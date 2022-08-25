Herscher hungry for return to form under first-year coach Mosier

2022 Outlook

Head Coach: Mike Mosier (1st season)

Career Record: 0-0

Conference: Illinois Central Eight

Last Playoff: Class 3A Semifinals, 2018

Best Playoff: Class 3A State Runner-Up, 1998

2021 Record: 2-7

2022 Schedule

8/26 7 p.m. Charleston

9/2 7 p.m. Rochelle

9/9 7 p.m. Streator

9/16 7 p.m. @Coal City

9/23 7 p.m. @Wilmington

9/30 7 p.m. Lisle

10/7 7 p.m. @Manteno

10/14 7 p.m. Peotone

10/21 7 p.m. @Reed-Custer

Any time a school moves on from a hall-of-fame coach like Dan Wetzel, there usually could be signs of concern, but not at Herscher High School.

Entering his first season as the head coach of the Tigers after first joining the coaching staff back in 2013, Mike Mosier is more than exuberant to try and help the program secure a postseason bid for the first time since the 2018 season, when the team made it all the way to the IHSA Class 3A semifinals.

“I’m really excited to take over for Wetzel this season,” Mosier said. “I’m excited about our numbers, my coaching staff and the players have really bought into what we are doing.”

The buy-in from his players can be reflected in the number of student-athletes Mosier has on his squad this season. Unlike last season’s team, which featured nearly a full team of two-way players due to lackluster numbers, Herscher is set to only have a handful of two-way starters this upcoming season, with hopes that it will make them more viable to compete late in games.

“The numbers this year are going to be really huge for us,” Mosier said. “Right now we only have four, maybe five guys who are going to be two-way players and last year we had 10, so it’s going to be a big difference going into the fourth quarter against some of the teams that we are going to play that aren't going to have that luxury.”

Clay Schultz returns for his fourth season on varsity and is set to replace longtime starting tailback Kody Lunsford by running behind an offensive line that returns three-year starter Jackson Fritz and two-year starter Carter Purracchio, as well as three-year starting tight end Travis Jones, a returning Daily Journal All-Area selection who will move on to Illinois State University, a focal point in every possible way for this year's Herscher team.

“It’s going to be hard to fill Cody Lunsford’s shoes because he’s a big boy, but I've gotta do what I have to do to help the team out,” Schultz said. “I just have to do my job.”

The line will look to create holes for Schultz and pass block for second-year quarterback Brock Wenzelman, who has senior pass-catchers Luke Richmond on one side and AJ Patrick opposite of him, with Jones and Schultz being his safety valves over the middle.

“Wenzelman looks really good in his second season,” Mosier said. “We are really teaching him reads and his read-game has gotten so much better.

“His confidence is way up and he’s throwing a much better ball this season compared to last year, which typically happens junior to senior year as a two-year starter.”

Many of those offensive players, particularly Schultz and Jones, will be called upon to step up defensively as well. Jones will return to anchor the middle of the field as the teams’ middle linebacker, a spot Mosier thinks can set him up for even more success.

"We expect him to lead the area in tackles, and honestly I feel he can and should play at an all-state level," Mosier said.

After starting last season 2-0 before dropping its last seven games by a combined 119 points the Tigers plan to make some schematic changes to both sides of the ball under Mosier.

“Offensively we are a mix of power tight end with a little bit of spread in there too,” Mosier said. “Defensively, we are pretty much an even front, Cover 2 look as our base.”

Quick Hits

Travis Jones, MLB/TE

Favorite drink: PRIME Hydration

Favorite movie: Step Brothers

Favorite hobby outside of football: Throwing Discus

College football or the NFL: College football

Favorite junk food: Trolli Gummy Worms