Stellar senior class brings excitement, expectations to Bradley-Bourbonnais

2022 Outlook

Head Coach: Mike Kohl (12th season)

Career Record: 61-45

Conference: SouthWest Suburban

Last Playoff: Class 7A Second Round, 2016

Best Playoff: Class 7A Semifinalist, 2015

2021 Record: 4-5

2022 Schedule

8/26 CICS-Longwood 6 p.m.

9/02 Kenwood 7:30 p.m.

9/09 Lockport 7:30 p.m.

9/16 @Lincoln-Way West 7:30 p.m.

9/23 @Homewood-Flossmoor 7:30 p.m.

9/30 Lincoln-Way Central 7:30 p.m.

10/07 Andrew 7:30 p.m.

10/14 @Stagg 6 p.m.

10/21 Lincoln-Way East 7:30 p.m.

When it comes to high school sports, there isn't much of a substitute for the experience and passion that comes from a senior playing their final season. And few people know that as well as Bradley-Bourbonnais football coach Mike Kohl, who returns 14 starters, 10 of them seniors.

"Any coach in the state of Illinois will tell you you’re only as good as your seniors and this class is special; there’s a bunch of really good kids and it’s not about themselves, it’s about us," Kohl said. "You look at Neal May and Caleb Barclay, three-year starters back to lead us, Teagen Shear, a kid who has played football since he could walk, Matt Allen, who just signed with Eastern [Illinois University].

"At almost every position group we have seniors to lead us and our seniors are gonna be huge."

May and Barclay, returning Daily Journal All-Area wide receivers, will join Allen, an EIU offensive line commit who will remain at his tight end spot with the Boilermakers, to lead an offense that figures to have athleticism to burn with additional playmakers like Tyran Bender, Luke Allen and Liam Peterson out wide and Marquise Aaron in the backfield.

"I don’t think teams will be able to tell who has the ball, which is exciting for us," Kohl said. "We can flip it anywhere and go, so we should be pretty fun to watch."

Orchestrating that offense will be junior quarterback and Mike's son, Ethan Kohl, who started every game at the freshman and JV levels the last two seasons and will now look to make the leap to varsity competition.

Barclay, who will also log snaps in the backfield at both quarterback and running back, said that his new quarterback is anything but inexperienced as someone who has literally grown up around BBCHS football.

"It’s nice to have him on the team and he knows a lot more growing up under the offense more than any other quarterback, being coach Kohl’s son," Barclay said of his new signal-caller. "We didn’t have to teach him much or adjust much, he knows what reads to make and it’s been nice."

Four returning starters on the offensive line — seniors Donnie Byrne and Nickolas Mullett and juniors Jacob Beck and Jack Prairie — continue the theme of experience, as does kicker Josh Clifton and the defense, led by junior linebacker AJ Mancilla.

"AJ Mancilla might be one of the best athletes to ever play linebacker here, and we've had some good ones," coach Kohl said. "I think he's a Division I linebacker and I think [linebackers coach Joe] Kubal agrees."

Shear, senior classmate Cayden Ghere and junior Victor Rogers are back on the defensive line, where several other juniors have found themselves in the rotation as well. Micah Swilley is back in the fold as well, moving from outside linebacker to safety, with Vernon Malone back at cornerback to lead a ballhawking group out wide.

As the Boilers look to make their first trip to the postseason since 2016, they'll do so with an unconventional six home games, including their first three games, which ends with a matchup against Lockport, the defending IHSA Class 8A State champions.

"I’ve been a head coach for 12 years and we’ve never had six home games, so I’m really excited for our seniors to get out there and rally behind this town and community," coach Kohl said.

Quick Hits: Neal May, WR/DB

Go-to karaoke song: “Freestyle” by Rod Wave

First thing I’d do if I won the lottery: Buy a house for my parents

Teammate that gets away with things in class: AJ Mancilla

Fad or phase that needs to stop: Tik-Tok trends

Dream job: Sports analyst