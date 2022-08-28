ROUNDUP: Milford, Peotone boys golf claim meet victories

BOYS GOLF

Milford 184, St. Anne 187, Cissna Park 243

Milford improved its record to 11-6 on the season. Adin Portwood led the Bearcats with a meet-low 41 to earn medalist honors. Salym Estes carded a 43 while Payton Harwood added a 47. Jace Boyer shot a 53.

Tyler Balthhazor paced the Cardinals with a 43, followed by teammates Merrick Hess and Max Wendt who each shot 44’s and Michael Savoie who totaled a 56.

Kahne Clauss fired a 52 to lead the Timberwolves. Dalton McWethy shot a 54 and Luke Petry shot a 63. Gnoah Frank finished with a card of 74.

Peotone 172, Grant Park 182, Momence 244

All five of Peotone’s top-five golfers turned in a card of 50 or below. Miles Helfin led the Blue Devils with a team-best 40, followed by teammates Joe Hasse (41), Jake Eaheart (42), Michael Bettenhausen (49) and Mason Early (49).

Trey Boecker earned medalist honors with a meet-best 34 to pace the Dragons. Evan Suprenant shot a 47, which was a stroke better than teammate Ian Herz. Dominic Tavoletti finished with a 53.

Liam Madison led Momence with a 54. Gaven Cantwell shot a 61 and Calvin Bishir shot a 63. Anthony Carbonaro rounded out the Redskins with a 66.

BOYS SOCCER

Bradley-Bourbonnais Invitational

Bolingbrook 7, Beecher 0

Goalkeeper Jimmy Kypuros grabbed 10 saves to pace the Bobcats.