ROUNDUP: Kankakee boys soccer shutout Coal City in home opener (copy)

THURSDAY BOYS SOCCER

Kankakee 10, Coal City 0

Kankakee opened its home season with a 10-0 shutout victory against the Coalers. Ricardo Cruz tallied a hat-trick with an assist to lead the Kays. Humberto Baez added two scores while Alexis Cruz totaled two goals and an assist. Bladmir Lopez, Antonio Campos, Luis Varela-Canales each had goals. Carolos Lopez chipped in with three assists.

No individual stats were available for Coal City.

Grant Park 6, Iroquois West 0

Owen Reynolds, Ethan Rice, Rylan Heldt, Tyler Hudson, Emilio Sandoval and Brayden Heldt each scored one goal to help lead the Dragons. Luke Horn tallied five saves in the net.

No individual stats were available for Iroquois West.

Reed-Custer 5, Westmont 1

Reed-Custer opened its season with a four-goal victory over Westmont. Danny Kuban filled up the stat book with a team-high five goals to pace the Comets. Jack Krall had two assists while teammates Josh Sprinkles and Christian Koca had one apiece. Stephen Condreay tallied five saves.

Beecher 7, illinois Lutheran 0

Tyler Kramer led Beecher with two goals and one assist. Wensces Baumgartner and Logan Wilkins had two scores apiece. Tre Brown added one score while Ethan Graham and Ahston Kraus chipped in one assist each. Jimmy Kypuros claimed the clean sheet in the net with two saves.

Momence 3, St. Anne 2

No individual stats were available for the Redskins.

Uriel Barraza and Julian Chagoya tallied one goal apiece for the Cardinals. Reece Curtis and Chagoya had one assist each.

Oakwood 10, Watseka 0

No individual stats were available for Watseka.

GIRLS GOLF

Bradley-Bourbonnais 155, Shepard 206

Gabby Hubbs once again led the Boilermakers with a team-low 37. Danica Voss and Madelyn Duchene each shot 39 while Kate Cailteux shot a 40.

BOYS GOLF

Lincoln-Way East 156 Bradley-Bourbonnais 191

Alex Mann totaled a 45 to lead the Boilermakers. Thomas Offill and Max Lamore shot 48 apiece while teammate JT Woolman shot a 50.

Coal City 170, Wilmington 212

Ryne Phelan and Dylan Brown split medalist honors with 41 apiece to help lead Coal City. Ryland Megyeri and Jack Varnak each added 44’s.

Aaron Burkey shot a team-low 45 to pace the Wildcats. Shawn James carded 49 and Ryan Kettemann shot a 54. Caius Drown chipped in a 64.

Manteno 162, Streator 166

Manteno improved to 7-1 on the season. Jayson Singleton and Jace Nikonchuk each fired 40’s to lead the Panthers. Brody Shepard and Wes Dwyer each shot 41 apiece.

VOLLEYBALL

Tri-Point 2, Iroquois West 1

Tri-Point edged Iroquois West 25-18, 21-25, 25-21, to win in a third-set tiebreaker. Kyra Cathcart led the Chargers with a team-high nine kills. Zoey Honeycutt had 16 assists and Emma Creek added six digs. Kadie Hummel had four aces.

Kynnedi Kanosky filled up the stat sheet with 11 assists, three digs, one ace, one block and a kill to lead the Raiders. Kenzie Tammen added nine kills, one ace, one block and an assist. Kyli Rabe chipped in eight digs.

Grace Christian 2, St. Anne 0

Grace Christian picked up its first win of the season via a 25-13, 25-13, straight-set victory over the Cardinals. Alexa Doty paced the Crusaders with a team-high 11 kills. Angelina Larsen had four kills and Anna Kibbons and Kailey White chipped in six assists each.

No individual stats were available for the Cardinals.

Wilmington 2, Gardner-South Wilmington 0

Wilmington claimed a 25-18, 25-17, straight-set win to best the Panthers by a combined 15 points. Bella Reyes had six kills to lead the Wildcats. Jaylee Mills and Alyssa Johnston had four kills each. Lexi Liaromatis had six digs. Emma Grace Strong tallied nine assists, two blocks and a dig.

No individual stats were available for GSW.

Morris 2, Coal City 0

Coal City dropped to 2-1 on the season with a 21-25, 19-25, loss to Morris. Addyson Waliczek had 12 setting assists, three digs and one kill to lead the Coalers. Kayla Henline recorded 6 setting assists, two kills and two aces. Jadyn Shaw added a team-high 10 digs while Kenzi Henline had seven kills.

Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off

Central 2, Gibson-City-Melvin-Sibley 0

Central finished the Timberwolf Tip-Off with a 1-3 record after besting GCMS 6-25, 25-23, 25-20, in a third-set tiebreaker. No individual stats were available for the Comets.

WEDNESDAY

VOLLEYBALL

Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off

Grant Park 2, Central 0

Grant Park spiked past the Comets 25-20, 25-21, to win in straight-sets. Delaney Panozzo recorded five kills, four blocks and four digs to lead the Dragons. Elizabeth Voigt had seven assists and Brooke Veldhuizen added nine kills and two blocks. Alejandra Maldonado chipped in five digs.

No individual stats were available for Central.

Milford 2, Grant Park 0

Milford toppled Grant Park 25-8 in the second set to claim a straight-set victory after taking the first set 26-24. No individuals stats were available for the Bearcats.

Delaney Panozzo had six kills and two blocks to pace the Dragons’ offensive attack. Brooke Veldhuizen added three kills, three blocks and two aces. Elizabeth Voigt had six assists.

Milford 2, Central 0

Milford advanced to the championship pool on Saturday with a 25-10, 25-15, victory over Central after already besting Grant Park in straight-sets earlier in the evening. Anna McEwen totaled a team-high 21 kills between both matches to lead the Bearcats. Hunter Mowrey had 18 kills and Jahni Lavicka dished out 47 assists. Emma McEwen had 15 digs, which was one less dig than Mowrey.

No individual stats were available for the Comets.

BOYS SOCCER

Bishop McNamara 7, Central 1

Captain Carter Heinrich led the Irish with a team-high two goals. Jackson Mills, Kolton Hunt, Rafa Medina, Michael Brieske and Connor Wilson scored one goal each. Goalkeeper Carter Levesque tallied one save in the net.

No individual stats were available for the Comets.

Manteno 3, St. Anne 0

Freshman Ben Froeschle maneuvered through St. Anne’s defense for two scores to help lead Manteno. Joe Mallaney added one goal while Justin Foster, Matty Ritzke and Kash Goranson tallied one assist apiece.

No individual stats were available for the Cardinals.

BOYS GOLF

Kankakee 173, Watseka 180, Milford 188, Donovan 210

Kankakee improved to 13-2 on the season. Paul Azzarelli earned medalist honors with a 37 to help lead the Kays. Tyler Bayston and Payne Tedford each fired 43’s while Jaxson Joiner, Connor O’Malley and Brennen Gessner each carded 50’s.

Watseka improved to 12-6 on the year with victories over Milford and Donovan. Hagen Hoy scored a team-low 40 to pace the Warriors. Austin Marcier shot a 42, which was two strokes better than teammate Brayden Ketchum. Mason Gaylen shot a 54.

Milford’s Adin Portowood finished with a 41. Saylm Estes added a 47 while Payton Harwood and Owen Halpin each shot 50’s.

Jacob Onnen led the Wildcats with a 49, followed by teammates Brenden Henneike (53), Carter Ponton (53), Ty Miller (55) and Griffin Walters (55).

Coal City 173, Peotone 178

Coal City remained undefeated (3-0) by hammering past the Blue Devils by five strokes. Ryne Phelan earned medalist honors with a 39 to help pace the Coalers.

No individual scores were available for Peotone.

Manteno 186, Lisle 204, Chesterton 227

Manteno was led by Jason Singleton’s card of 43. Wes Dwyer shot a 47, edging teammates Jace Nikonchuk and Carter McCormick by one stroke.

GIRLS GOLF

Lockport 176, Bradley-Bourbonnais 185

Danica Voss fired a team-low 41 to help lead the Boilermakers. Gabby Hubbs shot a 45 and Madelyn Duchene added a 49. Kate Cailteux and Larrigan Saindon shot 50 apiece.

CROSS COUNTRY

Morris Early Bird Invite

Kankakee’s girls team finished in 12th-place. Marielle King paced the Kays with a 43rd-place finish.

The boys team didn’t field a full team, but Sam Yohnka helped lead Kankakee with a 43rd-place finish.