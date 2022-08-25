Kankakee preparing to make history again

2022 Outlook

Head Coach: Derek Hart (4th season)

Career Record: 27-13, 26-5 at Kankakee

Conference: Southland

Last Playoff: Class 5A Second place, 2021

Best Playoff: Class 5A Second place, 2021

2021 Record: 13-1

2022 Schedule

8/26 @Nazareth Academy 7:30 p.m.

9/02 Washington 7 p.m.

9/09 @Thornridge 7 p.m.

9/16 Peoria Manuel 7 p.m.

9/23 Thornwood 7 p.m.

9/30 Rich Township 7 p.m.

10/08 @Bloom 12 p.m.

10/14 Thornton 7 p.m.

10/21 @Crete-Monee 6 p.m.

Not many football teams know how much can change in a year more than Kankakee. Last August, the Kays were still flying somewhat under the radar as a program that thought it was ready for the big stage it had never been on in football.

A year later, there isn't a football fan in the state who isn't familiar with the Kays, who rode their best season in school history to the IHSA Class 5A second-place trophy.

And as they prepare for 2022, they plan on winning the bigger trophy at this year's state championship.

"It’s just a great atmosphere to be around," head coach Derek Hart said. "Our kids obviously know we got all the way there and came up short last year, and our mindset all offseason has been that we have unfinished business.

"It’s just fun to be at practice every day and be around the kids, because they’re all focused on the mission and we have a lot of fun kids to be around."

All eyes are on the state's top-ranked athlete college recruit, four-star Jyaire "Suga" Hill, the All-State and Daily Journal All-Area standout defensive back and all-around offensive threat, as evidenced by his 13 touchdowns despite primarily lining up on defense.

Hill has had a busy summer both with the Kays and as one of the nation's most heralded recruits, but the state champion track star and top target on the gridiron has found a way to find time to lead his teammates while making college visits.

"You've gotta use your time wisely ... and make good decisions," Hill said. "My family's helped me make good decisions to get to the next level."

Hill is one of several superstar-caliber talents the Kays boast, joined offensively by returning starting receivers Karson King and Quan McElroy and a pair of transfer running backs — junior Tony Phillips, who slides over from Bishop McNamara, where he won four state track and field titles and was a Daily Journal All-Area football pick, and sophomore James Stampley from St. Rita.

Four-year starter Steven Young will anchor an offensive line that also features the likes of Trey Butler and 6-foot-7 monster Marques Easley. blocking for those talents, as well as junior quarterback Larenz Walters, who is tasked with replacing the reigning Daily Journal Player of the Year, Tomele Staples.

Walters has big shoes to fill, but Hart is confident he can do just that.

"I think there were a lot of people who questioned who we would go to this year, and who the quarterback would be and he’s really stamped himself this summer," Hart said of Walters. "He had a hell of a summer as a leader and he can really throw the football."

Defensively, returning All-Southland Athletic Conference talents abound the field. Hill is joined by linebackers Angel Andrade and Josiha Mason and defensive end Jayden Villagomez as returning all-conference defenders, as well as fellow Division I recruit Naz Hill and three-year starter Davi Jones in the secondary, giving them plenty back from a defense that allowed just 12.4 points per game last year.

With a historic season behind them, that confidence lingers on, giving the Kays a balance of focus and swagger as 2022 begins with perhaps the top game in the state of Illinois, a road trip to Nazareth Academy Friday.

"For me personally, it’s business as usual, but for the team there’s a whole lot of swagger," Young said. "There’s a whole lot of confidence, but I like it; it’s not cockiness.

"We have a mission this year."

Quick hits: Davi Jones, DB

Hidden talent: Gleaking

Best music streaming service: Apple Music

Biggest inspiration: Jalen Ramsey

Favorite teacher: Ms. Penrod

Teammate that’s the biggest teacher’s pet: Karson King