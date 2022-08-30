BOYS SOCCER: Kays hold off BBCHS in storm-shortened All-City action

KANKAKEE — A year removed from its first All-City title in program history, the Kankakee boys soccer team came into the first leg of 2022 All-City action Monday night — a home matchup with Bradley-Bourbonnais — red hot off of gigantic wins against Crete-Monee (7-0) and Coal City (10-0) last week to enter Monday’s meeting with momentum and what very well could be the largest attendance All-City boys soccer ever has seen.

The home fans were stunned early on, as the Boilermakers struck first with a pair of quick goals before the Kays tallied four scores of their own and held off a late Boilers run, thanks in part to rain and lightning that called an end to the match with 16:37 remaining, for a 4-3 victory.

The Kays improved to 3-0 on the young season and, more importantly, picked up the first win on their quest to repeat their All-City crown. The Boilermakers dropped to 2-3.

“That’s one of the things, in terms of program growth, where I can definitely tip my hat to the boys; they show heart and don’t drop their heads,” Kays coach Vincent Mkhwanazi said of his team. “B-B came out firing on all cylinders, and it took us a while to get going, but we never lost our heads and just kept playing.”

It took just four minutes for the visitors to light up the scoreboard, when Bennett Dykstra’s free kick was placed perfectly for Luke Daniels to finish it and give the Boilers an early lead.

Daniels was no more than 18 inches high on a wicked boot just moments later, but the Boilers got that second goal eventually when Dykstra’s corner kick set up Brandon Abbott’s header that put the Boilers up 2-0 just 10 minutes into the match.

“That’s something we’ve been preaching to the boys is coming out ready to go,” Boilers coach Andy Stembridge said. “The energy was high; we knew the energy was going to be high, and it was just great to see these kids respond to that energy and put a few in the net right at the get-go.”

But that’s when the Kays got going.

Freshman sensation Patto Cruz, the younger brother of fellow Kays Ricardo Cruz and Chris Garcia, reversed Daniels’ fortunes, barely missing a goal just moments before connecting on one on a feed from big brother Chris to cut the Kankakee deficit to 2-1 just six minutes after the Boilers looked as though they were taking total control.

That 2-1 score held until the half, but the Kays quickly got an equalizer five minutes in the second half, when Cruz dashed down the pitch and fired one past Boilers goalkeeper Brayden McKuras and notched the affair at 2 apiece.

The Kays’ push continued, as Humberto Baez put them ahead for the first time all night on a goal from the near left side of the net 57 minutes into the night, just one minute before Patto doubled the lead at 4-2, giving the diaper dandy a memorable All-City debut.

“I had to pop up for the team,” Patto said.

As storm clouds from the west brought an ominous sky along with them, the Boilers knew they needed to make their comeback push immediately, doing just that by upping the intensity another notch. That resulted in a Kankakee penalty near the net, allowing Dykstra a penalty kick he buried to make it a 4-3 tilt.

But as the teams returned to midfield after the goal, lightning strikes led to a weather delay and an ultimate premature end to the match as storm systems swept through the area.

“With how we respond to adversity, how we respond to situations that maybe don’t go our way, I couldn’t ask for a better group of guys,” Stembridge said. “We gave up four goals and were still fighting; we put one in right before the weather hit us, and momentum started shifting our direction — who knows.

“But it was good to see them fight, and it was a fun atmosphere.”

The trio of Kankakee brothers were responsible for a total of three goals and an assist in their first All-City game together, a night the three never will forget.

“I have a lot of fun playing with my brothers,” Patto said. “We’ve been playing together since we were young, and it’s been fun.

“I don’t have a favorite [part]; it’s just everything.”

The Kays were given their first test of the young season, showing a strong will to win after falling into an early hole they more than dug themselves out of.

“Our philosophy is to stay humble and keep grinding: head down, move forward and take it one game at a time,” Mkhwanazi said. “We want to be better than the game previously, and, obviously, at the start of the season, we wanted to pick up where we left off.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Patto Cruz had a pair of goals to lead the Kays. Baez had a goal and an assist. Ricardo Cruz had a goal, and Garcia and Carlos Lopez each had an assist. Kevin Quinones had six saves.

Dykstra had a goal and two assists for the Boilers. Abbott and Daniels had a goal apiece, and McKuras had seven saves.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Bradley-Bourbonnais wraps up All-City action at Bishop McNamara at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Kankakee is at Rich Township at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.