washington 6

<strong>(6A-10)Kenwood (0-1) at Bradley-Bourbonnais (1-0)</strong>

Game time: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: QB Ethan Kohl, WR/RB/DB Caleb Barclay

Preview: There was perhaps no football field that had a more special Friday night last week than the one at Bradley-Bourbonnais, where an emotional week was capped off with a 57-0 Boilermakers rout of CICS-Longwood, with Kohl and Barclay responsible for a handful of touchdowns. This week presents a much taller task against a Kenwood defense that boasts four three-star senior defensive players that surround four-star junior defensive end Marquise Lightfoot, with three-star receiver Logan Lester leading the offense. It certainly will be Kohl’s biggest test of his young varsity career, and Barclay will be the most important all-around player in the Boilers’ gameplan.

Pick: Kenwood 28, Bradley-Bourbonnais 24

<strong>Lisle (1-0) at (2A-1)Wilmington (1-0)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: QB/DB Ryder Meents, TE/LB Brandon Moran

Preview: The Wildcats made it 20 straight wins during a three-season span when they got a late-game score from Colin James to hold off Marengo, and now they’ll welcome an unusually familiar foe in the second week of nonconference action with a home tilt against Illinois Central Eight Conference rivals Lisle, the first of two meetings the schools have this year. Meents broke the offense open with the passing game and got it done on the ground as well last week, and Moran began a potential breakout junior season manning the middle of the Wilmington defense for the first time.

Pick: Wilmington 28, Lisle 10

<strong>(3A-2)Reed-Custer (1-0) at Arcola (0-1)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: QB/DB Jake McPherson, RB/DB Josh Bohac

Preview: The Comets christened their new field turf with a school-record 67 points as they blanked Elmwood Park 67-0, also a school standard for margin of victory as they held the visitors to a school-record minus-43 yards in as dominant a performance as you’ll see. They now will take their talents to the road to an Arcola team reeling from a 30-13 loss at Tuscola in the Cola War last week. It’s a bad week for the Purple Riders to attempt to turn the tides, as this Comets team looks as though it is full-speed ahead, with plans on keeping it that way until Thanksgiving weekend.

Pick: Reed-Custer 49, Arcola 6

<strong>Rochelle (1-0) at Herscher (1-0)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: QB Brock Wenzelman, OL/DL Jackson Fritz

Preview: The Tigers are riding high after starting the season 1-0 behind a well-oiled offense that found the endzone six times on the ground against Charleston. Wenzelman accounted for about 300 yards of offense (185 rushing, 113 passing) and has trusty sidekicks in Travis Jones and Clay Schultz, but he and the Tigers will need another emergence on both sides of the ball to top a Class 5A playoff program. Fritz will look to give Wenzelman time to find another offensive weapon and wreak havoc at the line of scrimmage defensively as well. A lot needs to go right to top the Hubs for a second straight year, but things seem to be going that direction in Herscher.

Pick: Herscher 24, Rochelle 22

<strong>(3A-RV)Peotone (1-0) at Edgewood (Ellettsville, Ind.) (1-1)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: RB/LB Chase Rivera, DE/TE Corey Grotenhuis

Preview: The Blue Devils hit the road for the second straight week to open the season, crossing state lines into Hoosierville for the second straight season. This year’s Indiana opponent is Edgewood, a 1-1 squad through two games. It’s always tough to determine how foes from neighboring states measure up, even more so when the Mustangs have both a 38-16 win and 42-10 loss to their resume. Rivera looks as though he’s the third man in the backfield with reliable seniors Dawson Piper and Dylan Sroke. Grotenhuis showed a high motor on the edge with a team-high nine tackles last week.

Pick: Peotone 23, Edgewood 14

<strong>Manteno (0-1) at Plano (0-1)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: RB/LB Nolan Worobey, WR/DB Ashton Brazeau

Preview: The Panthers meet up with a former Interstate 8 Conference rival for the second straight year and will look to avenge last year’s 28-0 Plano victory. The Panthers didn’t have a chance to get the ground game going before they had to go air-heavy in last week’s loss at Evergreen Park, but if they get it going this week, Worobey likely will lead the way. Brazeau stood out most amidst a handful of talented receivers acclimating to the varsity level, something sophomore quarterback Niko Akiyama hopes to continue doing this week.

Pick: Plano 21, Manteno 14

<strong>Oakwood (1-0) at (1A-9)Iroquois West (1-0)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: RB/OL/DL Damian Melgoza, OL/DL Jace Pankey

Preview: The Raiders had a great first half of last week’s opener at Hoopeston before holding off the Cornjerkers’ late push. The opponent is a bit stiffer in this week’s Vermilion Valley Conference North-South crossover, perhaps the game of the week in the conference, which makes the Raiders’ objective of getting out in front with their run-heavy approach that much more important. Melgoza and Pankey were both responsible for that last week, with Melgoza running for a touchdown and Pankey pancaking his way through defenders. They will need Melgoza to once again be the 1B to Trystyn Schacht in the backfield and Pankey and Cannon Leonard to be sound up front to start 2-0.

Pick: Iroquois West 17, Oakwood 14

<strong>Central (0-1) at Georgetown-Ridge Farm (0-1)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: WR/S Matthew Luhrsen, RB/LB Jayce Meier

Preview: The Comets saw how much room they have left for improvement during the next two months when they ran into the season-opening buzzsaw that was Bismarck-Henning last week, but this week provides them an opportunity to etch their first tally in the win column against a Georgetown-Ridge Farm team coming off of a running clock loss to Watseka. Luhrsen was the top target for quarterback Luke Shoven last week and will figure to again see several targets alongside Tristan Schmidt out wide. The passing game is where their bread is buttered, one of the ways they’ll look to get Meier involved from the backfield.

Pick: Central 35, Georgetown-Ridge farm 7

<strong>(1A-RV)Salt Fork (1-0) at Momence (0-1)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: WR/DB Tyrelle Autman, TE/LB Dominic Brucato

Preview: A Saturday afternoon road trip to Filthian left Momence 0-1 with a six-point loss to Oakwood last week, and as coach Wayne Walker and his team come back to Momence for Friday’s home opener, they’ll be challenged by a Salt Fork offense that exploded for 48 points against Dwight a week ago. Brucato tied for the team lead in tackles last week and will be an active piece of the Momence defense tasked with slowing the Storm. Autman ran for a touchdown last week and will look to continue being a featured piece of the offense around quarterback Kud’de Bertram.

Pick: Momence 28, Salt Fork 24

<strong>Watseka (1-0) at Westville (0-1)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: RB/LB Anthony Shervino, OL/LB Dominick Thomas

Preview: The Warriors kicked off their 2022 in style with a blowout of Georgetown-Ridge Farm last week, but their first road game of the year will provide a worthy challenge in a solid Westville program looking to fight off an 0-2 start after losing a 35-33 heartbreaker to Seneca a week ago. Shervino paced the Watseka backfield in their win last week and will see plenty more opportunities to tote the rock Friday, with the Tigers showing plenty of susceptibility to the run game a week ago. Thomas will help create those holes and will look to fill them for a Watseka defense that didn’t allow any points until the clock started running a week ago.

Pick: Watseka 21, Westville 17

<strong>Dwight (0-1) at (2A-6) Bismarck-Henning (1-0)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: RB/DB Caiden Nelson, RB/LB Ryan Hilt

Preview: The Trojans were within a score of Salt Fork until the final seconds of the first half last week, and the test of staying close for a full four quarters is a bit tougher against one of the most dangerous small-school offenses the past few years in the Blue Devils. The offense, led by quarterback Conner Telford, will be tested against a defense that shut out Central’s prolific passing attack a week ago, and Nelson’s emergence onto the varsity scene with 86 yards from scrimmage last week and Hilt’s touchdown reception showing there are some pieces coming into place. They might not be there yet, but Dwight is showing signs of being back on the way up.

Pick: Bismarck-Henning 38, Dwight 14

<strong>Milford-Cissna Park (1-0) at Martinsville (1-0)</strong>

Game time: 1 p.m. Saturday

Players to watch: WR/DL Justin Tillman, DB Gavin Schunke

Preview: The game of the week in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association will take place at Martinsville on Saturday, with both teams coming off of running clock victories a week ago. The Bearcats did it with a dominant defense, as evidenced by Schunke’s two interceptions against Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland, and an efficient offense, which included Tillman’s two receptions both going for touchdowns. Coach Clint Schwartz has noted the increased emphasis on defense this year, and as strange as it may sound with the high scoring likely to come Saturday, that could be the difference.

Pick: Milford-Cissna Park 49, Martinsville 42