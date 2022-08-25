Iroquois West looks to continue building

Fall 2021 Outlook

Head Coach: Jason Thiele (2nd season)

Career Record: 9-8

Conference: Vermilion Valley

Last Playoff: Class 1A Second Round, 2021

Best Playoff: Class 2A State Champions, 2003

2021 Record: 8-3

2022 Schedule:

8/25 @Hoopeston 7 p.m.

9/02 Oakwood 7 p.m.

9/09 @Georgetown-Ridge Farm 7 p.m.

9/16 Salt Fork 7 p.m.

9/23 Seneca 7 p.m.

9/30 @Momence 7 p.m.

10/07 @Central 7 p.m.

10/14 @Dwight 7 p.m.

10/21 Watseka 7 p.m.

Iroquois West entered 2021 with plenty of promise, but the Raiders were still anxiously awaiting the opportunity to put the kind of season together that proved their excitement was worthy.

A year later, the Raiders start this fall with exactly that.

An 8-3 campaign last year gave the Raiders their first playoff appearance in 15 years and their eight wins were the most in a season at Iroquois West since the school's 2003 IHSA Class 2A State title. And with nine starters back — many on both sides of the ball — the Raiders plan on another stellar season.

"There’s a lot of energy and momentum" Cannon Leonard, offensive and defensive lineman and University of Iowa commit, said. "We’re just looking to get into week one and get the train rolling.

"There’s a lot of pieces to the puzzle, and we lost some from last year, but the guys are working hard."

Leonard is unquestionably the biggest piece of that puzzle, both figuratively and literally, and has found more of a vocal voice to match that over the summer, according to head coach Jason Thiele, taking that responsibility from his older brother Cannon, who now plays at the University of Illinois.

"He’s obviously excited to get that offer from Iowa, but Clayton was the vocal leader last year and Cannon, by nature, isn’t a talkative guy or yelling and boisterous," Thiele said. "He’s stepped up and become more vocal and he’s confident in teaching the guys stuff."

Leonard and three-year starter Jace Pankey are the anchors for an offensive line blocking for the area's leading rusher a year ago, Trystyn Schacht, who ran for 1,855 yards and 18 touchdowns a season ago.

"He had a great offseason, and came in running full speed in camp and we actually had to slow him down a bit when we got in the [pads], but he runs hard every single time," Thiele said. "The kid only knows one direction and one speed; whether we run the ball 56 times or 15, that kid’s gonna go."

Schacht will be joined in the backfield by returning starters Sam McMillan (quarterback) and John Ahlden (fullback), the latter of whom poured in nine rushing scores of his own, to lead the Raiders offense.

"It all starts up front, but they do a really good job finding holes and running for us," Leonard said. "It’s gonna be a really explosive offense."

The Raiders will lean on nine returning starting defenders in the fold this year, but after allowing 21.8 points per game a season ago, Thiele knows exactly where his team needs to shore up some weaknesses if they want to progress even more in 2022.

"We’re trying to shore up our pass defense, everyone knows that was our weakness last year," Thiele said. "There’s been constant work on that, just like any team would want to work on their weaknesses."

If those weaknesses can be shored up, and the things that worked last year continue their natural progressions, the Raiders know they could find even bigger success this year, something they'll look to start building as soon as the first game of the season at Hoopeston.

"We started to see it last year, starting out 3-0, and then we lost the fourth to Salt Fork but when we rebounded, it was like we needed that loss to really see that spark," Thiele said. "We have to earn wins, they’re not easy, and they bought into that.

"Guys like Trystyn and John pushed people and had great offseasons, and I think that’s gonna show early on."

Quick Hits: Trystyn Schacht, RB/LB

Dream car: Black Jeep Trackhawk

Celebrity crush: Ariana Grande

Best sneaker brand: Jordan

Teammate with the best nickname: Rene “Rock Hard” Hinojosa or Cort “Dino” Leonard

Funniest coach: Coach Jason Ahlden