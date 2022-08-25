McNamara ready for new era on the gridiron

2022 Outlook

Head Coach: Shawn Lade (1st season)

Career Record: 0-0

Conference: Metro Suburban

Last Playoff: Class 2A Quarterfinalist, 2021

Best Playoff: Class 3A State Champs, 2015

2021 Record: 7-5

2022 Schedule

8/26 Marmion 7 p.m.

9/02 @Coal City 7 p.m.

9/09 Ridgewood 7:15 p.m.

9/16 Wheaton Academy 7:15 p.m.

9/23 @Elmwood Park 6 p.m.

9/30 @Aurora Central Catholic 7:15 p.m.

10/07 @Wheaton St. Francis 7:15 p.m.

10/14 Immaculate Conception 7:15 p.m.

10/21 Riverside-Brookfield 7:15 p.m.

There's plenty of change in Bishop McNamara's football program this fall, but if all goes right for the Fightin' Irish, that change won't be very noticeable.

Hall-of-fame coach Rich Zinanni and his five state championships are now a memory after the longtime coach retired, but as first-year head coach Shawn Lade takes the reigns, he said the goal is to keep that same standard of excellence.

"We don't want to change what Rich built, we want to keep it going," Lade said. "Players are back from the team that just went to the quarterfinals, coaches are back too. You can't replace Rich, it’s impossible.

"I’m just trying to fill in and leave us in the best spot we can, and I think we can do that with this group."

Four-time state champion sprinter and star running back Tony Phillips, all-state wide receiver Colton Provost and quarterback Brady Bertrand are all now McNamara memories as well, with Phillips now at Kankakee and Provost and Bertrand graduated, but three-star recruit Jaydon Wright is back in the backfield for his junior season, where he will run behind an offensive line anchored by returning starters Zach Hansen, Connor Inman and Jarred Salzman.

Wright and his seven rushing scores, ninth-most amongst returning area backs, will likely lead the way for the Irish offense, but new quarterback Deuce Allaway is eager to take the reigns leading the McNamara huddle with a dual-threat approach to the position.

"Brady was a gunslinger with a big arm and [opposing defenses] had to worry when he dropped back," Lade recalled. "Deuce is a great mobile quarterback, so we’re looking to get a lot of rollout stuff, bootleg stuff, things that are great for him, where if a pass isn’t there, he can break free and use his legs."

Allaway will have targets in seniors Landon and Jaxson Provost to look for out wide, as well as juniors Parker Wolf and Isaiah Payton, both of whom will make their varsity debuts in both the backfield and slot, with senior Michael O'Connor back to man his tight end position.

Many of those same players will find themselves plenty of snaps on the defensive side, as will returning defensive end Sean Storer, teaming up with O'Connor to give the team both ends back.

Perhaps the key to McNamara's defensive successes will be based on how well the heart of that defense will be replaced, as stalwarts AJ Parnell, Mel Hay and Caden Martin all left their linebacking spots open after graduation. Wright will move from his defensive end/outside linebacker spot to man the middle, with Landon Provost and Payton expected to flank him.

With a new phase of Mac football set to kick off, Lade will be relying on several returning coaches, as well as his returning players, to help ease that transition.

Allaway, who served primarily as a defensive back last season, knows that his growth as the team's quarterback and de facto leader will play a role in that as well.

"I just feel like I can point people where they need to go, helping the other players out with plays," Allaway said. "I can help with routes, tell them what to do, give them encouragement and help them have a sense of urgency.

"Keep your head up, have a short-term memory and get better every play."

Quick Hits: Zach Hansen, OL/DL

Celebrity crush: Olivia Dunne

Best fast food fries: Chick-fil-A

First concert: Foo Fighters

Secret talent: Doing the worm

Funniest teammate: Jarred Salzman