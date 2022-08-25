Fresh-faced Manteno full of young excitement and mystery

2022 Outlook

Head Coach: R.J. Haines (17th season)

Career Record: 93-93, 79-75 at Manteno

Last Playoff: Class 4A Opening Round, 2019

Best Playoff: Class 4A Third Round, 2014

2021 Record: 2-7

2022 Schedule

8/26 Evergreen Park 7 p.m.

9/02 @Plano 7 p.m.

9/09 Peotone 7 p.m.

9/16 @Reed-Custer 7 p.m.

9/23 Streator 7 p.m.

9/30 @Coal City 7 p.m.

10/07 Herscher 7 p.m.

10/14 @Lisle 7 p.m.

10/21 @Wilmington 7 p.m.

The Manteno varsity football team will have plenty of new faces on the field this season with only two starters returning from last year's squad. But with that youth has come plenty of energy for the Panthers and veteran coach R.J. Haines, who has already started to see his players embrace their new roles.

"It's been good; it's been real good. We've had a great group of kids that have been working hard,” Haines said. “Our summer weight room attendance numbers were excellent and overall our whole summer has been as well. I'm pretty pleased with where we are at right now."

A small senior class of just six has led to plenty of opportunities for younger players to gain experience this year.

“Our numbers just dipped with that class a little bit," Haines said of his small-but-mighty seniors. "But then we have around 13 juniors and 15 or 16 in both the freshman and sophomore classes, so we definitely have better numbers down below.”

Haines noted he has never played this many inexperienced players at once before, but has enjoyed teaching the game to new era of players.

“This is the youngest we’ve been, maybe ever and it's because of the small senior class,” Haines said. “... They are good, talented players, but that’s contributing to our youth on the field.”

Damien Alsup returns to the line, both offensively and defensively, after receiving All-ICE accolades last year, and Josh Crane returns to his cornerback spot after turning heads as a sophomore to give the Panthers a pair of top-of-the line players back.

“Alsup was all-conference last year and will play both sides of the line for us. He’s been there and done that, so we’re happy to have him back,” Haines said. “Crane started for us as a sophomore last year and he’s an outstanding football player, but other than that, we’re refilling every other starting spot.

"Some kids got a little experience last year, but overall it’s a clean slate.”

Replacing the graduated Carter Drazy at quarterback will be Niko Akiyama, a sophomore that Haines sees plenty of potential in, but noted his young signal-caller will have to walk before he can run, and ultimately run before he can fly.

“He’s got a learning curve to go through," Haines said. "He’s going to experience what every young quarterback does; it’s just the growing pains of the position, but we have a lot of hope that he’ll come along and continue to develop.”

Haines will look to blend a pair of 6-foot-3 physical receivers, Aidan Dotson and Porter Chandler with some quick, shifty speedsters in Sevin Keigher and Ashton Brazeau to give his young quarterback plenty of options on the outside.

“I feel pretty good about our skill positions,” Haines said. “We’ve got good length, good speed, and good athleticism at our skill spots.”

Junior Nolan Worobey and sophomore Kai Pon will split carries out of the backfield and look to establish the Panthers ground game.

Overall, only a few players will play both ways of the ball, as Haines is confident he has a lot of players who can contribute.

“Depth-wise, we’re in pretty good shape. We're a little bit thinner on the line, but have a lot of skill players we can plug and play,” Haines said. ”The way we have it set up now, we feel we have each kid playing their best position. From a talent standpoint, we are pretty even across the board.

"Our roster isn’t real big when you look at it, in terms of numbers, but the difference is that all those kids can play.”

Quick Hits: Damien Alsup, OL/DL

Favorite local food place: Yannis Cafe

Sauce on top or on the side: On top

Favorite movie: Star Wars

Most-used phone app: Instagram

Funniest teammate: Jesse Lozano