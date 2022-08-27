FOOTBALL: Early safety proves costly in Kays' 2-0 loss at Nazareth

LAGRANGE PARK — After 207 victories and seven state championships in his first 24 years as a high school football coach, Nazareth Academy coach Tim Racki thought he had seen just about everything and won just about every way imaginable.

But career win 208 in Friday’s monster of a matchup between Class 5A’s top-ranked Kankakee at the second-ranked Roadrunners gave the longtime catholic school coach a new experience when a safety on the second play of the game was the only scoring in a 20- Nazareth victory.

“I’ve never experienced anything like that in my entire career and I’ve coached a lot of football games in my career,” Racki said. “That was incredible.”

The Kays, who played their first game in program history with the distinction of being the top team in the IHSA AP Polls, opened the game with the ball, taking over at their own 9-yard line. After a three-yard loss on the first play, an errant snap over the head of quarterback Larenz Walters trickled to the back line of the endzone, where Walters scrambled to try and pick it up and find a receiver, but he stepped behind the back boundry for a Roadrunners safety for what would be the only scoring of the game just 1:05 into the contest.

Nazareth appeared primed to take advantage on the ensuing possession, but a fumble near the goal-line ended up in the hands of Kays’ safety CaRon Johnson at the Kankakee 2-yard line.

In a mirror-like performance, the Kays retaliated by putting together a whopper of a 14-play drive that saw them get as close as the Nazareth 2-yard line before an illegal shift negated a Jyaire Hill touchdown run one play before a Kays fumble was recovered by the Roadrunners, taking away what would end up being the closest the visitors got to reaching paydirt.

“Our defense played really well and gave us every chance to win the game,” Kays coach Derek Hart said. “Offensively we just kept shooting ourselves in the foot.”

Johnson was one of the leaders of that defense, as he later took advantage of an errant Logan Malachuk pass for an interception as well while returning All-Southland Athletic Conference defensive end Jayden Villagomez recorded a pair of sacks and recovered a fumble to lead the front end of one of two defenses that didn’t surrender an offensive point Friday night.

“That was two great defensive teams,” Racki said. “They’re ranked No. 1 for a reason, and your first test being a team that fast and big and gets to the ball is quite a test.”

The Kays’ were able to make some splashes on the offensive end, with big pass connections of 36 yards from Walters to King as the highlight of the 14-play drive, as well as a laser beam through a trio of defenders from Walters to Jyaire Hill for 26 yards on a 4th-and-11 from near midfield on the opening drive of the second half.

But that drive also ran out of gas after a fumbled snap on 3rd-and-inches led to a Nazareth stop a play later at the Nazareth 8-yard line, one of four Kankakee drives that ended 25 yards or closer to the endzone.

“We had some bright spots offensively and drove the ball a few times,” Hart said. “We just had a bad snap, a fumble [or] a sack that set us back.

“We just had too many negative plays.”

A year removed from playing in their first-ever state title game, Hart and the Kays know that the most important aspect of a deep run is improvement week-to-week, something he’s sure his team will do as they now move on from a game they had their sights set on since summer workouts began nearly three months ago.

“That’s what we talked about, is we just have to get better each week,” Hart said. “And obviously after a game like this, there’s a lot to get better at.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Hill led the Kays with 25 rushing yards on five attempts and added a pair of receptions for 29 yards. King caught five passes for 51 yards. Sophomore James Stampley had 19 yards on seven carries, one yard and one carry more than Demere Turner. McNamara transfer Tony Phillips had six rushes for 11 yards. Walters went 12-for-17 passing for 82 yards and an interception.

Villagomez’s two sacks and fumble recovery paved the way for the Kays, who also got recoveries from Johnson and Kennyan Chandler, with Johnson adding an interception. Josiha Mason had a sack.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Kays open their home schedule with a clash against Washington at 7 p.m. Friday.