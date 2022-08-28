ROUNDUP: Reed-Custer soars; Herscher, Watseka win new coach's first games

FRIDAY

(3A-3)Reed-Custer 67, Elmwood Park 0

The Comets found the endzone four times in the first quarter and never looked back on their way to an impressive 1-0 start, led by a dominant defensive performance that saw Elmwood Park held to -43 yards and a pair of Reed-Custer defensive touchdowns, a Gavin Bruciak fumble recovery for a score and an interception return for a touchdown by Travis Bohac.

Rex Pfeifer (73 rushing yards), Jace Christian (43 yards) and Jake McPherson (23 yards) ran for two touchdowns apiece while Josh Bohac added a 17-yard touchdown run to help the Comets total 235 rushing yards.

McPherson and Bohac also connected for a 15-yard touchdown. McPherson went 2-for-4 passing for 24 yards, adding a nine-yard connection to Lucas Foote.

The Comets visit Arcola at 7 p.m. Friday.

Herscher 41, Charleston 30

The Tigers gave Mike Mosier a win in his head coaching debut, with a Hailey King 25-yard field goal with 51 seconds left putting the home team up by a pair of possessions to effectively seal the deal.

Quarterback Brock Wenzelman had 185 of the Tigers’ 342 rushing yards and a touchdown. Clay Schultz found paydirt twice and tallied 142 yards on 14 carries. Travis Jones found the endzone three times and had 14 rushing yards.

Wenzelman was 7-for-15 passing for 113 yards, 85 of those yards to Jones.

The Tigers host Rochelle at 7 p.m. Friday.

Watseka 45, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 18

The Warriors built a comfortable 39-0 lead by halftime before reaching the running clock four minutes into the second half to kick off new coach Max Fransen’s tenure with a win.

James Newell opened the Watseka scoring from the defensive side with a pick-six 53 seconds into the game before the Watseka offense went to work. Anthony Shervino’s 69-yard touchdown run was the highlight of his team-high 99 rushing yards and two touchdowns on five carries and an additional 15-yard touchdown through the air. DaVinci Lane ran six times for 80 yards and a touchdown.

Quarterback Brady Walwer was a perfect 4-for-4 for 83 yards and a pair of touchdowns, with Dane Martin responsible for three receptions, 68 yards and a touchdown.

Watseka visits Westville at 7 p.m. Friday.

Marmion 42, (2A-9)Bishop McNamara 0

No individual stats were available for the Fightin’ Irish, who opened the season with a home loss. McNamara visits Coal City at 7 p.m. Friday.

Peotone 48, Rantoul 16

The Blue Devils ran the ball 50 times as a team for 301 yards in a dominant defeat of Rantoul Friday. Dawson Piper (88 yards), Dylan Sroka (85 yards) and Chase Rivera (73 yards) led a three-headed attack with two touchdowns apiece. Ian Kreske added 33 yards and a score. Rivera added three tackles in the backfield and recovered a fumble forced by David Reidy.

Peotone heads to Elletsville, Ind. to take on Edgewood High School at 7 p.m. CST Friday.

Evergreen Park 40, Manteno 0

A 20-point Evergreen Park outburst in the second quarter turned a 0-0 game after a frame to a three-score game by the half as the Panthers ultimately fell to 0-1 on the year.

Niko Akiyama went 8-for-24 for 44 yards for the Panthers. Ashton Brazeau had a pair of catches for 32 yards.

The Panthers are at Plano at 7 p.m. Friday.

(2A-10)Bismarck-Henning 43, Central 7

No individual stats were available for the Comets. They visit Georgetown-Ridge Farm at 7 p.m. Friday.

SATURDAY

Oakwood 26, Momence 20

Momence found itself on the wrong side of a back-and-forth battle Saturday afternoon in Oakwood.

Kud’de Bertram ran for 82 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 14 carries and went 7-for-23 for 129 yards passing with a pair of interceptions. Terence Autman added 76 yards on a dozen carries and Tyrelle Autman had 20 yards and a touchdown on two carries.

Momence hosts Salt Fork at 7 p.m. Friday.

(1A-RV)Salt Fork 48, Dwight 19

A 14-0 deficit after a quarter proved too much for the Trojans to overcome on the road Saturday.

Conner Telford went 8-for-13 passing for 127 yards, a touchdown and an interception threw the air and added 65 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Austin Burkhardt paced the Dwight backfield with 87 yards on 17 carries and added three catches for 27 yards. Dawson Carr added an 11-yard touchdown.

Caiden Nelson hauled in three passes for 70 yards. Ryan Hilt had two receptions for 30 yards and a touchdown.

The Trojans are at Bismarck-Henning at 7 p.m. Friday.