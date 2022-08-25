Reed-Custer eyeing another best-ever football season

2022 Outlook

Head Coach: Gavin Johnston (5th season)

Career Record: 14-21

Conference: Illinois Central Eight

Last Playoff: Class 3A Quarterfinals, 2021

Best Playoff: Class 3A Quarterfinals, 2021

20221 Record: 10-2

2022 Schedule

8/26 Elmwood Park 7 p.m.

9/02 @Arcola 7 p.m.

9/09 @Lisle 7 p.m.

9/16 Manteno 7 p.m.

9/23 @Peotone 7 p.m.

9/30 Wilmington 7 p.m.

10/07 Streator 7 p.m.

10/14 @Coal City 7 p.m.

10/21 Herscher 7 p.m.

After a meteoric rise in the 2021 season, one that saw the Comets set a school record for with 10 wins and sent them to the IHSA Class 3A quarterfinals, Reed-Custer has its sights set even higher in 2022.

“The goal for us is to win the conference first and foremost, and then make it past the quarterfinals and go for it all — why not?" Comets coach Gavin Johnston said. “It won’t be easy, we know that the road is tough, but with so many kids returning, we have high expectations for the year and think it’s a realistic goal.”

The Comets' only two losses last year were to the eventual Class 2A and 3A state champions — Wilmington, the Class 2A champs, during the regular season and Byron, who won the Class 3A title after a last-minute win over the Comets in the quarterfinals.

No other opponent came within 21 points of the Comets, and with a plethora of returning talent, including six starters on offense and nine on defense, Johnston and company are eager to return to the field after a long offseason.

“The intensity of our offseason was really great. The kids understand what's at stake for this season,” Johnston said. “They want it as bad as us coaches do, and as a coach, I think that's what you want from your players.”

Jake McPherson returns at quarterback after setting the area ablaze with 1,250 yards passing, 22 touchdowns and just three interceptions while adding 850 rushing yards and eight more touchdowns on the ground on his way to a Daily Journal All-Area season.

“Last year he made leaps and bounds in his development and he’s even better this year,” Johnston said. “I think he was just scratching the surface last year with his passing and running game. He has looked phenomenal all summer.”

Linebacker Jace Christian returns after setting a school record for tackles in a season with 158. He will also take over as the feature running back for the graduated Elliot Cassem after scoring 14 touchdowns as a junior.

After missing most of last season with an injury, the Comets are excited about the return of dynamic playmaker Lucas Foote, who will slide back into a spot at receiver, in the secondary and as a return man.

“He only played four total quarters last year before his injury, but in that time he had a receiving touchdown, a rushing touchdown, a special teams return touchdown and a pick-six,” Johnston said. “He’s just Mr. Do-it-all out there, and we’re excited to have him back and think he’s a difference-maker when he’s out there.”

Another difference-maker returning for his senior season is all-state lineman Kody Marschner, who will look to lead the trenches on both sides of the Comets' line. Second-leading tackler Brandon Moorman returns along with fellow defensive back Josh Bohac, who led the team with five interceptions last year.

After giving up just 11.5 points per game last year, and with nine starters back, Johnston said his defense has a ton of potential to be even better this year.

“On defense, we have really good team speed. We play fast, physical, and fly to the football,” Johnston said. “I thought we were pretty good last year, but just like our offense, I thought we were just scratching the surface.”

The team speed parlays well with the Comets' new turf field that was just recently finished being installed in time for the season.

“We are very blessed and fortunate to have the new turf," Johnston said. "We look a lot faster on it, the kids enjoy playing on it."

Quick Hits: Lucas Foote, WR/DB

Favorite local food spot: Rury's in South Wilmington

Sauce on top or on the side: On the top

Favorite TV Show: Last Chance U

Most-used phone app: YouTube

Funniest Teammate: Zack Cieslak