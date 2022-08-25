FOOTBALL: Week 1 capsules

<strong>CICS-Longwood at Bradley-Bourbonnais</strong>

Game time: 6 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: RB Marquise Aaron, LB AJ Mancilla

Preview: The Boilermakers start the season with their first of six home games on Friday, and they’ll do so with a fresh backfield with Aaron and quarterback Ethan Kohl. With talented receiving options in Neal May and Caleb Barclay and an elite tight end in Matt Allen, Kohl has plenty of options to sling the rock, but the offense will also need Aaron and the running game to get off to a good start. The Boilers love their defensive potential as well, and Mancilla’s high motor in the middle of it is a big reason why. The Boilers know there’s no margin for error once again in the SouthWest Suburban Conference, making the nonconference slate essentially must-win.

Pick: Bradley-Bourbonnais 35, CICS-Longwood 7

<strong>Marmion at (2A-9)Bishop McNamara</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: RB/LB Jaydon Wright, WR/LB Landon Provost

Preview: The Fightin’ Irish are full of cautious optimism as they officially begin the post-Zinanni era with a home tilt against a prestigious mid-size Chicago area private school in Marmion, a program who dealt McNamara a 12-7 loss to open last season. On their home turf to kick off the school’s 100th year, the Mac offense will look to come out with more firepower than last year’s one-score performance, but they’ll need a big night out of Wright, the focal point of the offense, to do so. Provost is stepping into big roles on both sides of the ball for his senior year, one he and his teammates hope starts off victorious.

Pick: Bishop McNamara 21, Marmion 17

<strong>(4A-RV)Marengo at (2A-1)Wilmington</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: RB/DB Colin James, DL/FB Hunter Hayes

Preview: The Wildcats kick off their title defense against the same Marengo squad they defeated 23-0 on the road a year ago, but a new year presents a new target on the ‘Cats’ backs. Marengo has made five of the past seven Class 4A postseasons and have the talent to present a worthy challenge for a relatively young Wilmington team, but a Wilmington team that can answer the call. James was one of the best running backs in the area last year and is primed for even more this fall, while Hayes is perhaps the biggest returning piece from last year’s defense.

Pick: Wilmington 21, Marengo 10

<strong>Elmwood Park at (3A-3)Reed-Custer</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: WR/DB Lucas Foote, RB/LB Jace Christian

Preview: The Comets think this could be their year to win the IHSA Class 3A crown and they’ll begin that journey against an Elmwood Park team that has seen its share of struggles in recent years. Foote scored on offense, defense and special teams before a season-ending injury in Week 2 last season and will look to provide an X-Factor spark out wide for returning All-Area quarterback Jake McPherson. Christian was one of the top all-around talents in the Illinois Central Eight Conference last year, and now has a larger role on both sides of the ball as a senior.

Pick: Reed-Custer 49, Elmwood Park 6

<strong>(5A-4)Morris at (4A-9)Coal City</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: RB/LB Cason Headley, OL/DL Michael Gonzalez

Preview: A nonconference rivalry as fierce as they come, there rarely seems to be a time where these two football heavyweights meet and don’t provide an entertaining contest. The Coalers are eager to prove they have the tools in place to fill big holes left by the likes of running back/linebacker Ashton Harvey and the literal hole left by Nick Seplak’s graduation from the defensive line, where Headley and Gonzalez will find larger roles than last season. It’s a tall test for a somewhat inexperienced Coalers team, as Morris enters the year as one of the biggest threats in the Class 5A field.

Pick: Morris 24, Coal City 13

<strong>Charleston at Herscher</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: RB Clay Schultz, LB/TE Travis Jones

Preview: The Tigers turn the keys over from hall-of-famer Dan Wetzel to first-year head coach Mike Mozier, a transition that has led to some excitement out west of Kankakee over the summer. Cody Lunsford leaves a lot of production to be replaced at running back, but Schultz will move over from a wide receiver position in which he showed a knack for making plays to handle those bellcow duties. Getting him going to open up the field for returning quarterback Brock Wenzelman could be vital in opening up the season victorious in a battle of teams that went 2-7 a year ago.

Pick: Herscher 21, Charleston 14

<strong>Peotone at Rantoul</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: RB/LB Dawson Piper, TE/DE David Reidy

Preview: The Blue Devils have been patiently waiting to emerge from an upper-middle class ICE program to an elite one, and that patience might pay off for Peotone this fall. They do have holes to fill, but also have several of them solidified, with perhaps no role larger than Piper’s job as the leader of the team’s multi-back rushing attack. He’s also part of the oil that revs their defensive engine, as is Reidy, who slides down to the trenches after playing linebacker last year. The Eagles went winless in 2021, and although that might change in 2022, don’t expect that change to come against the ‘Tone.

Pick: Peotone 28, Rantoul 6

<strong>Evergreen Park at Manteno</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: OL/DL Damien Alsup, QB Niko Akiyama

Preview: Manteno will be one of the area’s most unfamiliar teams when the season begins this week, with several young players coming up for either their first seasons as varsity starters, or for some, their first seasons of varsity football at all. One of those players in the latter camp is Akiyama, a talented sophomore signal-caller who has a tough test against an Evergreen Park that opened 2021 with three-straight shutouts and only allowed more than 21 points twice last year. This could be a very intriguing Panthers team as the season goes on and they develop, but they’ll likely have to earn some stripes first.

Pick: Evergreen Park 24, Manteno 14

<strong>Momence at Oakwood</strong>

Game time: 12 p.m. Saturday

Players to watch: QB/DB Kud’de Bertram, RB/LB Terence Autman

Preview: The reigning Vermilion Valley Conference North champions have a little extra swagger this fall, a season that begins with a 2021 rematch in which Momence earned a 45-0 win. Autman emerged as one of the conference’s top running backs last season and is half of a returning starting backfield that also includes Bertram, a true dual-threat quarterback who figures to do plenty of scoring with both his arm and legs this year. Momentum is building in Momence, and that momentum is likely to pick up some steam after Friday.

Pick: Momence 42, Oakwood 7

<strong>(2A-10)Bismarck-Henning at Central</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: QB/S Luke Shoven, OL/DL Aidan Christensen

Preview: The Blue Devils began their 2021 season with a thorough 35-0 win over the Comets last season, but between the amount of talent they lost, the amount of experience the Comets bring back and the sheer revenge Central wants to dish out, this one should be a much closer contest. Shoven has as gifted an arm as anyone in the area, and with almost all of his playmaking targets back from last fall, he should have plenty of opportunities to air it out, particularly with the likes of Christensen and company there to keep him upright.

Pick: Central 28, Bismarck-Henning 21

<strong>(1A-7)Iroquois West at Hoopeston</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Thursday

Players to watch: RB/LB Trystyn Schact, FB/LB John Ahlden

Preview: A somewhat common area theme this fall, the Raiders are another local team looking to build off of a stellar 2021 campaign. They’ll do so with the area’s leading rusher from a year ago back in the fold, as Schacht is eager and excited to once again run behind an experienced offensive line, led by seniors Cannon Leonard and Jace Pankey. Ahlden will do plenty of blocking for Schacht, but can tote the rock as well, as evidenced by his nine touchdowns last year. The Raiders won this one big last year, but the Cornjerkers also have a bunch of starters back from last year’s playoff team.

Pick: Iroquois West 31, Hoopeston 21

<strong>Dwight at (1A-RV)Salt Fork</strong>

Game time: 12 p.m. Saturday

Players to watch: RB/LB Austin Burkhardt, QB/DB Conner Telford

Preview: The Trojans enter 2022 with a fresh mindset after last year’s 1-8 finish, with several key pieces back in the fold and ready to improve upon last year’s mark. Burkhardt is the heart and soul of the Trojans as their de facto senior leader who will see as much run as he can handle on both sides. Telford is also back under center, with another year of experience and a few more weapons to work with than he had a year ago. There’s reason for optimism in Dwight, but a Week 1 road test against a program whose made six-straight postseasons is a tough task to open up.

Pick: Salt Fork 21, Dwight 7

<strong>Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Watseka</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: RB/LB Evan LaBelle, QB/DB Brady Walwer

Preview: After shutting down the 2021 season prematurely, the Warriors return to action this fall with a home tilt against a Buffaloes team that forfeited last year’s opener against Watseka before losing all eight games they played in by at least 40 points. LaBelle will be the offense’s focal point as they move to a double-wing offense under new coach Max Fransen, who has had his jaw dropped by the junior’s skill and dedication in the offseason. Walwer suffered a season-ending injury before last season ended, but he’s back and better than ever to be a senior leader at quarterback and safety.

Pick: Watseka 35, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 7

<strong>Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland at Milford-Cissna Park</strong>

Game time: 6 p.m. Thursday

Players to watch: QB/DB Sawyer Laffoon, OL/DL Ryan King

Preview: The Bearcats boast an incredible amount of senior talent, as all eight starting offensive players, including both Laffoon and King, are in their final years of high school. That has helped provide a sense of urgency for an M-CP program looking to return back to its third-ever I8FA State championship, a journey that begins with one of their biggest I8FA rivals in the Falcons. The Bearcats came up short in last season’s meeting, but won the prior two, and with so much senior skill, they’ll enter Thursday night with confidence that they can make it three wins in four meetings.

Pick: Milford-Cissna Park 42, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland 34