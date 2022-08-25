Coalers look to build on foundation rebuilt in 2021

2022 Outlook

Head Coach: Francis Loughran (2nd season)

Career Record: 6-4

Conference: Illinois Central Eight

Last Playoff: Class 4A First Round, 2021

Best Playoff: Class 2A State Champions, 1993

2021 Record: 6-4

2022 Schedule:

8/26 7 p.m. @Morris

9/2 7 p.m. Bishop McNamara

9/9 7 p.m. @Wilmington

9/16 7 p.m. Herscher

9/23 7 p.m. @Lisle

9/30 7 p.m. Manteno

10/7 7 p.m. @Peotone

10/14 7 p.m. Reed-Custer

10/21 7 p.m. @Streator

Second-year head coach Francis Loughran saw his Coal City team compile plenty of highlights in a 2021 season where the Coalers ended the year with a 6-4 overall record while securing a postseason bid for the 10th-straight season (excluding the 2019-20 COVID-19 season where they were no IHSA playoffs).

Despite losing a loaded senior class that featured three 2021 Daily Journal All-Area selections in Ashton Harvey, Aydan Murphy and Nick Seplak coach Loughran is more than optimistic that his team can return to the playoffs, given the sheer amount of new talent Coal City has taken in this season from last year’s sophomore class.

“Luckily for us the sophomore class had a really good year last season and so they are a good athletic class coming up to varsity,” Loughran said. “Guys that I'm excited about are juniors Gavin Carpenter and Austin Davy. ...You always have guys graduating, but it’s always fun trying to replace those guys with new and upcoming talent.”

The new additions of Carpenter and Davy will add to a backfield that returns senior Cason Headley, who will take a bulk of the team’s carries running behind an offensive line that is anchored by returning seniors Tyler Henning and Andrew Feisley.

Headley and Carpenter will look to relieve some of the workload from senior quarterback Braden Reilly, who is preparing to start under center for the second-straight season. He’ll be throwing to the likes of his senior hybrid tight end Braiden Young and juniors wide receivers Jim Feeney and Derek Carlson.

“Reilly has done a great job at making strides and being a leader,” Loughran said. “He’s understanding the offense better and throwing the ball better than last year, and so the passing game is coming along.”

As for the Coalers defense, prepare for senior defensive linemen Michael Gonzalez and Drake Dearth to set the tone up front in the trenches while Headley, Carpenter and Davy capitalize on any opposing quarterback's mistakes in the linebacker spots. Carlson and Feeney are set to lockdown opposing wideouts as the squad's defensive backs while Creide Skubic and Buddy Widlowski will do their best to limit anything over the top in the two safety spots.

“I think our defense will be like last year’s but a little bit better,” Gonzalez said. “We have a little bit more talent, minus losing Seplak.”

With so many newcomers showing flashes and the ability to be contributors and many of its returners showing signs of maturity — due to their prior varsity experiences — Loughran doesn't plan to derail from his high team expectations this upcoming fall. Much like last season, Loughran believes his team has what it takes to return back into the postseason mix if his guys can come together and get up to speed with things.

“The expectations don’t change,” Loughran said. “Obviously making the playoffs is at the forefront, but we just want to make sure early on in the season the guys replacing those that graduated are making strides and getting caught up to speed to be able to contribute early on in a schedule that’s pretty difficult again.”

Quick Hits: Cason Headley, RB/LB

Superpower: To fly

Dream school: Illinois State University

Favorite movie character: Optimus Prime (Transformers)

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite snack: Popcorn