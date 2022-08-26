FOOTBALL: Milford-Cissna Park opens season with romp of Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland

<strong>By Mason Schweizer</strong>

MILFORD — The Milford-Cissna Park football team has put up some of the most spectacular offensive performances through the first four years of the Illinois 8-Man Football Association, but Bearcats head coach Clint Schwartz hasn’t often seen the kind of display his boys put on in Thursday night’s season opener against Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland.

The Bearcats scored on nine of their 10 drives, including all six in the first half, to pull away quickly and secure a 67-16 victory over the Falcons.

“That was really good for our guys,” Schwartz said. “... For those guys to be locked in from beginning and execute, that was something we haven’t seen in a while.”

After the Bearcats forced a Falcons drive on the first possession of the game, it took them just four plays to find paydirt on a seven-yard rushing score from Mason Blanck. Blanck then ran in the 2-point conversion before both forcing and recovering a fumble on the first play of the ensuing F-C-W drive, which set up Sawyer Laffoon to break free for a 20-yard score that gave the Bearcats a pair of touchdowns in a three-play span.

From there, the points just kept coming, and at an efficient rate. It took Laffoon, the Bearcats’ senior quarterback, just nine pass attempts and seven completions to rack up 93 yards and three touchdowns and his 120 rushing yards and additional score helped compile a Bearcats rushing attack that tallied a total of 410 yards and six touchdowns.

Schwartz pointed to the Bearcats’ first play from scrimmage, a 30-plus yard designed quarterback counter, as the play that set the tone for the Bearcats with the physicality of their offensive line.

“Two hours before the game I went to [offensive lineman] Luke Trumann and said, ‘hey, we want you to set tone from the first play, what can we run?’ and he said to run the counter,” Schwartz said. “He pancaked his kid, Sawyer had that amazing run and it was off to the races.”

Tyler Neukomm added four touchdowns and 162 yards on just five carries to lead that potent ground game, doing much of that damage in the second half while sharing the backfield with his brother and backup quarterback, Dierks Neukomm.

“That was such a cool thing for their family and for our football family,” Schwartz said.

While the offense piled on the points and will be the talking point of the contest, Schwartz credited the defense — the side of the ball that saw the Bearcats’ most work in the offseason — for their promising start to the year after forcing five turnovers and holding the Falcons to just 47 passing yards and 38 rushing yards.

“For years I’ve been the guy who says you can’t lose if you score more points than the other team, but this year we kind of changed that philosophy,” Schwartz said. “We dedicated a lot of time to defense and have made it a point to play defense in the 8-man game.

“They did a good job and set the tone with their physicality and takeaways.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

After Tyler Neukomm’s 162 yards and Laffoon’s 130 yards, Blancks was next up for the Bearcats with 51 yards and a score. Carter Borgers had three catches for 44 yards and a touchdown and Justin Tillman caught a pair of passes, both touchdowns, for 27 yards.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Bearcats visit Martinsville next Saturday at 1 p.m.