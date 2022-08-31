ROUNDUP: Peotone boys soccer kick past Manteno

BOYS SOCCER

Peotone 2, Manteno 1

Peotone edged its Illinois Central Eight Conference counterpart by a single score.

Joe Mallaney connected on a goal off an assist by Gannon Adamson to pace the Panthers. Logan Smith tallied seven saves.

Streator 3, Herscher 1

James Holohan scored the lone goal to lead the Tigers. Jaden Jaime recorded an assist, and Tucker White hauled in 11 saves.

Grant Park 8, Momence 0

Grant Park outscored Momence 5-0 in the first half before taking an 8-0 shutout victory against the Redskins. Rylan Heldt recorded a hat trick with an assist to lead the Dragons. Tyler Hudson had two scores and four assists. Emilio Sandoval had two goals, which was one more score than teammate Ethan Rice. Luke Horn totaled four saves to secure the clean sheet.

No individual stats were available for Momence.

Beecher 9, Grace Christian 0

Beecher improved to 3-3 on the season. Ethan Graham had a hat trick with an assist to lead the Bobcats offensively. Logan Wilkins added four goals, and Ashton Kraus and Gavin Smith had one goal apiece. Tyler Kramer had three assists, and Jake and Jimmy Kypuros combined for the shutout in the net.

No individual stats were available for the Crusaders.

Watseka 5, Central 2

Watseka’s Narciso Solorzano tallied a hat trick to help edge past Central. Owen Avelar and David Bell had one goal apiece. Caiden Brassard, Angel Brittenham and Avelar contributed one assist each.

Jace Lonergan and Owen Rasmussen each scored one goal to lead the Comets.

St. Anne 3, Illinois Lutheran 1

St. Anne and Illinois Lutheran were tied 1-1 after regulation. The Cardinals outscored their opponent 3-1 in penalty kicks. Logan Tolly, Brigham Hays and Tyler Lamie each scored a PK goal to pace the Cardinals.

High school VOLLEYBALL

Manteno 2, Wilmington 1

After taking a 25-17 first-set victory, Manteno dropped the second set 17-25 before claiming a 25-11 third-set tiebreaker against the Wildcats. Drew Hosselton led the Panthers with eight kills, nine digs and four assists. Ava Pequette totaled 28 assists, 10 digs and three kills. Reese Eldridge recorded 19 assists and six digs.

No individual stats were available for Wilmington.

Reed-Custer 2, Herscher 0

Reed-Custer claimed a 25-20, 25-22 straight-set victory against Herscher. No individual stats were available for the Comets.

Izzy Mendell had four kills and six assists to lead the Tigers. Kennedi Huston had four kills.

Grant Park 2, Illinois Lutheran 0

Grant Park took a 25-9, 25-21 straight-set victory by a combined 20 points. Alejandra Maldonado led the Dragons with seven digs, 10 points and an ace. Delaney Panozzo added seven digs, five kills and three blocks. Brooke Veldhuizen had six digs, seven kills and two blocks. Elizabeth Voigt tallied five assists, six points, two aces and one kill.

Coal City 2, Peotone 1

Coal City won the third set by three points to claim a 25-16, 24-26, 25-22 win against the Blue Devils. Addyson Waliczek led the Coalers with 19 setting assists, five kills, five digs and four aces. Kayla Henline had 12 setting assists with five digs, four kills and three aces. Kenzi Henline recorded a team-high eight kills, and Jadyn Shaw had a team-high 12 digs.

Brooke Gwiazda totaled six blocks and four kills to pace the Blue Devils. Mady Kibelkis had eight points, two digs and an ace. Marissa Velasco chipped in four aces and three kills.

Beecher 2, Tri-Point 1

After dropping the first set 22-25, Beecher went on to bounce back and claim a 22-25, 25-17, 25-16 third-set tiebreaker victory against Tri-Point to open its season 1-0. Abby Sippel recorded 21 digs, two assists and an ace to lead the Bobcats. Kayla Eickmann totaled 26 assists, four digs and three aces. Lola Eckhardt and Evelyn Jablonski each had eight kills and two digs. Lily Avelar had nine digs, three kills and one block.

Emma Creek led the Chargers with 18 digs. Zoey Honeycutt dished out 16 assists, and Maddie Stites contributed seven kills and five blocks.

Gardner-South Wilmington 2, St. Anne 0

G-SW bested the Cardinals 25-11, 25-10 to win in back-to-back sets. Eva Henderson led the Panthers with six kills, three digs and three aces. Addison Fair had four kills, five digs and two aces. Hannah Balcom added five kills, and Hannah Frescura contributed 15 assists, two kills and two aces.

No individual stats were available for St. Anne.

Grace Christian 2, Donovan 0

Grace Christian toppled Donovan by a combined 15 points to claim a 25-15, 25-20 straight-set victory. Alexa Doty led the way for the Crusaders by totaling 12 kills and three blocks. Natalie Dalton had six kills, and Kailey White had 14 assists. Angelina Larsen had four aces.

BOYS GOLF

Kankakeee 175, Crete-Monee 240

Paul Azzarelli kept up his hot start to the season by carding a 39 to earn medalist honor and once again lead the Kays. Tyler Bayston shot a 42, which was two strokes better than teammate Payne Tedford. Brennen Gessner shot a 50.

Lockport 158, Lincoln-Way West 167, Homewood-Flossmoor 171, Bradley-Bourbonnais 172

The Boilermakers claimed fourth overall by falling 14-strokes behind first-place finisher Lockport. Alex Mann fired a team-best 40 to pace BBCHS. Thomas Offil and Max LaMore each carded 41s, and Zach Morrey shot a 50.

Morris 155, Serena-Newark 168, Coal City 187

Four of Coal City’s six golfers shot below a 50 on Tuesday evening. Jack Varnak, Ryland Megyeri and Ryne Phelan each contributed 46s to help pace the Coalers. Luke Crater recorded a 49 to round out Coal City’s top golfers.

Iroquois West 184, Cissna Park 206, Fisher 208, Christ Lutheran 250

Tyler Reed claimed medalist honors with a meet-low 42 to lead the Raiders. Kyler Meents carded a 45, followed by Sam McMillan with a 48 and Kamden Kimmel with a 49.

Colson Carley turned in a card of 48 to help lead Cissna Park. Dalton McWethy added a 50, which was four strokes better than teammates Luke Petry and Kahne Clauss.

Watseka 182, Milford 193, Donovan 207, Momence 272

Austin Marcier recorded a 41 to earn medalist honors and help lead Watseka to victory. Hagen Hoy and Nathan Bowling each fired a 46. Brayden Ketchum shot a 49.

Adin Portwood and Salym Estes each paced the Bearcats with 47s. Payton Harwood added a 49, and Owen Halpin shot a 50.

Griffin Walter shot a 49 to lead the Wildcats. Brenden Henneike totaled a 51, which was three strokes better than teammate Jacob Onnen. Carter Ponton chipped in a 53.

Liam Madison led Momence with a 63, followed by teammates Levi Walk (65), Eddie Rivard (69) and Anthony Carbanaro (75).

GIRLS GOLF

Watseka 244, Milford N/A

Sophie Simpson and Jasmine Essington split a share of medalist honors with 55s to help lead Watseka. Kyah Westerfield and Emma Hasbargen each shot 67s.

Kirstyn Lucht shot a team-best 59 to pace Milford. Gracie Gregory and Molly Harms each shot 66s.

HOLE-IN-ONE

On Aug. 31, John Stanley recorded a hole-in-one with his hybrid 4-iron on the second hole at Oak Springs Golf Club. It was witnessed by Ken Feldmeier, Bob Englert and Russ Borrowdale III.