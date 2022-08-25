Peotone ready for more in 2022

2022 Outlook

Head Coach: Apostolos Tsiamas (8th season)

Career Record: 34-29

Conference: Illinois Central Eight

Last Playoff: Class 3A First Round, 2021

Best Playoff: Class 3A Second Round, 2017

2021 Record: 5-5

2022 Schedule

8/26 @Rantoul 7 p.m.

9/02 @Edgewood 7 p.m.

9/09 @Manteno 7 p.m.

9/16 Wilmington 7 p.m.

9/23 Reed-Custer 7 p.m.

9/30 @Streator 7 p.m.

10/07 Coal City 7 p.m.

10/14 @Herscher 7 p.m.

10/21 Lisle 7 p.m.

Peotone enters this fall with a heaping helping of starters on both sides of the ball, with at least eight returners back on each the offense and defense, giving head coach Apostolos Tsiamas and company the exact vibe they're looking for heading into a season that will begin with a trio of road games.

“This has been one of the most fun summers I’ve had in terms of practices and workouts,” Tsiamas said. “This whole summer, June through August, I’ve just enjoyed being around this group everyday and they’ve worked their tails off.

"I’m excited to see if it all translates to the field on Friday night.”

One player the Blue Devils will look to lean on is captain and three-year starter Dawson Piper, who finished second on the team last season with 83 tackles from his linebacker spot and has 107 career tackles entering his senior season. Piper will also return to his fullback position where he ran for 420 yards and four touchdowns a season ago.

“Piper is an unbelievable leader and a great kid with a phenomenal work ethic,'' Tsiamas said. “He does a lot for us on both sides of the ball. I’m excited to see what he’s going to do this year.”

Another key piece, last year's leading rusher, running back Dylan Sroka, also returns to the backfield after piling up 660 yards and seven touchdowns in his junior campaign while sophomore Chase Rivera will look to balance out the carries in the Blue Devil’s three-headed rushing attack.

"“He’s another high-character kid with a great work ethic," Tsiamas said. "He got off to a really fast start last year and slowed down towards the end of year because of an injury.

"He’s a great teammate who just wants to win and I’m looking for a big year from Dylan.”

Senior James Kuypers takes over as quarterback for the graduated TJ Chenoweth, with Tsiamas noting Kuypers will inherit an offense that may look a little more pass-friendly than the Blue Devils have been accustomed to.

"When we were really going offensively a few years ago, we could run the ball but we could also keep them honest with the passing game," Tsiamas said. "He’s really bought into that mindset of making the most of his opportunities and has worked hard this summer.”

Kuypers will look to establish chemistry with sophomore wide receiver Rorey Hart, whose athleticism could be a headache for opposing defenses.

After recording 63 tackles at linebacker as a junior, David Reidy will transition to the defensive line, while also playing tight end on offense, a player Tsiamas will especially lean on defensively.

The Blue Devils have made three of the last four playoff fields and had regular seasons with more wins than losses in four of the past five years, but this fall, Tsiamas knows his team wants to reach that next level as they look for their first postseason victory since 2017.

“We have built some consistency here where we have had winning seasons in five out of the past six seasons, but these kids want more; I want more," Tsiamas said. "It won’t be easy playing in a league as good as ours (the Illinois Central Eight Conference), and nine teams will try to line up to stop us from accomplishing our goals, but our kids are ready to take the challenge.”

Quick Hits: Justin Kuypers, QB/DB

Favorite local food place: Game On

Sauce on the side or on top: On the side

Favorite TV show: The Office

Most-used phone app: Musi

Funniest Teammate: Alex Cardenas