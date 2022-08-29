ROUNDUP: Cissna Park volleyball claims Timberwolf Tip-Off tournament championship

High school VOLLEYBALL

Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off

Cissna Park 2, Milford 0

Cissna Park claimed a 25-15, 25-15, straight-set win against the Bearcats to earn the tournament championship. Addison Lucht had a team-high nine kills to pace the Dragons. Mikayla Knake had 21 assists and nine digs. Morgan Sinn chipped in nine digs.

No individual stats were available for Milford.

Cissna Park 2, Watseka 0

Cissna Park defeated Watseka 25-20, 25-14, to earn a straight-set victory. Tricia Karas led the Timberwolves with five aces. Brooklyn Stadeli totaled four digs, and Mikayla Knake dished out 23 assists. Sophie Duis, Addison Lucht and Josie Neukomm each had five kills.

Elena Newell had eight assists to lead the Warriors. Ella Smith recorded six digs, two kills and a block. Brianna Denault added 12 digs and Haylie Peck tallied three kills.

Milford 2, Watseka 0

Milford edged the Warriors by a combined five points, winning 27-25, 25-22 in straight sets. No individual stats were available for the Bearcats.

Brianna Denault secured 12 digs to pace the Warriors. Ella Smith had 10 digs and seven kills. Megan Martin contributed five kills. Elena Newell tallied 14 assists, and Lauren Tegtmeyer had two blocks.

Kankakee 2, Grant Park 1

Kankakee defeated the Dragons in a third-set tiebreaker, winning 20-25, 25-23, 25-15. No individual stats were available for the Kays.

Brooke Veldhuizen had 11 kills, five aces, four digs and two blocks for the Dragons. Delaney Panozzo added eight blocks, five kills and 11 digs.

Bishop McNamara 2, Grant Park 0

The Fightin’ Irish bested Grant Park 26-24, 27-26 to win by a combined three points. No individual stats were available for the Irish.

Veldhuizen had seven blocks, five kills and six points to pace the Dragons. Panozzo recorded 10 blocks, six kills, eight points and an ace. Paige Tavoletti had seven digs and three assists. Elizabeth Voigt chipped in seven assists.

Bishop McNamara 2, Kankakee 0

McNamara spiked past its cross-town rival 25-23, 25-20 to win by a combined seven points. No individual stats were available for McNamara or Kankakee.

The All-Tournament team is Delaney Panozzo (Grant Park); Lillie Nugent and Ana Darr (Bishop McNamara); Na’Kyrah Cooks (Kankakee); Addison Lucht, Brooklyn Stadeli and Makayla Knake (Cissna Park); Hunter Mowrey, Anna McEwen and John Lavicka (Milford); and Ella Smith (Watseka).

Chicago Christian Knight Invitational

Herscher placed eighth overall out of 12 teams after going 1-4 during the tournament. Herscher started off the tournament with a 25-19, 25-9 straight-set victory against Oak Lawn before taking defeats to Chicago Christian, DeLasalle, Aurora Christian and Aurora Central.

Hailey King totaled 18 kills and eight aces to claim All-Tournament second-team honors and help pace the Tigers. Emery Robinson had 38 digs, and Isabella Mendell had 35 assists and a dozen kills. Ella Gessner had 11 kills, three blocks and eight aces. Kamryn Trammell had 10 kills.

BOYS SOCCER

Bradley-Bourbonnais Invitational

Rock Island 2, Beecher 0

Jimmy Kypuros hauled in five saves to lead the Bobcats.

Beecher 10, East Peoria 1

Beecher improved to 2-3 on the season. Tyler Kramer recorded a hat trick to help pace the Bobcats. Ethan Graham had one score and two assists. Logan Wilkins added two goals, and Ethan Ruberg chipped in one goal and one assist. Wences Baumgartner, Conner Cochrane and Gavin Graham scored one goal apiece.

Somonuak Tournament

Plano 4, Reed-Custer 1

Danny Kuban scored the Comets’ only goal off an assist by Brady Schultz. Stephen Condreay contributed seven saves.

Somonauk 4, Reed-Custer 0

Stephen Condreay led Reed-Custer with nine saves.

Somonauk 5, Coal City 2

Mataeo Blessing and Time Shabani each scored one goal to lead the Coalers.

Plano 2, Coal City 2

Coal City tied with Plano. Nate Elberts and Luke Hawkins each had a goal to pace the Coalers. Carter Macaluso had 10 saves behind the net.

CROSS COUNTRY

St. Thomas More Saber Corn Classic

Iroquois West’s Bryson Grant led the entire way in the boys race before finishing first overall with a time of 16 minutes, 0.9 seconds.

In the girls race, Samantha Hartke finished 31st overall with a time of 25 minutes, 52.6 seconds.