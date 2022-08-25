COVER STORY: After last year's second-place finish, Kankakee embarks on state title quest

Kankakee enters the 2022 football season with one of the brightest spotlights in the state on them, a year removed from a 13-1 season, the most wins in school history, and an IHSA Class 5A second-place finish, also the best in school history.

But it wasn't always that way in Kankakee.

Steven Young was new to the game of football when he immediately found himself entrenched as a starting guard as a freshman in 2019. The Kays were entering the season with a new coach, Derek Hart, with just one playoff appearance and no playoff wins in a decade as they took the field that fall, one in which they won their first playoff game since 2008 and finished with a 9-2 record, more wins than their previous two seasons combined.

"We had the highest highs and lowest lows; it was tough losing some of the graduating seniors in 2019, but the turnaround for them was really big, and for me," Young said. "I had never played football before, so just understanding the culture and what it takes to win, it was a humbling experience."

Young quickly went from understanding the culture to being the culture, as he's been joined by a bevy of senior classmates along the way. As juniors last fall, they joined the 2021 graduating class, the group Hart gratuitously credits for sparking the turnaround, in bringing the program to heights they'd never seen before when they advanced to the state title game last year, their first appearance in school history.

And just like their expectations and goals rose last fall, catching a glimpse of what it takes to be on the winning side of a state championship has risen the bar again for the Kays this fall.

"Coming in it was about winning as many games as possible, but I never took into account what it takes to make it to state," Young said. "When we made it to state, the biggest thing I didn’t take into account was what it takes to win state.

"We got there, got confident that we had it in the bag, but we weren't ready for it."

There are huge holes to fill with the loss of five Daily Journal All-Area players — Daily Journal Player of the Year and all-state quarterback Tomele Staples, wide receiver Pierre Allen, offensive and defensive lineman Joseph Shannon, linebacker Nick Hall and defensive end Marques Covington — but the Kays also have more returning talent than almost any team in the state and plenty more new talent as well.

Returning playmakers like receivers Karson King and Quan McElroy and jack-of-all-trades Jyaire Hill will share touches with a pair of electrifying backfield transfers in Tony Phillips (Bishop McNamara) and James Stampley (St. Rita), with Larenz Walters moving into the quarterback role.

There are a couple new faces, but King said the group is plenty familiar with each other after growing up in Kankakee together.

"It’s been good because we all grew up together and played together," Hill said. "It’s like backyard football, just with a little swagger to it."

Hill is the name grabbing the most offseason headlines for the Kays, as the four-star recruit has snatched up scholarship offers from some of the most iconic names in college football. With all of the visits and decisions that come with being a high-profile recruit, Hill has been doing what he can to enjoy his last season with his lifelong friends, including cousin and fellow defensive back Naz Hill, while navigating the local spotlight he's found himself in across town.

"I’m really still stoked and trying to enjoy it as much as I can before I get to the next level; it’s been really good," Hill said. "I’m trying to but there’s a lot of college stuff going on.

"I walk around the community and get asked questions [about college every now and then]."

Before Hill and his classmates move on to the next level, they have a senior year to play. And after getting to the final stage last year, they plan on winning that final stage this year.

"The community is always gonna be great and we did that, but this year is a new team with a fresh start," King said. "We played on the biggest stage you can for IHSA football, but there’s no looking back now and we can’t settle for anything less."