Young-but-talented Wilmington aims to repeat state title run

Fall 2021 Outlook

Head Coach: Jeff Reents (29th season)

Career Record: 251-61

Conference: Illinois Central Eight

Last Playoff: Class 2A State Champions, 2021

Best Playoff: Class 2A State Champions, 2021

2021 Record: 14-0

2022 Schedule

8/26 Marengo 7 p.m.

9/02 Lisle 7 p.m.

9/09 Coal City 7 p.m.

9/16 @Peotone 7 p.m.

9/23 Herscher 7 p.m.

9/30 @Reed-Custer 7 p.m.

10/07 @Lisle 7 p.m.

10/14 @Streator 7 p.m.

10/21 Manteno 7 p.m.

It's been quite a while since the kids in Wilmington lost a football game.

The Wildcats capped off the 2021 season with a 14-0 record and the IHSA Class 2A state championship, just months after a perfect 5-0 record in the pandemic-delayed Spring 2021 season.

While several pivotal pieces of that group have moved on, the young players replacing them bring a winning pedigree of their own after an undefeated sophomore season to keep expectations high for the defending state champions.

"I think one thing we’re dealing with, like any team that graduates a lot of really good kids, is you have to replace those kids," head coach Jeff Reents said. "They know that, and we’re young in some spots, but the expectations are high like they ae every year.

"When you come off a state championship there’s no doubt those expectations are higher. It’s a cliche, but we’ll try and work on that week by week."

All-staters Nick Sanford (OL/DL) and Allan Richards (TE/LB/K) and Daily Journal All-Area wing back Jacob Friddle's 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns — both of which were top five in the area — are just a trio of roles needing to be filled.

It all starts up front for the Wildcats, where Kade Hopwood and Brody Benson are the two familiar faces manning one side of the line. The other side will be filled with juniors Joey Allgood and Pete Rampa, with the center spot one of the Wildcats' biggest preseason battles between Jake Wandless and Andrew Dedo.

Returning wing back and safety Colin James said that while he has certainly stepped in to help fill the leadership void, he's confident in his younger teammates to aid in filling the production that's moved on.

"I think we’ll have another great back to step up and take Friddle’s load, so I don’t really think I’ll have too much of an increase in workload," James said. "I think we’ve got a lot of talent behind us, so it's definitely just showing the younger guys what to do at the wing back spot, where to block, things like that."

One of those younger players looking to step up is sophomore Kyle Farrell, who will see time in the backfield with senior Brandon Stahulak and also clock time as a starting outside linebacker.

Hayes is one of just two full-time starters back for Wilmington's front, where he will return on the defensive line. Junior Brandon Moran is back and moving from outside linebacker to the inside, giving Reents a pair of leaders in the front seven.

James will be a key contributor in the secondary at safety, as will Ryder Meents, returning at cornerback and the team's quarterback, a position he assumed last year when starter Kaden Humphries went down with an injury.

Meents and his teammates know that the state title they won last year has the rest of the state looking to upend the champions this fall, something the Wildcats are embracing.

"[There is] a huge target on our backs," Meents said. "It's more pressure, but I don't feel it at all. I'm just here to play football."

But as the Wildcats look to defend their Illinois Central Eight Conference and IHSA State crowns, the youth on both sides of the ball is something Reents and his program will have to study just as hard as opponents study their double wing offense.

"When we get into seasons like this with a bunch of unknowns, I always say it’s a test for your program and how you can get them up to that standard," Reents said. "It will be a test of how quickly we can get to that level and it will be a process, but it will be exciting."

Quick Hits: Hunter Hayes: FB/DL

<p dir="ltr">Favorite musical artist: Lil Uzi Vert

<p dir="ltr">Dress up or dress down: Dress down

<p dir="ltr">Teammate with the best hair: Ryder Meents

<p dir="ltr">Big house or fancy car: Big house

<p dir="ltr">If I wasn’t at football, I would be: Sleeping