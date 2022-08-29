FOOTBALL: Heavy-hearted BBCHS hammers past Longwood

BRADLEY — Heading into its 2022 season home opener, Bradley-Bourbonnais head football coach Mike Kohl went into Friday night’s contest against CICS-Longwood without the most familiar face on his sideline.

Coach Kohl was missing his 68-year old father, Michael, who died early last week.

Ever since coach Kohl took over the reigns as head coach at his alma mater in 2011, his father had been right beside him on the sidelines, no matter if it was a home or an away game.

Knowing his father wouldn’t be present for the first time when the Boilermakers took the field against the Panthers, Kohl wasn’t sure he would take the sideline or leave it up to his assistant coaches to guide the team through its season opener.

Kohl took the sideline.

“I think a lot of coaches coach as a stress relief and so this was a huge relief for me to be out here,” coach Kohl said. “It’s been the longest three days of my life helping my mom through this; losing my dad like this, I’ve never felt grief or pain like this.

“...My dad loved being out here, too, and so it was hard for me to be out here without him.”

The addition of having its head coach present on the sideline was evident by the way Bradley-Bourbonnais took care of business of the gridiron as the Boilermakers walked off their own turf with a convincing 57-0 shutout victory over CICS-Longwood to start the season with a victory.

“It’s definitely one that we had to get,” coach Kohl said. “Our kids knew it and I thought our kids came out sharp early.

“We made some mistakes and there were a lot of things we can still clean up, but we are still going to get better and hopefully this was the worst game we play all year.”

Bradley-Bourbonnais wasted little time putting points on the scoreboard as the Boilermakers quickly took a 38-0 lead into halftime with the help of four offensive touchdowns, two forced safeties and a pick-six by junior linebacker A.J. Mancilla.

Despite making his varsity debut as the team’s starting quarterback all while dealing with the death of his grandpa, junior Ethan Kohl remained poised — due in part to all the community support — and delivered for his squad on the team’s opening possession.

On Bradley’s third play from scrimmage, Kohl connected to senior wideout Neal May for a 56-yard touchdown pass to punctuate a 65-yard opening drive to gave the home team a 6-0 after a failed extra point.

“It’s just my family being there for me,” Ethan Kohl said. “My teammates too, because they are my family as well, and so just for them to be there to support me as well as all my teachers in the school supporting me was big for me.”

Bradley’s defense followed suit by not allowing Longwood to reach the 45-yard mark in opposing territory throughout first half. The Boilermaker defense forced an opening-drive fumble, followed by a safety, Mancilla’s interception return for a touchdown, a punt, another safety and a turnover on downs.

“I read run at first and got a little late to my drop and the ball ended up being a little bit over my head and so I tipped it, caught it and it was all a blur from there,” Mancilla said of his score. “This was my first ever pick-six as a high schooler. … It was one of the best moments of my life.”

Bradley-Bourbonnais concluded the first half with an 18-yard touchdown pass to junior receiver Luke Allen and touchdowns run by senior Caleb Barclay [14 yards] and junior Marquise Aaron [7 yards], to help extend its lead to 38-0 at halftime.

Due to having such a big lead, BBCHS pulled most of its starters for its sophomore players following the Boilermakers’ ability to score on their opening possession after halftime. For the third time on the night, Ethan Kohl connected in the end zone, this time being back to Allen for a 26-yard score that effectively put on the running clock and ended the game early.

“It was a really awesome opportunity to get everyone in the game,” coach Kohl said. “Every single kid got a chance to play tonight and you normally don’t get the chance to do that.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Ethan Kohl went 6-9 for 129 yards and three touchdown passes to pace BBCHS offensively. Aaron had five carries for 52 yards and a score while Allen hauled in a pair of touchdown receptions for a combined 44 yards. May totaled two receptions for 69 yards and a score. Mancilla and senior linebacker Seay Van Kley each secured an interception for a touchdown.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Bradley-Bourbonnais (1-0) will host Kenwood at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.