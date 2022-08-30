2-Minute Drill: A reminder

Sometimes, we forget what matters most.

During the past couple of weeks, anticipation across the state began to build to its climax last weekend with the start of the prep football season. Fans, students and alumni started increasing the frequency in which they discussed their analysis for the season ahead, and we at the Daily Journal were no different as we compiled our football previews — trying to decipher who could make it to state, what programs are on the cusp of the postseason and which players might break out.

Last week, our community quickly was hit with a reminder of what really matters most.

Bradley-Bourbonnais football coach and athletic director Mike Kohl, one of the area’s faces of using sports as a vessel for life lessons, is a man who, along with his twin brother and Bradley Central Middle School principal, Mark, has been responsible for helping mold the lives of hundreds of young people in our area during the past couple decades.

And after the sudden loss of their father, Michael — a familiar face for decades on the Boilermakers sideline — last week, the Kohls and their families, including Mike’s son and quarterback Ethan Kohl, relied on the very same community they were raised in themselves before becoming those pillars to support youth.

The same young men and women who grew up with at least one of the Kohl boys as a voice in their teenage years returned that love, as did Coach Kohl’s current players and their families. His coaching staff also was and still is there as the roles have been reversed, with the usual leader and preacher of support and love throughout the Boilermakers program and his family now the ones on the receiving end from those he’s tried to instill it in.

For more than two weeks, we had planned to lead into our football preview coverage Thursday with a feature story on A1 about Coach Kohl and his deep staff of assistants, a staff that features half a dozen former head coaches, including some who once were Kohl’s coach or boss themselves.

“The first thing is making sure I win at home and make sure I’m a dad, and to be a dad, I have to be present,” Kohl told the Daily Journal in regard to that staff. “With guys on my staff like this, who put in just as much time as I do, it makes it easier to have time with my kids and family and to just make sure I take a deep breath and understand the balance of what’s work and what’s life and that life is more important than work.”

Sure, winning football games is great. Sports were designed and created for winners and losers. But they also were intended to help bring people together for a common interest or cause, creating community-wide bonds at the local level that rarely are seen elsewhere.

At Bradley-Bourbonnais this past week, we’ve seen a first-hand example of how important that is.

By the way, the score was a 57-0 Boilers victory, and Ethan threw three touchdowns in his varsity debut. But that was the last thing on anyone’s mind.

<strong>Quick Recap</strong>

Here are the area’s football scores from Week 1:

(5A-2)Nazareth 2, (5A-1)Kankakee 0

Bradley-Bourbonnais 57, CICS-Longwood 0

Marmion 42, (2A-9)Bishop McNamara 0

(2A-1)Wilmington 32, (4A-RV)Marengo 26

(5A-4)Morris 49, (4A-9)Coal City 10

(3A-3)Reed-Custer 67, Elmwood Park 0

Herscher 41, Charleston 30

Peotone 48, Rantoul 16

Evergreen Park 40, Manteno 0

(1A-7)Iroquois West 20, Hoopeston 8

(2A-10)Bismarck-Henning 43, Central 7

Watseka 45, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 18

(1A-RV)Salt Fork 48, Dwight 19

Oakwood 26, Momence 20

Milford-Cissna Park 67, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland 16

<strong>Getting defensive</strong>

Kankakee’s defense knows it couldn’t have played any better than it did in Friday’s 2-0 loss to Nazareth, as unpredictable an outcome as one could have expected in a matchup between Class 5A’s top-ranked Kays and second-ranked Roadrunners, when a Nazareth safety a minute into the game ended up being the only points put on the board.

With a ton of talented pieces both returning and being added to the offensive side of the ball, the Kays and their fans entered the season with high hopes of high point totals. They showed flashes of that intrigue on a few drives that ultimately stalled, and while the shutout obviously wasn’t in their plans, the Kays know Rome wasn’t built in a day, and they have time to work on their woes.

<strong>Wilmington’s will to win</strong>

The Kays weren’t the only local top-ranked team involved in a one-score game that went down to the wire. Wilmington was tested by NCAA Division I recruit Josh Holst and Marengo, which found itself tied 26 apiece with the Wildcats in the fourth quarter.

But as they often do, the Wildcats found a way to pull it off late, with Colin James’ late score stamping a six-point win for Wilmington. Coach Jeff Reents was vocal in the summer about the youth movement in Wilmington this year, but it was the clutch play of returning senior starters such as James and quarterback Ryder Meents helping to ease that transition with performances such as the ones they gave Friday.

<strong>Strong starts</strong>

Three area teams saw new head coaches make their debuts Friday, as McNamara (Shawn Lade), Herscher (Mike Mosier) and Watseka (Max Fransen) were led by new leaders for the first time.

The Tigers and Warriors gave Mosier and Fransen their first victories as well, both putting up more than 40 points in games that ended in totally different ways.

In Herscher, Hailey King gave the Tigers a two-possession lead that sealed the deal with less than a minute left when she booted a 25-yard field goal to wrap up an 11-point Herscher win the night before she finished a second-team all-tournament volleyball performance at the Chicago Christian Knight Invitational.

Watseka reached the 40-point running clock threshold before letting off the gas in its impressive dismantling of Georgetown-Ridge Farm, showing prowess defensively and with both the run and pass on offense.

Both programs have seen jolts of fresh air — and increased participation numbers — in their coaching transitions, with both programs starting off on the right foot Friday.

Here are the top quarterback, running back and wide receiver performances from Week 1. For a full breakdown of the area's top stat leaders, see page B2.

<strong>PASSING</strong>

Kohl, BB: 6-9, 129 yards, 3 TDs

Bertram, Mom: 7-23, 129 yards, 2 INTs; 82 rushing yards, 2 TDs

Telford, Dwi: 8-13, 127 yards, TD, INT; 65 rushing yards, TD

Wenzelman, Her: 7-15, 113 yards; 185 rushing yards, TD

Laffoon, MCP: 7-9, 93 yards, 3 TDs; 120 rushing yards, TD

<strong>RUSHING</strong>

James, Wil: 202 yards, 2 TDs

Neukomm, MCP: 162 yards, 4 TDs

Schultz, Her: 142 yards, 2 TDs

Schacht, IW: 120 yards, TD

Shervino, Wat: 99 yards, 2 TDs; 15-yard TD reception

<strong>RECEIVING</strong>

Jones, Her: 85 yards; 14 rushing yards, 3 TDs

Nelson, Dwi: 70 yards

May, BB: 69 yards, TD

Martin, Wat: 68 yards, TD

King, Kan: 51 yards