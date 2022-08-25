GAME OF THE WEEK: (5A-1)Kankakee at (5A-2)Nazareth

<strong>Kankakee at Nazareth</strong>

<strong>Game time: </strong>7:30 p.m. Friday

<strong>Kays</strong>

<strong>Players to watch: </strong>DB/WR/RB Jyaire Hill, RB Tony Phillips

<strong>Kays on offense: </strong>The Kays were one of just two local 11-man teams to top 500 points last season, and while several of those points have graduated with the likes of quarterback Tomele Staples, running back Nate Hill and receiver Pierre Allen, the cupboard is anything but bare for head coach Derek Hart. Phillips is a four-time state champion sprinter with nearly a dozen Division I offers and immediately bolsters the backfield after coming from McNamara. He's got a talented and experienced line blocking for him and new quarterback Larenz Walters, who will look to get weapons such as Hill and Karson King involved early and often.

<strong>Kays on defense: </strong>As electric as the Kays offense has the potential to once again be this season, all eyes are on a defense that has been one of the best in the state the past few years. Hill and his four-star recruit status lead the way, but he is just one of a handful of All-Southland Athletic Conference defenders back. The Kays started their rebuild focused around their rock-solid defense in 2019, and that unit has only gotten better each year since.

<strong>Roadrunners</strong>

<strong>Players to watch: </strong>QB Logan Malachuk, WR/DB Justin Taylor

<strong>Roadrunners on offense: </strong>Malchuk came in mid-season as a freshman last year and flung it for more than 1,800 yards and 18 touchdowns in 10 games and is now back to lead the Nazareth offense as the starter from the jump. He has one of the state's most talented to receivers to throw to in Taylor, a Wisconsin commit who tallied 794 yards and seven scores a year ago. Another sophomore, Gabe Kaminski, has a handful of Power Five offers already and will hold down the fort inside.

<strong>Roadrunners on defense: </strong>Taylor is also a premier defender and will likely find himself locked up with one of the handful of athletes the Kays boast on the perimeter. On the inside the matchup between Roadrunners defensive lineman William Beargie and Kays four-year starting guard Steven Young will be a battle football purists won't be able to get enough of Friday night. Beargie's ability to rush the quarterback could be the X-Factor as Walters makes his first varsity start for the Kays.

<strong>Pick: </strong>There's potential for some tremendous one-on-one matchups, such as Hill and Taylor on the outside and Beargie and Young on the inside, as both of these programs enter the season with aspirations of winning the Class 5A title. Both teams were knocked out by Fenwick last fall — the Kays in the championship and the Roadrunners in the quarterfinals. It's quite a tall task for the Kays to defeat a juggernaut like Nazareth on the road, but a task the Kays certainly seem up to. <strong>Kankakee 23, Nazareth 17</strong>