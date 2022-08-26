FOOTBALL: Iroquois West holds off Hoopeston

HOOPESTON — Jace Pankey saw opportunity literally fall in front of him Thursday night when he and the Iroquois West football team looked to finish off Hoopeston in Thursday night’s season opener on the road.

And the three-year starting senior picked it up.

Pankey, an offensive and defensive lineman who wreaked havoc on the Cornjerkers’ defensive line all night, recovered a muffed punt return in the closing minutes Thursday night — the second turnover the defense and special teams forced in the fourth quarter alone — to secure a 20-8 victory.

It was effort like Thursday night that led Raiders coach Jason Thiele to use a pair of football descriptors not often used in conjunction with the same player, but a pair that perfectly summed up Pankey’s play.

“He’s a ballhawk and then he’s driving d-linemen back and running the referees over,” Pankey said. “It’s great to see, and if he can keep that up the next eight games he’s gonna get some [college] looks.

“Getting looks is great for him, great for the program and builds confidence for the guys he practices with every day.”

That exposure is something Pankey has seen up close, as the right tackle lines up next to right guard Cannon Leonard, an Iowa commit, and shared the line with current Illinois freshman Clayton Leonard last season.

“Getting ready in practice, we had a game plan and I just did what the coaches told me to do,” Pankey said. “I just go out and play; I think we are all great players, with Clayton going to Illinois and Cannon going to Iowa, and now it’s my turn so show what I’ve got.”

Pankey’s pickup came after the Raiders punted following a 3-and-out that was afforded to them only after another pivotal turnover just minutes before.

With the Cornjerkers threatening to close their deficit to within a possession after reaching the Raider redzone, but a fumble by quarterback Anthony Zamora was scooped up by Damian Melgoza at the 17-yard line with 5:09 remaining.

It was the second turnover of the night that the Raiders forced in the red zone, after Dean Clendenen picked Zamora off at the 10-yard line in the second quarter.

Those turnovers and overall defensive improvement in the passing game was perhaps the biggest hole Thiele thought his Raiders needed to patch up in the offseason, and while Zamora did give them some fits on the run, Thiele was pleased with Thursday’s defensive effort.

“They like to spread it out, and our pass defense and pass rush, we’ve been working on it and it showed; now we just have to work on scrambling quarterbacks,” Thiele said. “Obviously you saw in the second half they were able to move the ball doing that.

“We’ll shore that up this week and chalk that up to being tired, mentally and physically, and we’ll get that taken care of.”

The Raiders did show some signs of fourth-quarter fatigue before holding on, and they had the cushion they did late in the game thanks to a tremendous start on the offensive end Thursday, as all three of their touchdowns — one apiece from Trystyn Schacht, John Ahlden and Melgoza — came in the first half.

After entering the season ranked seventh in the IHSA Class 1A AP Poll, the Raiders are now officially 1-0 as they set to make their second-straight postseason appearance, just with slightly more eyes on them this fall.

But even with more noise outside, Thiele noted his squad has kept their focus straight ahead.

“I think they know but i havent heard the kids say anything about it,” Thiele said. “That’s the way we want it and we’ll see how things shake out this week. … We did the same thing last year and didn’t receive any votes, so the kids don’t mind it either way.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Schacht ran for 120 yards on 24 attempts and his touchdown. Melgoza ran for 41 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Raiders host Oakwood at 7 p.m. Friday.